Redeveloped Scapa Flow Museum nominated for national design award

Scapa Flow Museum in Orkney has been shortlisted for a national industry award.

The venue, which has undergone a £4.4million refurbishment, is a nominee for the Galvanizers Association Galvanizing Awards.

Galvanised steel has been used extensively in the museum’s extension and restoration, being chosen for both its aesthetics and the practical benefits of the material due to Orkney’s climate and remote location.

Museum is in former Navy pumphouse

It is the main material used in the structural framework and internal ducting in the new extension, which was built to accommodate artefacts in a new, climate controlled space.

It has also been used where electrics and structures have been renewed in the A-listed pumphouse, which was once the lifeblood of the Royal Navy base, supplying oil to combat vessels anchored in Scapa Flow.

The museum was put forward for the awards by LDN Architects, who designed the extension, with winners due to be announced next month.

Scapa Flow Museum will reopen on July 2.