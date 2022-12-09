Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin wants to bolster his defensive options during January transfer window

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin wants to bolster his defensive options during January transfer window

By Danny Law
December 9, 2022, 8:56 pm Updated: December 10, 2022, 1:36 pm
Manager Jim Goodwin has led Aberdeen to third in the Premiership. Image: SNS Group

Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin says bolstering his defence is the priority for the January transfer window.

The Dons return to action next weekend with the visit of Scottish Premiership leaders Celtic to Pittodrie.

Goodwin’s side went into the World Cup break sitting third place in the league and with a League Cup semi-final against Rangers to look forward to on January 15.

The transfer window also opens next month and Goodwin admits he is keen to add to his squad, particularly in the defensive area.

Speaking to the club website, he said: “There are certain areas in the pitch that we need to strengthen.

“That is no negative slight on any players who are here and playing in those positions.

“I always think we need to strengthen the squad coming out of every window.

“You always need competition for places.

“The obvious position that people would look at and maybe talk about is the defensive cover.

“That is probably something that we don’t have a great deal of in the squad at the moment.

“I chose to go that way as I wanted to have an attacking-minded team.

“I wanted to have options at the top end of the pitch and that was why we went top heavy.

“I am aware we do need to recruit good, quality players in the defensive positions.

“That is to add to the quality we have already got – not to take anybody’s position.

“But to motivate the players in the team at the moment and make them realise there are people coming behind them if the standards drop.”

Tranmere Rover’s defender Josh Dacres-Cogley. Image: Philip Bryan/ProSports/Shutterstock

Aberdeen have been linked with a move for Tranmere Rovers right back Josh Dacres-Cogley.

The 26-year-old’s contract expires at the end of the season and the Dons could try to bring the attacking right back to Pittodrie next month if a fee can be agreed.

But Goodwin admits the January window is a difficult time to recruit.

He said: “The January window is not one I have ever been a huge fan of. I think every manager would say the same thing.

“You tend to be getting players who are free agents because they are out of favour at the clubs they are at or players who are lacking match fitness. It could be players coming back from long-term injuries and they become gambles.

“I’m not a gambling man. I’m not into taking risks when it comes to signing players.

“We are very well prepared going into the transfer window.

Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin hopes to keep the momentum going in the second part of the season. Image: SNS.

“I don’t like doing business last minute so whenever we are going into a summer window or a January window we will always be ahead of the game.

“We will always have the targets identified well in advance, which we have done at the moment.

“We would like to strengthen, obviously, but it is worth bearing in mind that we did invest a lot in the summer.

“There isn’t an endless pot of money that we can just keep dipping into.

“We have to balance the books at the same time, which I am very aware of.

“We have to be realistic.”

Aberdeen transfer target Dacres-Cogley destined to play at a higher level, says Tranmere expert

