Jim McInally reflects on cherished Euro memories with Scotland

For Jim McInally the European Championship brings back treasured memories of two pieces of Scottish football history that he was involved in.

The former Dundee United midfielder and ex-Peterhead manager was a member of the Scotland Under-18 squad which won the Euros in 1982 in Finland.

That remains the only major international tournament triumph by a Scotland side at any age group level.

Ten years later McInally was in the senior squad as Scotland played at the European Championship for the first time and featured in the national side’s maiden victory at a Euro finals.

This year Steve Clarke’s Scots will look to make their own history by reaching the knockout stages of a tournament for the first time.

Confidence ahead of European Championship

Going back 42 years McInally, who was with Celtic at the time before going on to play for Nottingham Forest, Dundee, Dundee United and Raith Rovers, was part of an U18 squad that contained the likes of Paul McStay, Pat Nevin, Gary Mackay, Dave Bowman, Brian Rice, Ally Dick and John Philliben.

However, the tournament ran from May 21-30 meaning it clashed with the Scottish Cup final between Aberdeen and Rangers, which deprived manager Andy Roxburgh of the likes of Eric Black and Neale Cooper.

Despite the absentees McInally recalls the Scots travelled to Finland in good spirits.

He said: “We probably went there and weren’t expected to do a lot, but in the end we won it well.

“Andy was really good, especially with younger players and Walter Smith was his assistant and he was really good as well.

“We’d been together as a squad for a wee while, we had some big results including beating England over two legs to qualify.

“We beat them 1-0 at Ibrox and then drew 2-2 at Highfield Road, that was massive and gave us confidence knowing that we’d beaten a good English team.”

Suspension despair for McInally

Only the winners of the four groups progressed to the semi-final.

Scotland beat Albania 3-0 and Turkey 2-0 before drawing 1-1 with a Netherlands side, which contained Marco van Basten, to top their section.

In the last four they defeated Poland 2-0 to set up a final against Czechoslovakia, but McInally’s participation in the tournament was over.

He explained: “The semi-final was a bit of a nightmare scenario for me.

“We were comfortable at 2-0 up and there was no need for me to time waste and I wasn’t.

“I was taking a throw in and I was waiting for Ally Dick to come over and waiting for him to come over and he didn’t move.

“The referee pulled out his card and booked me for time wasting and immediately I was distraught because I knew I was suspended for the final.

“I was devastated after the game, but credit to Andy Roxburgh for how he handled it.

“He was always really good at making you feel a bit better, I got a round of applause and stuff after the game because he knew how gutted I was.”

A unique achievement and subdued celebrations

Goals from Philliben, Nevin and Mackay secured a 3-1 final victory for Scotland and McInally still looks back with pride on that triumph.

Despite making Scottish football history he revealed the celebrations were low key.

“We knew at the time it was a big thing because it had never been done before,” McInally said.

“It was a brilliant time, there weren’t any particularly big celebrations or going away drinking or anything like that.

“But we were really happy. Andy Roxburgh had boxes and boxes of Coca-Cola and Mars Bars so that was what we celebrated with.

“I got a medal and it’s something I cherish, I felt such a part of it even though I was out for the final.

“It was a unique achievement really and we all knew it at the time.”

Surprise squad shout

Fast forward to 1992 and McInally admits he was shocked to be included in Roxburgh’s squad for the Euros in Sweden.

He recalled: “I’d had a terrible season with injury at Dundee United. I had a torn groin and it was a bit of a freakish injury.

“It took me a while to come back to fitness and I wasn’t near where I wanted to be as it got towards the end of the season.

“I didn’t think I would be going but I was selected for the trip to Canada and America pre-tournament.

“Andy selected a bigger squad for that and then cut it down. I was trying to come back from the injury I’d had and I could feel my calf going.

“We were playing America in Denver and there was half an hour to go and Andy put me on and my calf was killing me.

“But I thought I needed to get through it otherwise I was done, I limped my way through and managed to do OK.

“I was in agony but I got through it and it was a good result for us beating America.

“When we came back there was a get together at McDiarmid Park and I couldn’t believe I was chosen in the squad.

“I never expected to be going so I went to fully enjoy the whole experience.

“I always felt I was punching above my weight being there and I was blessed to get the opportunity I did.”

At that time the European Championship was restricted to only eight teams with Scotland facing Netherlands, Germany and the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS).

After defeats to the Dutch (1-0) and Germans (2-0) the Scots were already out when they played the CIS.

Scots experienced winning feeling

But they still managed to achieve something historic by securing a first win (3-0) at a Euro finals.

For McInally the experience was capped of by coming off the bench with the score at 2-0 and making crucial goal-line block to stop the opposition scoring.

He said: “I knew that my participation would be limited, but I was just so chuffed to be part of it.

“I knew I had a chance of getting on if we went ahead in a game, if we were behind and chasing the game I knew I wouldn’t get on.

“Against the Netherlands the boys gave a really good account of themselves and maybe could have nicked a draw.

“How they didn’t beat Germany I don’t know, they pummelled Germany and it was a travesty to get nothing out of it.

“The last game was still massive because we hadn’t won a game. We were trying to create a wee bit of history and it was a brilliant result for Scotland.

“Tommy Craig was one of the coaches and he was a great ally, he was on at me saying ‘you’re brilliant at shoring things up’ and stuff like that.

“Once we went 2-0 up I remember Tommy saying to Andy ‘get Jimmy Mac on.’

“I’m eternally grateful to Tommy for that because I knew that was the only way I was getting on if we were ahead.

“To get on and then actually make a contribution when I was on felt so good.

“I didn’t think I was good enough to be there so I really appreciated and enjoyed being part of it.”

Levity with legend Law

Off the pitch McInally has fond recollections of being part of a squad which contained the likes of Ally McCoist, Richard Gough, Brian McClair, Gary McAllister, Kevin Gallacher and Stewart McKimmie.

But it was a Scotland legend working at the tournament as a pundit who provided a particularly amusing moment.

McInally said: “We always watched the other games together and at that time the media stayed with the team.

“We had the BBC and ITV in the same hotel in Gothenburg and they had their wee studios set up downstairs.

“They brought in the feeds of the game so we were sat down watching England v Denmark.

“There was a Danish player through on goal, he chipped the goalkeeper, it looked like the ball was going in the net and all of a sudden the TV went blank.

“A minute later Denis Law runs up the stairs and says ‘sorry boys I thought Denmark were going to score so I jumped up and tripped over the cable and pulled it out.’

“So we lost the picture and then he said ‘by the way it wasn’t a goal either.’

“It was so funny and Denis hated England that much he was so excited at the prospect of Denmark scoring.”