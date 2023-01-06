Gavin Levey wants Aberdeen Women to build momentum in January – starting with Scottish Cup clash

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Gavin Levey believes it is vital Aberdeen Women start the new year on a positive note, as they prepare to begin their Scottish Cup campaign.

The Dons host Hutchison Vale, who play two tiers below in the SWF Championship, on Sunday in the fourth round, as all 20 SWPL teams enter the competition at this stage.

Levey, who is also Aberdeen’s academy director, will take charge of the women’s team for the second time, following Emma Hunter and Gavin Beith’s resignation in November.

In his first game as interim coach, Levey and his coaching staff guided Aberdeen to a 1-1 draw with Spartans in SWPL 1 on December 4, which was their last game before the festive break.

The squad returned to training earlier this week where Levey has been impressed by the standard, and he hopes the Dons carry that into the weekend to ensure a desired positive result.

Levey said: “It’s really important we start the year off positively – we can’t stress that enough, so we know it has to happen this weekend.

“If the performance is there then the result should take care of itself, but performance is going to be key. The training has been terrific since we’ve come back together, so we want them to take that into Sunday.

“We need to try and get wins – whether that’s in the cup or the league – and we want to try and build a bit of momentum now. Our job as interim staff is to take the team forward, so whoever comes in as the new manager can build on that.

“In the past when this team hit a run of form, they really build on it. But equally, when things have been tough, that period has lasted longer than we would’ve liked.

“We’ve got to get back to winning ways but that only comes with a process, which is making sure we’re properly prepared so when we go to Balmoral on Sunday, it can be the beginning of a positive 2023.”

Following the Scottish Cup match on Sunday, Aberdeen host Hamilton Accies and Hearts in SWPL 1, before their first away trip of the year to Glasgow Women on January 29.

Scottish Cup focus has to be on the game at hand

For the first time, the Women’s Scottish Cup semi-finals and final will be played at Hampden, however, Levey insists the Dons will keep their focus on each game, rather than looking too far ahead.

He said: “It’s nice to know those games will be played at Hampden, but we don’t look beyond this weekend and the game against Hutchison Vale.

“We’re going to approach this game like any other. Hutchison Vale came through the last round in extra-time against FC Edinburgh – so we don’t underestimate our opposition.

“The Scottish Cup is exciting so we want to progress as far as we can, but right now, we don’t look beyond our current focus, which is the game this weekend.”

Levey says the players are raring to get back playing after a month off, and admits some of the squad might feel they have a point to prove, following the recent changes.

He said: “When there’s any change, at any point, the players who have maybe been risking being comfortable within the squad, have to prove themselves again – whether that’s our interim staff or new management.

“And likewise with the other players who have maybe not had as much game time over the last year, it’s a fresh start and they might feel like they also have a point to prove.

“Everyone is chomping at the bit to get part of the action at the weekend.”