Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin urges players to stand up and be counted

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin insists his players have to handle the weight of expectation which comes with playing for the club.

The Dons boss has been protective of his players this season, but he made no excuses for his side’s dreadful display in Wednesday’s 2-1 loss at Kilmarnock.

The defeat, Aberdeen’s first league loss at Rugby Park in 11 years – their fourth Premiership defeat in little more than a week – was branded “abysmal” by the Aberdeen manager and he knows his side must respond when Ross County visit Pittodrie on Monday.

Goodwin said: “I know we have a good squad and we’re fourth by the skin of our teeth. But we won’t stay there much longer if we produce performances like we did.

“To play or manage a big club you have to have that mindset. We know the expectations at this club.

“It has a great history, a competitive budget and we shouldn’t be losing in the manner we did.

“If it was two good teams going toe to toe and battling, then I could accept it.

“There is going to be a lot anxiety at Pittodrie and the majority of players have been there before.

“They are all aware of what it means to play for this club and how much they have let the supporters down.

“They have to put it right on Monday.”

Pressure is on the Dons following four straight defeats

With four defeats in a row post-winter break, the end to 2022 could not have been much worse for Aberdeen – and Goodwin knows the spotlight will now be on him and his players.

He is up for the task of trying to rebuild the confidence which has been battered in the last two weeks and has called on his players to stand up and be counted.

He said: “The expectation is huge at this club and it can’t carry on, it’s as simple as that.

“There’s huge pressure now. I’ve been in this position before where one win can change things.

“This is our spell now and we can either stand up and be counted, or hide.

“All my career I’ve never shied away and I’m extremely grateful for this job I have.

“I don’t like publicly slagging off players and I haven’t had to do it this season.

“But we can’t hide away from this. There is no player who can disagree with this – it was a really bad performance.”

No excuses for poor performance

Goodwin believes Wednesday’s performance was the team’s poorest of the campaign, but it was the manner of the defeat which has hurt him most.

He said: “We were missing key players, but I’m not going to make excuses. That’s why you have a squad.

“The players who came in were good enough to step up to the task and unfortunately they didn’t do that.

“We have to accept the criticism coming back.

“For the majority of the season, I don’t think I could say we showed a lack of commitment or fight, but there is nothing we can take from the Kilmarnock game which is the most disappointing thing.

“The one thing you want as a manager is a grit, determination and desire; when things are not going well you stand up and be counted and we didn’t do that.

“We’ll go over the game again, but I don’t think the players will hide away and as manager I’m accountable.

“I brought most of them here and I stand by them, but Wednesday was abysmal, that’s all I can say.”

Defensive record is unacceptable

The loss of a further two goals makes it nine conceded in the four matches played since the Dons returned from the World Cup break.

The Aberdeen manager believed the club’s poor defensive record was an easy fix when he was appointed in February, but – 10 months later, despite a change in personnel – there has been no discernible difference.

He said: “We’ve conceded 32 goals in the league, but we need to score two or three goals a game to take something from it, which is not good enough.

“We’ll continue to work hard on that.

“I’m not hiding away from anything. It’s a results-driven business as everybody says and losing four goals on the spin, however you try and dress it up, is unacceptable.

“You can talk about a late goal to Celtic, injury time goals to Rangers and three penalties to St Mirren, but Aberdeen have lost four games on the spin and it’s not good enough for this club.”

Captain Anthony Stewart, who missed the game due to suspension, is available for the visit of the Staggies on Monday, while Goodwin hopes both Leighton Clarkson and Jonny Hayes will also be fit to face Malky Mackay’s side.