Former Aberdeen Women defender Jenna Penman on taking life at Hibernian in her stride

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Former Aberdeen Women defender Jenna Penman is enjoying life in the capital city having made the move to Hibernian back in January.

Penman made the move away from the Granite City after making 11 appearances in all competitions for the Dons this season.

By joining Hibs, she signed for one of the most decorated women’s teams in Scotland.

The Edinburgh side have won the Scottish Cup eight times, the SWPL 1 three times, and the SWPL Cup a record seven times.

And with the club being one of the top flight’s semi-pro/professional sides, Penman has had to adapt to a more demanding schedule.

The 19-year-old has been given a glimpse of what life as a professional footballer could look like as she has several days during the week where she trains in the morning and afternoon.

“It was quite a big jump when I first signed,” Penman explained.

“It’s a different environment, so trying to adapt to that has been a new experience but I’ve taken it in my stride quite well.

“It’s definitely seeing more what professional life could be like.

“And that would be the dream in the end.”

Since joining Hibs, Penman has made four appearances in SWPL 1 and two in the Scottish Women’s Cup.

Her fellow Hibees have helped her improve on the pitch as she plays with players who have plenty of experience at the highest level, for club and country.

In the backline alone, Penman could line up alongside the likes of Joelle Murray and Rachael Boyle who have amassed 91 Scotland caps between them.

She added: “It was different coming from Aberdeen where it’s a younger team.

“At Hibs there are couple of teenagers there, but it’s definitely a lot more experienced.

“Players have played in the Champions League and a lot of cup semi-finals and finals.

“There’s definitely that little bit more knowledge of the game which, as a young player, definitely helps me.”

Life away from the Granite City

In signing for Hibernian, moving away from home was inevitable and Penman has had to adapt to everyday life in Edinburgh.

And having been in the city for a couple of months, she reckons it is starting to feel a bit more like home.

Penman said: “It’s a completely different city and much bigger than Aberdeen, so getting used to that has been a bit different.

“But getting used to a new city and a new club – it has been really enjoyable so far.

“I’ve got friends and my brother there, and my parents are always down so it’s nice to see them.

“The coaches at Hibs have all been really helpful if I ever need anything and it’s the same with the girls too.”