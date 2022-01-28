Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Women's Football

Jenna Penman leaves Aberdeen Women to sign for fellow SWPL 1 side Hibernian

By Sophie Goodwin
January 28, 2022, 3:50 pm Updated: January 28, 2022, 3:55 pm
Jenna Penman has signed for Hibernian from Aberdeen Women. Supplied by Hibernian FC.
Jenna Penman has signed for Hibernian from Aberdeen Women. Supplied by Hibernian FC.

Jenna Penman has left Aberdeen Women and signed for Hibernian, who currently sit fourth in SWPL 1.

Penman, who can play at both full-back and centre-back, made 11 appearances in all competitions for the Dons this season.

The Scotland under-19 international had not featured for Emma Hunter and Gavin Beith’s side since October due to injury.

Penman’s last appearance for Aberdeen came against her new club in the SWPL Cup.

She said: “I am delighted to be joining Hibs at this stage in my football career. They have a fantastic pedigree in the women’s game in Scotland and have a great set up.

“Moving to Edinburgh is also exciting as I plan to continue my education at Edinburgh Uni, so this opportunity has allowed me to establish myself in the city with the support of the club.”

Hibernian manager Dean Gibson added: “Jenna is a young player with huge potential. This is a player we have been interested in for a while. She fits the mould of what we want to do at Hibernian.

“Even at a young age, she has a good physical presence and good athleticism which suits the way we play.

“She has played a lot of games already within SWPL 1 and 2. With all young players, there is a lot of developing to do.

“Our track record of managing to do that as a club is there for all to see.

“We are excited that Jenna has chosen Hibernian as her next place to play football.

“There was interest in her from down south, but we are delighted she is coming to Edinburgh.

“Thank you to Aberdeen for making this a quick and easy transition and process. Emma has done a brilliant job with Jenna since signing her from Dundee United and it’s up to us to continue that now.”

Penman’s return to Aberdeen could be imminent as the Dons host Hibernian in SWPL 1 at Balmoral Stadium next weekend.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal