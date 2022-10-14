Cove Rangers: Cieran Dunne on his move north earning the club a few extra supporters

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Cove Rangers FC

Cove Rangers: Cieran Dunne on his move north earning the club a few extra supporters

By Jamie Durent
October 14, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: October 14, 2022, 12:04 pm
Cove Rangers midfielder Cieran Dunne. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Cove Rangers midfielder Cieran Dunne. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Cieran Dunne’s move to Cove Rangers may have earned the club a few extra supporters.

A summer signing after leaving Sunderland, Dunne has spoken previously of how the return to Scottish football was a chance to make his father proud.

Gordon Dunne has been at most Cove games this season, roping in some of his friends – or even Cieran’s – to accompany him on the drive from Falkirk to the north-east.

Cieran Dunne made his debut for Cove Rangers on Saturday
Cieran Dunne made his debut for Cove Rangers against Inverness in August. Image: SNS

“He said at the weekend that he’s just happy I’m playing,” said Dunne. “He can look forward to Saturdays now.

Football a family affair

“He gets to drive up to Cove from where we live in Falkirk – the only issue he has is finding someone to go with. He’s recruiting friends, family members and even my friends for that drive up and back.

“He’s a big fan of the Cove pies as well – he’s not stopped talking about the Balmoral pie.

“It’s my mum’s birthday next week so they’re going away to Spain for that. He’s actually missing this game altogether as they’re flying on the Saturday but he’s going to try (and) watch the Ayr game.”

Cove Rangers midfielder Cieran Dunne
Cove Rangers midfielder Cieran Dunne. Image: SNS

He has also started work for his father’s haulage firm as he sees the other side of life as a part-time footballer.

“It’s my first time being part-time and he needs a hand,” said Dunne. “I’m enjoying it and seeing a different side to life.

“It’s a new challenge and tiring in a different sense; in full-time football you’re working shorter hours but the work is more intense.

“I’ve enjoyed working with my dad and I think he’s enjoyed having me around.”

‘My game is built on running’

After three years in the youth system at Sunderland, Dunne needed to play. He has done so regularly so far under Jim McIntyre and has caught the eye with his relentless energy levels.

Dunne, who has a personal training qualification, has always prided himself on his fitness, which goes down well with Cove’s fitness coach Tam Ritchie.

“I had Tam at Falkirk for a year or two and I was close to him,” he said. “He phoned me after my first session to say it was good to see me again and I’d not changed a bit.

Robbie Leitch. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson
Robbie Leitch. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson

“Those sprints he does (with the substitutes) after a game could be the worst runs you’ve ever done. I remember doing them after the Partick game and Tam was looking at their players doing it – he said it was a disgrace as they were getting far too much rest in between sprints!

“My game is built on running – as hard as I can for as long as I can. I’ve always kept a high level of fitness, whether that’s going to a local track or football pitch and doing different running sessions.

“I’ve been on sprint and strength programmes to enhance my speed even more. I’ve always been interested in doing personal training for an extra income, or to feel like I’m doing enough to get that extra one or two per cent that other people may not have.

“It helps having that knowledge. You know what each exercise means and the importance of it. Every little helps.”

Taking on Inverness

Cove take on Inverness at the Balmoral Stadium tomorrow, the same opponent against whom Dunne made his debut for the club.

Having familiar faces around him in the dressing room has eased the settling-in process, as he gets used to living back home again.

“Morgyn Neill and Robbie Leitch have been brilliant with me,” he added. “I get the bus with them from Whitburn and it’s a long journey there and back.

“They’ve helped me settle in quicker than I expected and introduced me to all the lads.

“Mine and Robbie’s paths crossed briefly at Falkirk. He was just in the door when I was away to go to Sunderland, so we had a bit of time together.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Cove Rangers FC

