Jenna Penman leaves Aberdeen Women to sign for fellow SWPL 1 side Hibernian

Jenna Penman has left Aberdeen Women and signed for Hibernian, who currently sit fourth in SWPL 1.

Penman, who can play at both full-back and centre-back, made 11 appearances in all competitions for the Dons this season.

The Scotland under-19 international had not featured for Emma Hunter and Gavin Beith’s side since October due to injury.

Penman’s last appearance for Aberdeen came against her new club in the SWPL Cup.

She said: “I am delighted to be joining Hibs at this stage in my football career. They have a fantastic pedigree in the women’s game in Scotland and have a great set up.

“Moving to Edinburgh is also exciting as I plan to continue my education at Edinburgh Uni, so this opportunity has allowed me to establish myself in the city with the support of the club.”

Hibernian manager Dean Gibson added: “Jenna is a young player with huge potential. This is a player we have been interested in for a while. She fits the mould of what we want to do at Hibernian.

“Even at a young age, she has a good physical presence and good athleticism which suits the way we play.

“She has played a lot of games already within SWPL 1 and 2. With all young players, there is a lot of developing to do.

“Our track record of managing to do that as a club is there for all to see.

“We are excited that Jenna has chosen Hibernian as her next place to play football.

“There was interest in her from down south, but we are delighted she is coming to Edinburgh.

“Thank you to Aberdeen for making this a quick and easy transition and process. Emma has done a brilliant job with Jenna since signing her from Dundee United and it’s up to us to continue that now.”

Penman’s return to Aberdeen could be imminent as the Dons host Hibernian in SWPL 1 at Balmoral Stadium next weekend.