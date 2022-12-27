Defender Liam Scales accepts Aberdeen are underachieving – but remains confident they can still finish third

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Defender Liam Scales accepts Aberdeen are underachieving – but remains confident they can still finish third

By Sean Wallace
December 27, 2022, 10:30 pm
Aberdeen's Liam Scales looks dejected in the match against St Mirren. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen's Liam Scales looks dejected in the match against St Mirren. Image: SNS.

Defender Anthony Scales accepts Aberdeen are underachieving but is confident they can still win the battle to finish third in the Premiership.

The Reds have crashed to three successive defeats since returning from the winter shutdown.

A 3-1 defeat at St Mirren represented another low following home losses to Rangers and Celtic.

On-loan Celtic defender Scales believes the Dons have paid the price for individual mistakes.

He warns those errors must be eradicated to get back on track – starting at Kilmarnock on Wednesday.

Scales said: “We’re obviously aiming for third place and there’s no reason why we can’t achieve that.

“We should have put more points on the board.

“We’d have a gap of five or six points if it weren’t for a couple of wee mistakes in the last two or three matches.

St Mirren’s Jonah Ayunga (left) and Aberdeen’s Liam Scales in action. Image: Alan Harvey/SNS Group

“I think the fans know that as well.

“They have high expectations for us, and rightly so.

“We are underachieving a bit, but we’ll get better.”

The evident cost of individual errors

The cost of individual errors was evident in the loss at St Mirren on Saturday.

Aberdeen were leading 1-0 via a superb long-range strike from Matty Kennedy.

However, the game turned in the 35th minute when an error by Anthony Stewart led to the captain being dispossessed. He gave away a penalty when fouling Jonah Ayunga in a bid to win back the ball and was also red carded.

Scales’ centre-back partner Stewart is now suspended for the Premiership trip to Kilmarnock on Wednesday.

In Stewart’s absence, Scales accepts extra onus will be on him to lead at the back.

He said: “Ant has been great for us, so solid in the middle of the back three.

“So we’ll have to reshuffle a bit for the next two games.

Aberdeen’s Anthony Stewart walks after seeing red against St Mirren. Image: Alan Harvey/SNS Group

“We’ll just have to make an effort to be extra solid, because he does lead us well.

“Myself and the other players around me will have to take a bit more responsibility to lead the team.”

Aberdeen ‘target Burnley defender’

Scales – who cannot play against parent club Celtic due to the terms of his loan agreement – and Stewart are the only senior central defenders at the club, although midfielder Ross McCrorie has been utilised in a back three recently.

Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin aims to secure signings to strengthen his defensive options in the January window.

The Reds have been linked with a January move for Burnley’s Republic of Ireland international defender Kevin Long.

Long, 32, is out of contract at Turf Moor next summer.

Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah (left) and Burnley’s Kevin Long (right) battle for the ball during a Premier League match at Anfield Stadium, Liverpool.

Republic of Ireland international Long has not played a minute of football for Burnley under boss Vincent Kompany this season.

Hibs are also reportedly interested in the 17-times-capped defender.

Meanwhile, Aberdeen are ready to step up their bid to sign Tranmere Rovers defender Josh Dacres-Cogley.

The 26-year-old’s contract expires at the end of the season and the Dons are keen on bringing the attacking right-back to Pittodrie.

Tranmere Rovers’ Josh Dacres-Cogley (left) and Crewe Alexandra’s Dan Agyei battle for the ball.

‘We’ve been unlucky away from home’

Before the transfer window opens, Aberdeen have one final game, away to Kilmarnock on Wednesday.

The Dons have won just two of nine away Premiership fixtures this season.

Scales said: “I do think we’ve been unlucky away from home.

“We lost a goal with the last kick at Ross County (1-1 draw) and then everyone knows what happened on Saturday (at St Mirren).

“We’ve been performing quite well away from home – although there have been a couple of poor performances.

Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin at full time in the 3-1 loss at St Mirren. Image: Alan Harvey/SNS

“Hopefully we can turn up at Kilmarnock, because we need to.

“We haven’t really had any luck in the past week and have suffered from individual mistakes that have cost us.

“So we know it is massive for us to go away to Kilmarnock and get three points on the board.

“We know how tough it is going to be down there.

“They make it hard on their surface, but it is huge for us to go there and win.”

Aberdeen’s Ryan Duncan  misses an empty net header against St Mirren. Image Alan Harvey/SNS

Aberdeen have scored superb goals in the last two defeats.

Matty Kennedy netted a sensational long-range drive against St Mirren and Duk and Leighton Clarkson both netted impressive goals against Rangers.

But that attacking creativity has been undone by defensive mistakes.

Scales said: “We scored some great goals against Rangers and St Mirren.

“But little individual errors at the back have cost us.

“Every mistake we make seems to be getting punished at the moment.

Aberdeen’s Liam Scales during the 3-2 loss to Rangers at Pittodrie. Image: Craig Foy/SNS

“An example was the first penalty we conceded against St Mirren.

“It definitely looked outside the box and I don’t know how that was given as a penalty to be honest.

“We just haven’t had the rub of the green at all.

“Then they hit the post with the penalty, it bounces out and hits Kelle (Roos, keeper) and goes in – that kind of sums it up.

“Ramadani hit the bar and there was a big chance missed at the back post as well (with St Mirren leading 2-1). It’s all a matter of inches.

“But we’ve got to group together.

“It’s been a tough little period, but we’ll come out of it.”

 

Editor's Picks

Most Commented