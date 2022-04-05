Former Aberdeen Women defender Jenna Penman on taking life at Hibernian in her stride

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Aberdeen FC

Former Aberdeen Women defender Jenna Penman on taking life at Hibernian in her stride

By Sophie Goodwin
April 5, 2022, 5:00 pm
Jenna Penman has been enjoying life in Edinburgh after signing for Hibernian in January. Picture supplied by Hibernian FC
Jenna Penman has been enjoying life in Edinburgh after signing for Hibernian in January. Picture supplied by Hibernian FC

Former Aberdeen Women defender Jenna Penman is enjoying life in the capital city having made the move to Hibernian back in January.

Penman made the move away from the Granite City after making 11 appearances in all competitions for the Dons this season.

By joining Hibs, she signed for one of the most decorated women’s teams in Scotland.

The Edinburgh side have won the Scottish Cup eight times, the SWPL 1 three times, and the SWPL Cup a record seven times.

And with the club being one of the top flight’s semi-pro/professional sides, Penman has had to adapt to a more demanding schedule.

The 19-year-old has been given a glimpse of what life as a professional footballer could look like as she has several days during the week where she trains in the morning and afternoon.

“It was quite a big jump when I first signed,” Penman explained.

“It’s a different environment, so trying to adapt to that has been a new experience but I’ve taken it in my stride quite well.

“It’s definitely seeing more what professional life could be like.

“And that would be the dream in the end.”

Since joining Hibs, Penman has made four appearances in SWPL 1 and two in the Scottish Women’s Cup.

Her fellow Hibees have helped her improve on the pitch as she plays with players who have plenty of experience at the highest level, for club and country.

In the backline alone, Penman could line up alongside the likes of Joelle Murray and Rachael Boyle who have amassed 91 Scotland caps between them.

She added: “It was different coming from Aberdeen where it’s a younger team.

“At Hibs there are couple of teenagers there, but it’s definitely a lot more experienced.

“Players have played in the Champions League and a lot of cup semi-finals and finals.

“There’s definitely that little bit more knowledge of the game which, as a young player, definitely helps me.”

Life away from the Granite City

In signing for Hibernian, moving away from home was inevitable and Penman has had to adapt to everyday life in Edinburgh.

And having been in the city for a couple of months, she reckons it is starting to feel a bit more like home.

Jenna Penman made 11 appearances for Aberdeen this season before leaving for Edinburgh.

Penman said: “It’s a completely different city and much bigger than Aberdeen, so getting used to that has been a bit different.

“But getting used to a new city and a new club – it has been really enjoyable so far.

“I’ve got friends and my brother there, and my parents are always down so it’s nice to see them.

“The coaches at Hibs have all been really helpful if I ever need anything and it’s the same with the girls too.”

