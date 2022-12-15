Corran and Ardnamurchan residents fear they will ‘say goodbye to fixed link’ if it accepts electric ferries

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Corran and Ardnamurchan residents fear they will ‘say goodbye to fixed link’ if it accepts electric ferries

By Louise Glen
December 15, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: December 15, 2022, 7:56 am
'Maid of Glencoul', the Corran ferry running across the Corran Narrows between Nether Lochaber (near side) and Ardgour on the other side of the water. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
'Maid of Glencoul', the Corran ferry running across the Corran Narrows between Nether Lochaber (near side) and Ardgour on the other side of the water. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

Plans to upgrade the ferries on the Corran Narrows with two fuel-efficient electric vessels are continuing to meet objections.

Some members of the community in Ardnamurchan and Morvern say it is time for a fixed link – and to replace the ageing ferries with more boats will only slow down that process.

Last month, Highland Council said it was planning to replace boats on the crossing south of Fort William with two fuel efficient electric vehicles.

However, when users of the 22-year-old and 47-year-old vessels saw the council’s business case they were surprised the authority does not appear to be abiding by an earlier feasibility study led by transport body HiTrans to progress a fixed link.

‘Council are not listening’

Councillor Sarah Fanet, Fort William and Ardnamurchan, asked for a community meeting with council officers to discuss the matter.

Councillor Sarah Fanet. Image: Supplied

A consultation was held in Strontian at the Sunart Centre this week, but the community still do not feel the local authority is listening.

Resident Jeff Forrester, who runs the Corran Narrows Facebook page, said the meeting was disappointing,

He said: “Although no one can deny the peninsula has to keep this vital link for our community and beyond to Mull,  it is disappointing that Highland Council is ignoring any and all suggestions.

“It has even discounted building a new version of existing MV Corran for a cost of £15 million – £20 million until we can get a fixed link bridge or tunnel.

“Highland Council representatives even agreed that once the new ferries arrive, as far as it is concerned this will be box ticked and the peninsula will say goodbye to any hope of a fixed link in the next 30 -40 years.

Fellow resident Catherine Ann MacDonald said: “I’m just so deflated.

“Highland Council has to meet its net zero carbon targets, so it is electric ferries or nothing.

“They haven’t even asked the people of Mull and Iona who use the Corran ferry to get to the Lochaline ferry and onto Mull.”

Highland Council’s economy committee approved the business case for a £68.7 million investment in the ‘lifeline’ Corran Ferry in November.

Ms MacDonald continued: “The fixed link is not in the plan for at least 20 years plus the situation at present is critical.

Image showing the five options for a fixed link across the Corran Narrows. Image: Stantec Report. Image: Supplied

Five years to get to this stage

“This is our future and our children’s future. If we want to stop the depopulation and we need to stand up and fight for the fixed link.

“It’s taken five years to get to this stage of talking.”

Councillor Angus MacDonald, Fort William and Ardnamurchan, agrees with the community.

He said: “In my opinion a single new cheap quarter point ferry, as we have now, followed by a bridge or tunnel in a decade is the greenest, longest term, best for user and cheapest option.

“Jenny Gilruth the transport minister accepted an invitation from Raymond Bremner, the leader of Highland Council to visit Corran seven months ago, we are still waiting.

“The West Highlands has had no infrastructure spend in decades, now is the time.”

Ms Fanet said that accepting the ferry plan now did not mean giving up the aspiration for a fixed link.

She said: “The current vessels are ageing and need to be replaced as soon as possible so the Corran crossing service is not interrupted.

“Breakdowns will be more and more frequent and the ferry crossing is an essential service.”

Corran Ferry
MV Corran loading a motorhome to ferry across Loch Linnhe. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson

Issue ‘wholly the responsibility of Highland Council’

A spokesman for Transport Scotland said: “Transport links across the Corran Narrows is wholly the responsibility of the Highland Council and as such, any decision to replace ferries or deliver a fixed link and funding this would be a matter for them.

“The transport minister has no locus in this decision and nor has she expressed a preference on their replacement, given this is a matter for the local council.”

He continued: “The minister is aware of work by Highland Council to consider a range of options for the current Corran Ferry.

“To that end, she has met with the local authority and the constituency MSP to discuss any support Transport Scotland can offer.

“Transport Scotland is not aware of the consultation which appears to have been led by the Highland Council at local level.”

Highland Council’s infrastructure committee chairman Ken Gowans was approached for comment.

