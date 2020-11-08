Saturday, November 28th 2020 Show Links
Robert MacIntyre claims maiden European Tour victory at Cyprus Showdown

by Danny Law
November 8, 2020, 2:09 pm Updated: November 8, 2020, 2:16 pm
© SNS GroupOban's Robert MacIntyre.
Oban’s Robert MacIntyre has claimed his maiden victory on the European Tour.

The 24-year-old left-hander shot a closing round of seven-under-par 64 to pip Japan’s Masahiro Kawamura by a stroke at the Cyprus Showdown.

MacIntyre, who finished tied third at last week’s Cyprus Open, finished in style with a tap-in birdie at the par-3 17th before hitting the closing par-5 in two before taking two putts for another birdie to claim victory.

The Glencruitten member said: “This is what I have been working for. It has been a difficult few months for me.

“Only my family know what has gone on.

“I can’t believe it.

“My game is there and tee to green I have been absolutely brilliant over the past two weeks but the putter has been stone-cold.

“When the rain delay came I said to my caddie Mike (Thomson) that it was time to show up.

“I hit a great iron shot into 15. It turned up at the right time and Mike was brilliant today.”

 

