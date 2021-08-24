Scotland squad: Aberdeen midfielder Lewis Ferguson handed first senior call-up for World Cup qualifiers

Aberdeen midfielder Lewis Ferguson has been handed a maiden call-up to the Scotland senior squad for their World Cup qualifying triple-header.

Ferguson has impressed under new Dons boss Stephen Glass and will get the chance to impress national team boss Steve Clarke against Denmark, Moldova and Austria.

The 22-year-old has made eight appearances for the under-21s and had recently been backed by his former boss Derek McInnes for a full call-up.

Declan Gallagher is also in the squad, as are ex-Aberdeen stars Scott McKenna, Ryan Fraser and Kenny McLean.

Your Scotland squad for our September @FIFAWorldCup qualifiers. pic.twitter.com/YQLDOlrCeN — Scotland National Team (@ScotlandNT) August 24, 2021

Scott McTominay is not in the squad, with the Manchester United midfielder coming off the bench against Southampton on Sunday, while there are two changes to the goalkeeping position.

David Marshall has lost his place in the team after being Clarke’s regular number one, while Rangers goalkeeper Jon McLaughlin also drops out. In come uncapped duo Zander Clark and Liam Kelly, who have impressed for St Johnstone and Motherwell respectively.

Andy Robertson and Kieran Tierney have both been selected despite recent fitness concerns, while Nathan Patterson and David Turnbull – late picks for the European Championships in the summer – retain their places.

Scotland are away to Denmark on September 1, before hosting Moldova at Hampden Park three days later. They head to Austria on September 7.