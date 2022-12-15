Jim Goodwin says his experience at Scunthorpe is behind ‘no big egos’ approach at Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Jim Goodwin says his experience at Scunthorpe is behind ‘no big egos’ approach at Aberdeen

By Sean Wallace
December 15, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: December 15, 2022, 7:52 am
Aberdeen's Ylber Ramadani celebrates after making it 3-0 against Hibs. Image: SNS
Aberdeen's Ylber Ramadani celebrates after making it 3-0 against Hibs. Image: SNS

Boss Jim Goodwin believes team spirit and absence of “big egos” within his squad will be key to delivering success this season.

Signing quality players to strengthen the squad was fundamental to Goodwin’s extensive summer rebuild.

However, it was not the only factor in an overhaul which saw 11 players secured at a cost of more than £1.5 million in transfer fees.

Goodwin insists he sourced players with the right character to foster a unity at the club – and avoided players with big egos.

The target was to build a “togetherness and unbreakable spirit” to go with the quality.

Aberdeen, who host Premiership leaders Celtic on Saturday, currently sit third in the table.

The Reds also face Rangers in the League Cup semi-final at Hampden next month.

Manager Jim Goodwin has led Aberdeen to third in the Premiership. Image: SNS Group

Goodwin said: “We always want to sign quality players, but we also need to sign good people.

“I have always tried, whether it was at Alloa or St Mirren or now here at Aberdeen, to be very careful with recruitment.

“Team spirit and togetherness is massive in any team sport.

“When I look back on the teams I was involved in during my playing career, the ones who were the most successful were the ones with a real sense of unity.

“There were no big egos in the dressing room or divides in the camp.

“I think back to my time at Scunthorpe, a club that a lot of people won’t know about – 2e were one of the smallest clubs in League One with one of the smallest budgets and tightest squads. However, we managed to win the league.

“We weren’t the best team in the competition. However, we had something that other teams didn’t, which was a real togetherness and an unbreakable spirit.

“We worked hard for each other and went on to win the league that year.”

Goodwin was an integral part of the Scunthorpe United team which won the League One title in 2006-07.

Scunthorpe topped the table ahead of big clubs, including Nottingham Forest, Brighton and Hove Albion, Bournemouth, Brentford and Bristol City.

‘No big egos’ approach will be maintained come January window signing efforts

Despite the summer overhaul at Aberdeen, Goodwin aims to strengthen his squad further during the winter transfer window.

The Dons boss has already confirmed bolstering the defence is his main priority in January.

Tranmere Rover’s defender Josh Dacres-Cogley. Image: Philip Bryan/ProSports/Shutterstock

Tranmere Rovers right-back Josh Dacres-Cogley is on Goodwin’s radar.

Goodwin has been tracking Dacres-Cogley for months and the Dons did consider making a move for the right-back in the summer.

Aberdeen ultimately signed Jayden Richardson from Nottingham Forest for £300,000 on a three-year contract.

However, it is understood Goodwin remains keen on adding competition for the right-back berth, with Dagres-Cogley on his wish list.

Dacres-Cogley’s contract at Tranmere is set to expire in the summer.

This means the defender will be free to speak to any interested parties when the transfer window opens on January 1.

Tranmere may opt to cash in next month rather than risk losing Dacres-Cogley for nothing in the summer.

Tranmere Rovers’ Josh Dacres-Cogley (left) and Crewe Alexandra’s Dan Agyei battle for the ball.

Whoever is signed by Goodwin in January, there is one certainty – the new addition must have the right character to back up quality.

Goodwin said: “Anybody that works around the club will tell you there are no big egos within the group.

“They are all very respectful of everybody around the club.

“Whether they work in the catering team, the media team, the commercial team or the trust.

“The guys are continuously giving up their time to help the local community, which is really important.

“I think that is the foundation of a good team and what makes a team successful.

“You have to have the ability and tactics to go along with it.

“However, that team spirit and togetherness can take you a long way.”

