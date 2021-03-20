Richard Gordon column: Aberdeen are wading through more than 100 names – but instinct says Stephen Glass will be the new manager

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

As expected, there has been no immediate announcement of a successor to Derek McInnes as Dave Cormack and his board sift through the many applications for the job.

The chairman was never going to make a knee-jerk decision. That’s not his style and he will have adopted a forensic approach to his assessment of the contenders, weighing up all their individual pros and cons.

There were more than 100 names put forward and the club also reached out to others it thought might fit the bill.

Over the course of last weekend, a long list was drawn up and Cormack and his sub-committee have been conducting interviews throughout the week.

Some have since been ruled out and others may have enhanced their chances, but, despite some wild rumours, no one has been offered the job.

Given his close association with Dave, Stephen Glass has to be seen as frontrunner right now and he is among those who have been given the opportunity to press their case.

© Jacob Gonzalez/Atlanta United

Initially I had little or no knowledge of what Stephen had achieved across in the States, but I have made inquiries and been given something of an insight into the work he has done and the high regard in which he is held.

What I have heard has encouraged me, and the prospect of him bringing Scott Brown and Allan Russell on board is an exciting one.

I had no idea of the close relationships Stephen had with the pair, having got to know Allan at Carolina Railhawks a decade ago and Scott during his formative years at Easter Road, and, from what I understand, the team is in place and ready to take on the challenge if given the go-ahead.

For some fans, Celtic captain Brown was always going to be a controversial choice, but he is an exemplary professional and would have a huge impact both at Cormack Park and on the pitch.

He would bring leadership qualities and a winning mentality that is currently missing at the club.

Landing Scott would be a major coup and for me it is a no-brainer.

© SNS Group

I don’t know as much about what Allan brings to the table, but you need only look at his coaching record to realise that he is operating at a high standard. He also has the kind of contacts that could prove extremely useful as the Dons embark on a rebuilding programme this summer.

When the first round of interviews has been completed, there is every likelihood that a further round of meetings with a shortlist will then be conducted, unless one applicant has by then surfaced as a clear winner.

My gut feeling is that Glass will be the one who emerges from the process to claim the job. It will be a massive challenge for him and it would clearly be something of a gamble by Dave Cormack, but a calculated one informed by the opinions and experiences of those whose views he respects.

New faces for a new World Cup campaign

By next weekend Scotland will have kicked-off their qualifying campaign for the 2022 World Cup finals. The opener against Austria will have been played, with Israel and the Faeroe Islands just around the corner.

Steve Clarke named a 26-man squad with the exclusion of David Turnbull and the inclusion of Che Adams and Kevin Nisbet the main talking points.

I had fully expected the Celtic midfielder to be given the call and, while I accept that area of the team is the most competitive to break into, I do feel he merited the opportunity.

I was delighted to see Nisbet being brought in off the back of returning to goalscoring action last week and it would be good to see him getting a run in the Hibernian team.

I have seen a bit of Adams and he will be given a chance. Lyndon Dykes was last year’s big breakthrough, but he’s been struggling with QPR, so the Southampton striker may be a decent option.

© PA

One who won’t be is Oli McBurnie.

The paucity of striking talent at Clarke’s disposal can be the only reason he remains involved.