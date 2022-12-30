Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin urges players to stand up and be counted

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin urges players to stand up and be counted

By Paul Third
December 30, 2022, 10:30 pm
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin following Wednesday's 2-1 loss at Kilmarnock. Image: SNS
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin following Wednesday's 2-1 loss at Kilmarnock. Image: SNS

Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin insists his players have to handle the weight of expectation which comes with playing for the club.

The Dons boss has been protective of his players this season, but he made no excuses for his side’s dreadful display in Wednesday’s 2-1 loss at Kilmarnock.

The defeat, Aberdeen’s first league loss at Rugby Park in 11 years – their fourth Premiership defeat in little more than a week – was branded “abysmal” by the Aberdeen manager and he knows his side must respond when Ross County visit Pittodrie on Monday.

Goodwin said: “I know we have a good squad and we’re fourth by the skin of our teeth. But we won’t stay there much longer if we produce performances like we did.

“To play or manage a big club you have to have that mindset. We know the expectations at this club.

“It has a great history, a competitive budget and we shouldn’t be losing in the manner we did.

“If it was two good teams going toe to toe and battling, then I could accept it.

“There is going to be a lot anxiety at Pittodrie and the majority of players have been there before.

“They are all aware of what it means to play for this club and how much they have let the supporters down.

“They have to put it right on Monday.”

Pressure is on the Dons following four straight defeats

Luis Lopes was unable to influence the game as Aberdeen suffered their fourth defeat in a row at Kilmarnock. Image: SNS

With four defeats in a row post-winter break, the end to 2022 could not have been much worse for Aberdeen – and Goodwin knows the spotlight will now be on him and his players.

He is up for the task of trying to rebuild the confidence which has been battered in the last two weeks and has called on his players to stand up and be counted.

He said: “The expectation is huge at this club and it can’t carry on, it’s as simple as that.

“There’s huge pressure now. I’ve been in this position before where one win can change things.

“This is our spell now and we can either stand up and be counted, or hide.

“All my career I’ve never shied away and I’m extremely grateful for this job I have.

“I don’t like publicly slagging off players and I haven’t had to do it this season.

“But we can’t hide away from this. There is no player who can disagree with this – it was a really bad performance.”

No excuses for poor performance

Liam Scales and Bojan Miovski (R) are dejected as Kilmarnock score a second goal to make it 2-0. Image: SNS

Goodwin believes Wednesday’s performance was the team’s poorest of the campaign, but it was the manner of the defeat which has hurt him most.

He said: “We were missing key players, but I’m not going to make excuses. That’s why you have a squad.

“The players who came in were good enough to step up to the task and unfortunately they didn’t do that.

“We have to accept the criticism coming back.

“For the majority of the season, I don’t think I could say we showed a lack of commitment or fight, but there is nothing we can take from the Kilmarnock game which is the most disappointing thing.

“The one thing you want as a manager is a grit, determination and desire; when things are not going well you stand up and be counted and we didn’t do that.

“We’ll go over the game again, but I don’t think the players will hide away and as manager I’m accountable.

“I brought most of them here and I stand by them, but Wednesday was abysmal, that’s all I can say.”

Defensive record is unacceptable

The loss of a further two goals makes it nine conceded in the four matches played since the Dons returned from the World Cup break.

The Aberdeen manager believed the club’s poor defensive record was an easy fix when he was appointed in February, but – 10 months later, despite a change in personnel – there has been no discernible difference.

He said: “We’ve conceded 32 goals in the league, but we need to score two or three goals a game to take something from it, which is not good enough.

“We’ll continue to work hard on that.

“I’m not hiding away from anything. It’s a results-driven business as everybody says and losing four goals on the spin, however you try and dress it up, is unacceptable.

“You can talk about a late goal to Celtic, injury time goals to Rangers and three penalties to St Mirren, but Aberdeen have lost four games on the spin and it’s not good enough for this club.”

Captain Anthony Stewart, who missed the game due to suspension, is available for the visit of the Staggies on Monday, while Goodwin hopes both Leighton Clarkson and Jonny Hayes will also be fit to face Malky Mackay’s side.

 

