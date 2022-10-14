Aberdeen winger Callum Roberts making ‘good progress’ from long-term hamstring injury, confirms boss Jim Goodwin

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen summer signing Callum Roberts is making “good progress” in his rehabilitation from a long-term injury problem, confirms boss Jim Goodwin.

Attacking midfielder/winger Roberts has been sidelined for 10 weeks with a hamstring injury suffered in the 4-1 defeat of St Mirren on August 6.

It was only Roberts’s second appearance, both coming off the bench, for Aberdeen since signing from Notts County in a £100,000 transfer.

The initial prognosis for Roberts, 25, was he would return to action in mid-December -after the winter break for the World Cup in Qatar.

But Goodwin has not ruled out the possibility of former Newcastle United winger Roberts returning ahead of schedule before the winter shutdown.

However, he will not rush Roberts’ return.

Goodwin said: “Callum is doing great and making good progress.

“It would be nice to have him back before the winter break, but we are not going to put too much pressure on him.”

Welcome return of Connor Barron

Roberts is the only long-term injury absence for Aberdeen.

Midfielder Connor Barron returned to action in the 4-0 loss at Dundee United after four months on the sidelines.

Prior to the Tannadice clash, the 20-year-old had yet to feature this campaign, having suffered a knee injury in a pre-season friendly.

Scotland Under-21 international Barron was introduced as a substitute at half-time at Tannadice.

He is in contention to make his first start of the season against Hearts at Pittodrie on Sunday.

Goodwin said: “We are fine apart from Callum Roberts, who is the long-term absentee.

“It was great to have young Connor Barron back in the squad last weekend. He came on in the second half and made a difference to the team.

“Leighton Clarkson was out suspended (two games) prior to that and so was Liam Scales (one game).

“We have missed some key players at certain moments in the season.

“Hopefully our injury troubles and suspensions are now behind us.”