Charlie Gilmour in action for Cove Rangers against Dundee. Image: SNS
Cove Rangers loanee Charlie Gilmour finding love for football again after frustrating year
Cove Rangers' Mitch Megginson is challenged by Scott Brown of Raith Rovers. Image: SNS Group
Cove captain Mitch Megginson growing weary of continual slow starts
Cove Rangers manager Jim McIntyre. Image: Sammy Turner / SNS Group
'We were miles off it' - Cove Rangers boss Jim McIntyre following loss at…
Raith Rovers' Sam Stanton celebrates after scoring to make it 3-0. Image: Sammy Turner / SNS Group
Cove Rangers slip to defeat at Raith Rovers
Cove Rangers skipper Mitch Megginson celebrates his goal against Dundee. Image: SNS
Cove Rangers getting rewards for hard work, says captain Mitch Megginson
Cove Rangers midfielder Connor Scully celebrates his brace against Dundee. Image: SNS
Richard Gordon: Last week has shown Cove Rangers can cope at Championship level
Cove Rangers manager Jim McIntyre and Connor Scully during the win over Dundee. Image: SNS
Cove Rangers keeping feet on the ground after consecutive wins, says Jim McIntyre
Connor Scully applauds the Cove Rangers fans at full-time. Image: SNS
LONG READ: Connor Scully, the Cove Rangers stalwart turned acrobatic goalscoring sensation
Cove Rangers midfielder Connor Scully celebrates his brace against Dundee. Image: SNS
Connor Scully has the taste for goals after another Cove Rangers double
Cove Rangers manager Jim McIntyre. Image: SNS
Cove Rangers: Jim McIntyre compares Connor Scully to Wayne Rooney after Dundee heroics

Most Read

1
Marks and Spencer, St Nicholas Street, Aberdeen during the Coronavirus outbreak. Picture by Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Marks & Spencer to speed up store closure plans
2
Ian Stewart.
Unpaid work for Aberdeen grandad who racially abused Celtic players
3
Provost Rust Drive
Woman, 46, denies offering ‘sexual activity’ with 12-year-old boy for money
4
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Aberdeen Court Picture shows; Christopher Clark. Aberdeen. Supplied by DCT Design Team / Facebook Date; Unknown
Stalked by bank transfers: Woman hounded by ex via money app
5
CR N/A The George Street entrance to the Bon Accord Centre, Aberdeen. Picture by Kami Thomson / DCT Media 06-04-2021`
Ice rink, dodgems and mini golf planned for mothballed Bon Accord Centre bowling green
6
Eday Road resident John Green, pictured right, fears a serious accident could happen on Eday Road. Also pictured: Councillor Martin Greig. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
‘I am waiting for somebody to be killed’: Could higher speed bumps improve safety…
7
The Emmerdale Family Funday, held at Inchmarlo Golf Centre, Banchory - in aid of the Anthony Nolan Trust. Tony Audenshae who plays Bob Hope with Four-year-old Jasmine Walker. Pictures Colin Rennie. - Saturday June 5, 2004.
Emmerdale at 50: How the cast of the ITV soap have taken the north-east…
8
Christopher Taylor.
Drug-dealing Aberdeen funfair worker handed unpaid work
9
To go with story by Emma Grady. Prince Charles during his visit to Ballater yesterday 43rd Scottish Press Award Photo Picture shows; Prince Charles 43rd Scottish Press Award Photo. Ballater. Supplied by Wullie Marr Date; Unknown
All the Aberdeen roads closed on Monday due to King Charles visit
10
Inverness Airport Station works will close the line for 11 days. Image: Network Rail.
No trains between Inverness and Elgin from today due to works on new Inverness…

More from Press and Journal

Jeremy Hunt: New Tory chancellor who has links to Scotland's north-east
The Rest and Be Thankful
Traffic controls in action on Rest and Be Thankful due to heavy rain
George Leslie Norris died in a crash on the A9 at Kingussie. Image: Police Scotland.
Police name motorist killed in A9 crash involving two cars and van towing trailer
Post Office has been unable to reopen a service in Aberdeen. Picture by DC Thomson.
'Temporary' closure of Clifton Road Post Office could become permanent
Aberdeenshire Council has warned of potential rockfall on the A93 Braemar to Cairnwell road. Image: Google Maps.
Motorists warned of potential rockfall on A93 between Braemar and Cairnwell
Staffa
Rural tourism infrastructure projects receive share of £3 million funding
Our Highland League Weekly Friday preview show is totally free to view this week.
WATCH FREE: Highland League Weekly Friday preview - Banks o' Dee and Fraserburgh meet…
Dipping a toe back into swimming didn't go as planned for Erica (Photo: shevtsovy/Shutterstock)
Erica Munro: 'Slow' exercise is more my speed
Daniel Craig and Dame Judi Dench on the Skyfall set in Glencoe, Scotland.
12 best film and TV locations in north and north-east Scotland
Duncan Booth, managing director of ORKA with renewables solutions manager, Tero Luoma.
Aberdeen-based Orka harnesses sun power to aid net zero goal

Editor's Picks

Most Commented