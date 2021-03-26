Stephen Glass insists Scott Brown is an Aberdeen believer after Celtic captain agrees Dons switch

Something went wrong - please try again later.

New Aberdeen manager Stephen Glass is delighted Scott Brown has bought into his vision for the club.

The Celtic captain will move to Pittodrie this summer after agreeing a two-year deal to join the Dons as player-coach.

With 22 trophies to his name from his 14 years at Celtic Park, Brown’s contribution to the Hoops has been hugely significant, which is why Glass is thrilled to see his former Hibernian team-mate opt for a new challenge at Aberdeen.

He said: “I think it is the size of the possibility that we have here at the club. He knows what I’m going to try to do with the team.

“He knows the staff that are there and how ambitious the chairman is. It is something he wants to be part of.

“It would have been very easy for him to stay at Celtic. There is a reason they want him to stay around.

“He is going to be a success and we want that to happen at Aberdeen. He wants to be a part of it and I was really keen to have him a part of it if it was possible. We are fortunate we were able to get it over the line.

“It is not about bringing a mate along. It is about bringing along someone I do have a relationship with and who I know is going to be a success. That is the biggest part.

“People sometimes look and think you are bringing your mates along, but he is not leaving Celtic because he knows and gets on with me. He thinks this thing is going to be a success.”

Brown will balance playing duties with the role of assisting Glass and the new Dons boss believes both roles will be vital as he seeks to make his mark at Pittodrie.

Glass said: “I know what Scott brings.

“I thought it was really important to add someone to the coaching staff who is taking his first steps in it and is young and vibrant.

“He can still help on the pitch which is really big for us. He is a natural leader and he will continue to do that.

“It is a natural progression for him to become a coach. He is really looking forward to being part of the team.

“It is not an easy decision for him to leave a place like Celtic. It says a lot for the club and what we are going to be doing at Aberdeen.”

The dual role will, on paper at least, be a first for Brown but Glass believes his first signing has been performing two roles for most of his career.

He said: “The training part is probably the easiest as he has probably been coaching as a player since he was 24 or 25.

“He is that type of player. I know from having that similar mentality as a player.

“I wasn’t as good as Scott and didn’t win as much as Scott, but it is something that is in you to help drive people on and he definitely has that.

“That is the natural part. The learning part is he will be in among all the decision-making processes we go through at the club.

“If there is any time that he is not playing he will be right around us.

“He is basically the assistant – one of the assistants – and that is how it will work.

“Me getting in there before the start of next season is very helpful, because we can actually get a feel of the strengths and weaknesses of the staff and make sure we are as well-rounded as possible when we really hit the ground running next year.

“Before he gets in I have got a bit of work to do, but once he gets in I will be more prepared to position people appropriately.”