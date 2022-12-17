‘Absolutely pitiful’ – Aberdeen fans react to 1-0 Celtic defeat

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen fans were given little to be cheerful about during the festive season after a tepid 1-0 defeat to Celtic at Pittodrie.

Dons boss Jim Goodwin opted for a safety-first approach against the league champions but the trade-off was the home side offered next to nothing in attack.

Celtic dominated statistically, having more than 80 per cent possession and 33 shots, however they had to wait until late on before Callum McGregor delivered the only goal of the game.

Aberdeen fans were universal in their condemnation of the performance.

Henry Roberts simply asked: “what’s the point” while Philip Mair hit out at a perceived lack of desire from the Dons players.

He wrote: “Absolutely deserved, massively negative from the get go, no desire to even try getting the ball down in the Celtic half, no desire to press, pathetic against one of the old firm again.”

Well that was a waste of a Saturday afternoon. On Tuesday could we have the midfield turn up and put a foot in. Was more fight after they scored. — Nathan leisk (@leisky1985) December 17, 2022

Sam Taylor continued on a similar theme with: “Absolutely pitiful. Disgraceful performance.”

Dawn Leslie was less than impressed with the negative approach the Dons took to the game.

“Absolutely minging tactics from Goodwin. Giving them far too much respect. We’re a team capable of playing good football so let your players actually play rather than just parking the bus. Horrible, negative football.”

Total torture. Absolutely embarrassing to set up like that at home. — Neil Ewen (@Neil_Ewen) December 17, 2022

Jamie Fraser was another disgruntled punter, saying: “That is an absolute disgraceful performance from Aberdeen. You actually charged people to watch that.”