Cove Rangers: Cieran Dunne on his move north earning the club a few extra supporters

Cieran Dunne’s move to Cove Rangers may have earned the club a few extra supporters.

A summer signing after leaving Sunderland, Dunne has spoken previously of how the return to Scottish football was a chance to make his father proud.

Gordon Dunne has been at most Cove games this season, roping in some of his friends – or even Cieran’s – to accompany him on the drive from Falkirk to the north-east.

“He said at the weekend that he’s just happy I’m playing,” said Dunne. “He can look forward to Saturdays now.

Football a family affair

“He gets to drive up to Cove from where we live in Falkirk – the only issue he has is finding someone to go with. He’s recruiting friends, family members and even my friends for that drive up and back.

“He’s a big fan of the Cove pies as well – he’s not stopped talking about the Balmoral pie.

“It’s my mum’s birthday next week so they’re going away to Spain for that. He’s actually missing this game altogether as they’re flying on the Saturday but he’s going to try (and) watch the Ayr game.”

He has also started work for his father’s haulage firm as he sees the other side of life as a part-time footballer.

“It’s my first time being part-time and he needs a hand,” said Dunne. “I’m enjoying it and seeing a different side to life.

“It’s a new challenge and tiring in a different sense; in full-time football you’re working shorter hours but the work is more intense.

“I’ve enjoyed working with my dad and I think he’s enjoyed having me around.”

‘My game is built on running’

After three years in the youth system at Sunderland, Dunne needed to play. He has done so regularly so far under Jim McIntyre and has caught the eye with his relentless energy levels.

Dunne, who has a personal training qualification, has always prided himself on his fitness, which goes down well with Cove’s fitness coach Tam Ritchie.

“I had Tam at Falkirk for a year or two and I was close to him,” he said. “He phoned me after my first session to say it was good to see me again and I’d not changed a bit.

“Those sprints he does (with the substitutes) after a game could be the worst runs you’ve ever done. I remember doing them after the Partick game and Tam was looking at their players doing it – he said it was a disgrace as they were getting far too much rest in between sprints!

“My game is built on running – as hard as I can for as long as I can. I’ve always kept a high level of fitness, whether that’s going to a local track or football pitch and doing different running sessions.

“I’ve been on sprint and strength programmes to enhance my speed even more. I’ve always been interested in doing personal training for an extra income, or to feel like I’m doing enough to get that extra one or two per cent that other people may not have.

“It helps having that knowledge. You know what each exercise means and the importance of it. Every little helps.”

Taking on Inverness

Cove take on Inverness at the Balmoral Stadium tomorrow, the same opponent against whom Dunne made his debut for the club.

Having familiar faces around him in the dressing room has eased the settling-in process, as he gets used to living back home again.

“Morgyn Neill and Robbie Leitch have been brilliant with me,” he added. “I get the bus with them from Whitburn and it’s a long journey there and back.

“They’ve helped me settle in quicker than I expected and introduced me to all the lads.

“Mine and Robbie’s paths crossed briefly at Falkirk. He was just in the door when I was away to go to Sunderland, so we had a bit of time together.”