Appeal following a fatal road crash near Oldmeldrum

Police are appealing for witnesses to a fatal crash on the A947 Aberdeen to Banff road.

The single vehicle incident happened around 7.15pm on Saturday September 17 when an orange and white KTM motorcycle crashed north of Oldmeldrum in Aberdeenshire.

A 44-year-old man was taken to hospital, where he later died.

Road policing sergeant Steve Manson said: “Our inquiries into the circumstances are at an early stage and our thoughts are with the rider’s family at this difficult time.

“It is believed the motorcycle travelled along the A947 from Aberdeen towards Oldmeldrum and we are appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision or saw the motorcycle prior to the collision to get in touch.”

Anyone who can assist with the inquiry is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident 3128 of September 17.