Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin has no concerns if Scottish Cup tie at Darvel is switched to a Monday night

Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin insists he is not concerned if the Scottish Cup tie with junior minnows Darvel is switched to a Monday night.

Goodwin does accept the trip to Ayrshire for an evening kick-off on a Monday could be a ‘challenge’ for Aberdeen supporters.

However, he reckons a 340-mile, seven hour round trip on a Monday night still won’t put the Red Army off from attending the tie.

It is understood Aberdeen’s fourth round clash with Darvel is set to be moved to a Monday night to be broadcast live on BBC Scotland.

West of Scotland Premier Division leaders Darvel opted not to move the clash from their 2,200 capacity Recreation Park despite Aberdeen having a large travelling support.

The tie was scheduled for Saturday January 21 at 3pm. It is now set to be switched to the evening of Monday January 23.

Aberdeen ‘not concerned’ about switch

There have been reports Aberdeen are unhappy with the switch but Goodwin insists that is not the case.

He said: “We’ll take it whenever it is. We’re not concerned at all.

“A trip to Darvel for our supporters would be a challenge on a Monday night.

“But to be fair to them they have travelled the length and breadth of the country in great numbers.

“We had a thousand down in Annan. I know it won’t put them off. We just need to wait and see.

“I was involved in a little bit of a discussion a couple of days ago, but as of now I’ve no idea where that conversation has gone.

“I think the BBC are involved in terms of live TV and ourselves and Darvel are having communication about the best date.

“It’s over my head.”

No switch from 2,200 capacity Recreation Park

The trip to sixth tier Darvel will be Aberdeen’s first Scottish Cup clash with non-league opposition since facing Elgin City, then of the Highland League, in 1971.

There had been suggestions the tie could be moved to Kilmarnock’s Rugby Park to accommodate more fans and generate more revenue.

However Darvel Chairman John Gall remained adamant that the game be played at Recreation Park which he believes could be a ‘leveller’ in the tie.

Goodwin said: “I think it’s an exciting one for supporters who maybe haven’t been to Darvel before.

“I’m sure the Darvel people will be looking forward to getting a big Premier League club coming to their home town.

‘They’re a good side so it should hopefully make for a very entertaining cup fixture.”