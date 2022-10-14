Aberdeen winger Callum Roberts making ‘good progress’ from long-term hamstring injury, confirms boss Jim Goodwin

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen winger Callum Roberts making ‘good progress’ from long-term hamstring injury, confirms boss Jim Goodwin

By Sean Wallace
October 14, 2022, 11:45 am
Aberdeen's Callum Roberts in the Premiership opener against Celtic at Parkhead.
Aberdeen's Callum Roberts in the Premiership opener against Celtic at Parkhead.

Aberdeen summer signing Callum Roberts is making “good progress” in his rehabilitation from a long-term injury problem, confirms boss Jim Goodwin.

Attacking midfielder/winger Roberts has been sidelined for 10 weeks with a hamstring injury suffered in the 4-1 defeat of St Mirren on August 6.

It was only Roberts’s second appearance, both coming off the bench, for Aberdeen since signing from Notts County in a £100,000 transfer.

The initial prognosis for Roberts, 25, was he would return to action in mid-December -after the winter break for the World Cup in Qatar.

Callum Roberts receives treatment against St Mirren.

But Goodwin has not ruled out the possibility of former Newcastle United winger Roberts returning ahead of schedule before the winter shutdown.

However, he will not rush Roberts’ return.

Goodwin said: “Callum is doing great and making good progress.

“It would be nice to have him back before the winter break, but we are not going to put too much pressure on him.”

Welcome return of Connor Barron

Roberts is the only long-term injury absence for Aberdeen.

Midfielder Connor Barron returned to action in the 4-0 loss at Dundee United after four months on the sidelines.

Prior to the Tannadice clash, the 20-year-old had yet to feature this campaign, having suffered a knee injury in a pre-season friendly.

Scotland Under-21 international Barron was introduced as a substitute at half-time at Tannadice.

Aberdeen’s Connor Barron during the 4-0 loss at Dundee United.

He is in contention to make his first start of the season against Hearts at Pittodrie on Sunday.

Goodwin said: “We are fine apart from Callum Roberts, who is the long-term absentee.

“It was great to have young Connor Barron back in the squad last weekend. He came on in the second half and made a difference to the team.

“Leighton Clarkson was out suspended (two games) prior to that and so was Liam Scales (one game).

“We have missed some key players at certain moments in the season.

“Hopefully our injury troubles and suspensions are now behind us.”

