Rachel Corsie: The Scottish Cup is the perfect chance for Aberdeen Women to start 2023 on a high

Aberdeen Women must make the most of their Scottish Cup chance when they host Hutchison Vale in the fourth round on Sunday.

The Dons’ first game of 2023 feels like a really good fixture to restart with after the festive break, and one where they can get their year off to a positive start.

They have been lucky with the cup draw, playing a side who are two leagues below them.

Of course, to progress through any cup game you still need things to fall the right way and for luck to go in your favour in some respects, but I feel like it is a tie the Aberdeen players should be able to go out, thrive in and enjoy.

But they must put on a performance.

Scottish Cup can set tone for upcoming important games

Being favourites and in control of games is maybe not something the Dons have enjoyed for a while on their own league business, given how the season in SWPL 1 has gone, but it is something some of the players have dealt with before after romping to back-to-back titles in 2019 and 2021 on the Reds’ way back to the top-flight.

The Scottish Cup is a good chance to set the tone for when Aberdeen return to action in SWPL 1 on January 15.

This season has been a bit of a struggle so far, and there is still uncertainty for the Dons players after the way 2022 ended – with co-bosses Emma Hunter and Gavin Beith stepping down and no decision yet on who will come in as their next permanent manager.

However, looking at their upcoming league games, getting through in Scottish Cup would be a good foundation from which to tackle their next three league matches against Hamilton Accies, Hearts and Glasgow Women.

All three look winnable, and that should be the next aim.

In football, sometimes all it takes is one win to shift the momentum to create a really good feeling among the squad, so if they start well in the cup it could be the catalyst to perhaps go unbeaten in January – or better – and really turn their season around.

We saw Aberdeen Women find a way to put a good run of results together last season, and it was a bit of consistency which propelled them up to fifth in the league – where they finished.

As such, Aberdeen must make the most of the cup, taking it for what it is, which is playing in a great competition, but also knowing it is a really good chance to build some positivity, which can in turn help them get more points on the board when league action resumes.

🙌 The Women's Scottish Cup is back this weekend, with 16 fixtures taking place across the country. Last season's winners, @CelticFCWomen, join the rest of the @SWPL sides in entering the competition at the Fourth Round.#ScottishCup pic.twitter.com/dipyyiXLQ2 — Scottish Cup (@ScottishCup) January 5, 2023

Aberdeen players need to step up – not just in the cup

But, as I have said, the players must perform.

Cup games at all levels of football are often used to rotate and change things up, but I expect interim Aberdeen Women coach Gavin Levey will play what he thinks is his strongest team.

The players will hopefully view a Scottish Cup match against lower-league opposition as a chance to impress, and it is only natural for players to want to impress the interim coaching staff and a potential new manager, who may be looking on.

However, Aberdeen Women’s squad is mainly made up of young players, and they should be out to impress in every single game they play.

Given the team’s position going into the second half of the league campaign, the players should all be pushing to get the best out of themselves and each other.

Let’s hope they can produce some of their best this weekend and put down a marker for 2023.

Aston Villa make big signing as transfer window opens

Aston Villa made their first signing of the transfer window on Thursday afternoon, as Jordan Nobbs joined our squad after signing from Arsenal on an 18-month contract.

We’re getting a fantastic player in Jordan and somebody who is highly thought of in the women’s game after all she has achieved during her career – especially her 12 years at Arsenal.

She’s a great example of someone in the women’s game who has become an icon at a club, and I’m sure the number eight shirt will be something Gunners fans will always associate with Jordan.

As a player, you want to play with good players, but it is difficult to add such quality during a season, so her addition is a really good signing for us.

It’ll be a big change for Jordan after being at Arsenal for so long, so she deserves a bit of a grace period to adapt to her new team and environment.

Following reports last week, Beth England’s transfer to Tottenham from Chelsea has also been confirmed.

It is a significant move in WSL and one that will have suited all parties ahead of a World Cup year.

Scottish players get recognition with MBEs

It was great to see another two SWNT players – one former and one current – recognised in the King’s New Year’s Honours list last week, as Kim Little and Jen Beattie were made MBEs.

It reflects the hard work and commitment the Arsenal duo have put in throughout their respective careers, having been part of the game as it has transitioned and grown to what we know now.