Jim Goodwin says his experience at Scunthorpe is behind ‘no big egos’ approach at Aberdeen

Boss Jim Goodwin believes team spirit and absence of “big egos” within his squad will be key to delivering success this season.

Signing quality players to strengthen the squad was fundamental to Goodwin’s extensive summer rebuild.

However, it was not the only factor in an overhaul which saw 11 players secured at a cost of more than £1.5 million in transfer fees.

Goodwin insists he sourced players with the right character to foster a unity at the club – and avoided players with big egos.

The target was to build a “togetherness and unbreakable spirit” to go with the quality.

Aberdeen, who host Premiership leaders Celtic on Saturday, currently sit third in the table.

The Reds also face Rangers in the League Cup semi-final at Hampden next month.

Goodwin said: “We always want to sign quality players, but we also need to sign good people.

“I have always tried, whether it was at Alloa or St Mirren or now here at Aberdeen, to be very careful with recruitment.

“Team spirit and togetherness is massive in any team sport.

“When I look back on the teams I was involved in during my playing career, the ones who were the most successful were the ones with a real sense of unity.

“There were no big egos in the dressing room or divides in the camp.

“I think back to my time at Scunthorpe, a club that a lot of people won’t know about – 2e were one of the smallest clubs in League One with one of the smallest budgets and tightest squads. However, we managed to win the league.

“We weren’t the best team in the competition. However, we had something that other teams didn’t, which was a real togetherness and an unbreakable spirit.

“We worked hard for each other and went on to win the league that year.”

Goodwin was an integral part of the Scunthorpe United team which won the League One title in 2006-07.

Scunthorpe topped the table ahead of big clubs, including Nottingham Forest, Brighton and Hove Albion, Bournemouth, Brentford and Bristol City.

‘No big egos’ approach will be maintained come January window signing efforts

Despite the summer overhaul at Aberdeen, Goodwin aims to strengthen his squad further during the winter transfer window.

The Dons boss has already confirmed bolstering the defence is his main priority in January.

Tranmere Rovers right-back Josh Dacres-Cogley is on Goodwin’s radar.

Goodwin has been tracking Dacres-Cogley for months and the Dons did consider making a move for the right-back in the summer.

Aberdeen ultimately signed Jayden Richardson from Nottingham Forest for £300,000 on a three-year contract.

However, it is understood Goodwin remains keen on adding competition for the right-back berth, with Dagres-Cogley on his wish list.

Dacres-Cogley’s contract at Tranmere is set to expire in the summer.

This means the defender will be free to speak to any interested parties when the transfer window opens on January 1.

Tranmere may opt to cash in next month rather than risk losing Dacres-Cogley for nothing in the summer.

Whoever is signed by Goodwin in January, there is one certainty – the new addition must have the right character to back up quality.

Goodwin said: “Anybody that works around the club will tell you there are no big egos within the group.

“They are all very respectful of everybody around the club.

“Whether they work in the catering team, the media team, the commercial team or the trust.

“The guys are continuously giving up their time to help the local community, which is really important.

“I think that is the foundation of a good team and what makes a team successful.

“You have to have the ability and tactics to go along with it.

“However, that team spirit and togetherness can take you a long way.”