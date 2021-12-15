Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
UK Government ‘throwing everything’ at the booster vaccine roll out

By Rachel Amery
December 15, 2021, 6:43 pm Updated: December 16, 2021, 9:32 am
Prime Minister Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson says the UK Government is “throwing everything” at the booster vaccine roll-out, amid warnings that record infection numbers will continue to be broken over the next few weeks.

Speaking during a press conference in Downing Street, the prime minister made a plea for everyone to get a booster jag as soon as they possibly could to help in the fight against the new Omicron variant.

This comes after the UK recorded 78,610 coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, the highest since the pandemic began.

Professor Chris Whitty, England’s chief medical officer, says this record is likely to be continuously broken over the next few weeks.

Hospital admissions up 10%

Mr Johnson also warns the doubling rate of the Omicron variant is now under two days in some areas, and is now affecting hospital admissions.

Hospitalisations have increased by 10% nationally week on week, but have reduced in the older age groups who have received a booster vaccine.

However he added: “But we are also seeing signs of hope.

“Since we launched our emergency appeal, a great national fight back has begun and people have responded with a spirit of duty and obligation to others.”

He added more than 20,000 new volunteers have signed up to help with vaccinations since Sunday, calling the vaccination teams the “territorial army” of the NHS.

The prime minister also urged others to come forward and volunteer, saying it would be “something you can tell your grandchildren about many Christmases from now”.

‘Let’s slow down the spread’

Mr Johnson also promised there will be a jag available for everyone in the country, and says the UK has twice as many boosters per head of the population than both the EU and the USA.

He said: “Let’s keep going and hitting Omicron with both barrels by getting the vaccine as well as wearing face masks, having good ventilation and getting tested if you are going to an event where you are likely to meet a lot of people or are meeting elderly or vulnerable residents.

“Let’s slow down the spread of Omicron and let’s reduce the harm Omicron can do to us by building up vaccination.

“We are throwing everything at it, and wherever you are we will be there with a jab for you.”

Coronavirus in Scotland – track the spread with these charts

