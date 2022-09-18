Robert MacIntyre wins Open D’Italia to rescue “lost” season and make a big statement for the Ryder Cup

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Golf

Robert MacIntyre wins Open D’Italia to rescue “lost” season and make a big statement for the Ryder Cup

By Steve Scott
September 18, 2022, 5:12 pm Updated: September 18, 2022, 5:25 pm
Robert MacIntyre won the Open d'Italia for his second DP World Tour victory.
Robert MacIntyre won the Open d'Italia for his second DP World Tour victory.

Scotland’s Robert MacIntyre claimed his second DP World Tour victory with a dramatic play-off triumph over US Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick at the DS Automobiles Open d’Italia in Rome.

The 26-year-old left hander, who has had his struggles in 2022 and felt “down and out” earlier in the campaign, exploded with a final round seven-under 64 for a 14-under total of 270.

Fitzpatrick, the leader going into the last round at the Marco Simone course which will host next year’s Ryder Cup, matched the Scot after a final round 67.

But MacIntyre’s birdie four at the first play-off hole secured his first win since 2020’s maiden victory in Cyprus.

A huge Ryder Cup statement on the host course

For the Scot, who took nearly £442,000 for first place, it was the perfect time to show his best form for his own Ryder Cup prospects.

Excelling on the host course for next year’s matches against the USA could hardly be a better place to showcase his credentials in front of European captain Luke Donald – especially in direct competition against certain picks like Fitzpatrick and Rory McIlroy.

“This means everything,” he said. “I was down and out about three months ago, I didn’t know what I was doing, didn’t know where to go.

“But we spoke to the right people, started working with (coach) Simon Shanks.

“There’s so much work gone into this Mike (Thomson) my caddie, family, friends, everyone.”

It isn’t lost on Bob that this was the perfect time to win if he wants to play in the Ryder Cup, having just missed on selection for Whistling Straits last year.

‘It’s my main goal, my only goal’

“It’s my main goal,” he said. “My only goal for the next year really.

“I’ve done it on this golf course. But I didn’t feel this week was going to be the one, the style of course, and the way I was playing.

“We worked on a few things Tuesday and Wednesday and I felt so in control of my game this week. My approach play has just gone up a notch.”

Both Fitzpatrick and McIlroy made late charges, and MacIntyre was aware of who was chasing him.

“I was hearing them!” he said. ” I hit a terrible shot on 15 and thought it was backs against the wall.

“But we dug in. I’ve got a dogged attitude, I never give up and if I get punched, I punch back.”

Searing charge on the front nine to grab the lead

The Scot launched his final day challenge from three shots back with a searing outward nine of 29. After his long birdie putt at the first he hardly needed the flatstick at all.

Four times he hit it to tap-in range for birdie, the best of all coming on the 192-yard short 7th, when he hit into less than a foot.

He made one super save at the 8th after nearly failing to carry the water. But another tap-in birdie at the long ninth had him out in six-under, needing just nine putts and 13-under and with a two shot lead.

But with the quality of those chasing him, there was always going to be fireworks down the back nine. Fitzpatrick, becalmed in the final group with ten pars to start, suddenly burst into life with a birdie at 11 and an eagle at 12. His second shot to the green at the par five 12th was nearly an albatross, as it hit the flag and spun away from the hole. That edged him ahead of the Scot.

Rory McIlroy made a surge but it ended when he hit into the water at the 16th. Victor Perez, the Dutch Open champion based in Dundee, also gave himself a chance with birdies at 16 and 17 to get to 13-under.

MacIntyre bogeyed the tough tenth, picked up two more birdies at 12 and 13 but handed the strokes straight back with bogeys at 14 and 15.

It needed a couple of up and downs at 16 and 17 before he took his solid birdie with a two-putt from 70 feet at the par five last hole.

A calm and solid play-off for the win

That completed his final round 64 for 14-under, and Perez could only par the last to finish one back.

And in the final group just as MacIntyre holed out, Fitzpatrick badly missed the short 17th green right and couldn’t get up and down to slip from a share of the lead with the Scot.

The US Open champion was short of the green in two at the last. But his putt from just off the front of the green was superbly judged to three feet, and he forced the play-off with his birdie putt from there.

When they returned to the 18th tee, MacIntyre launched a perfect drive down the right, but Fitzpatrick was distracted by a camera shutter noise and pulled his drive left into heavy rough.

The Yorkshireman was always struggling to make birdie after that as MacIntyre played the hole calmly, holing a three footer for birdie to clinch victory.

