Legend Frank McDougall believes Aberdeen need a ‘lethal’ boss like Sir Alex Ferguson – and Jim Goodwin fits the bill

Pittodrie legend Frank McDougall reckons Aberdeen need a ‘lethal’ boss like Sir Alex Ferguson willing to make tough calls.

Goal great McDougall believes new manager Jim Goodwin could fit the bill.

McDougall has been left “sad and depressed” at the Dons’ demise.

He cannot believe a club he viewed as potential title challengers five years ago are now mired in the bottom six.

In March 2016, Aberdeen were in a title race as they trailed leaders Celtic by a single point with eight games of the season remaining.

Again, in October 2017 the Reds, unbeaten in the opening nine Premiership games, were joint top of the table with Celtic.

Now Aberdeen face the ignominy of finishing the season in the bottom six for the first time since 2013.

McDougall reckons Goodwin must make difficult decisions to revitalise Aberdeen.

McDougall said: “It’s really sad to see Aberdeen in the bottom six.

“It has been depressing to watch and must be so disheartening for supporters.

“I really thought Aberdeen could have won the league five or six years ago.

“Now look where they are – they have gone backwards and Aberdeen supporters are not liking it.

“The number of fans at games will drop now they are in the bottom six.

“The league table doesn’t lie – it tells the story.

“A manager has to be lethal. You have to be like Fergie as a manager nowadays.

“Jim Goodwin has shown he is willing to make tough decisions.”

Big call on Andy Considine’s future

Goodwin has already shown he can make big calls regarding the make-up of his squad for next season.

A contract offer for long-serving defender Andy Considine was recently taken off the table after talks broke down.

Scotland international Considine will call time on 18 seasons in the Dons first team at the end of the campaign.

Goodwin has also terminated the contracts of striker Jay Emmanuel-Thomas and Scotland international defender Mikey Devlin.

Captain Scott Brown, who was contracted until summer 2023, left the club last month.

Brown had been part of former manager Stephen Glass’ backroom staff.

McDougall, 64, reckons Goodwin made the right call by opting to let Considine exit Pittodrie.

He said: “Andy Considine has just turned 35.

“No disrespect to Andy who has done so well for Aberdeen over the years.

“However, at 35 I wouldn’t give him a contract.”

Blood, sweat and tears required

Aberdeen were consigned to a bottom six finish when losing 1-0 to Ross County at Pittodrie at the weekend.

McDougall, who won every Scottish domestic honour under Sir Alex Ferguson, reckons the Reds couldn’t handle the pressure of a ‘must-win’ game to salvage the season.

The Reds were booed by frustrated supporters at full-time.

Goodwin was renowned for his fighting spirit and determination as a player.

McDougall insists players must dig deep to show the same attitude.

He said: “There is now a bit of pressure on the players and they will feel it.

“They have to work themselves to the bone.

“Blood, sweat and tears is required to pull the club out of this.

“Aberdeen are not a bad football side.

“They can play but the players have to stand up to the pressure.”

Goodwin has to turn it round for fans

McDougall knows all about the transition from St Mirren to Aberdeen.

Sir Alex Ferguson signed him from St Mirren in July 1984 for £100,000 as a replacement for Gothenburg Great Mark McGhee.

He made an immediate impact netting 22 Premier League goals in his debut season to fire the Reds to league title glory.

That goal return earned McDougall the European Golden boot award.

He said: “It’s a big ask for Jim Goodwin to move from St Mirren to Aberdeen which is a club with a huge status.

“He was gone into a club that has won everything and ruled Scottish football for many years in the eighties.

“Aberdeen are a massive club and he has to turn it around somehow for the fans.

“Goodwin will have to rebuild the squad and he will lose players.”

Summer transfer window targets

Goodwin is keen to sign St Mirren defender Charles Dunne as part of his summer rebuilding plans.

Dunne, 29, is contracted until summer 2023 and it would take a six figure sum to secure him from the Buddies.

The Dons boss has also targeted Ipswich Town keeper Vaclav Hladky who has recently lost the No.1 slot at the League One side.

Goodwin managed Czech Republic keeper Hladky at St Mirren before he transferred to Salford City in summer 2020.

The Pittodrie gaffer is also keen on midfielder Connor Ronan who is on loan at St Mirren from Premier League Wolves.

Ronan is set to return to parent club Wolves at the end of the season.

Battle to retain Lewis Ferguson

However McDougall reckons one of Goodwin’s biggest jobs in the summer will be retaining Lewis Ferguson.

For McDougall, Scotland international Ferguson, contracted until summer 2024, makes Aberdeen tick.

Aberdeen have been primed to expect a bid from Italian Serie A club Cagliari in the summer.

Cagliari recently sent two representatives to watch Ferguson in action and are understood to be lining up a £3.5m bid.

McDougall said: “Players will be released from Aberdeen but Jim Goodwin could also lose Lewis Ferguson.

“That would be a blow as Ferguson makes Aberdeen tick.

“He has scored 14 goals for the season from midfield. He is very important.”

