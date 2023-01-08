Aberdeen Women defender Jess Broadrick says they must go out and enjoy Scottish Cup clash against Hutchison Vale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Aberdeen Women

Aberdeen Women defender Jess Broadrick says they must go out and enjoy Scottish Cup clash against Hutchison Vale

By Sophie Goodwin
January 8, 2023, 6:00 am
Aberdeen Women defender Jess Broadrick. Image: Shutterstock.
Aberdeen Women defender Jess Broadrick. Image: Shutterstock.

Aberdeen Women must go out and enjoy their football when they return to action following the festive break, says defender Jess Broadrick.

The Dons begin their Scottish Cup campaign on Sunday, when they host SWF Championship side Hutchison Vale in the fourth round.

It is Aberdeen’s first game since a 1-1 SWPL1 draw with Spartans more than a month ago – with their final game of 2022, against Rangers, postponed due to the icy weather.

While she plans to savour being back on the Balmoral Stadium turf, Broadrick also thinks cup progress would boost the Dons Women amid what has been a frustrating league campaign thus far.

She said: “It’s a good opportunity for us to go out there and just play our football and enjoy it. We’ve not had a game in a while, so it’ll be nice to remember that feeling.

“Like every game – because they’re all important-  our focus is totally set on the match. We’re quite a young squad, so we have that fire in our bellies to go out there and win every game we possibly can.

“We’ve been frustrated with some of the results this season, but we just need to stick together now and work through things – if we go out and enjoy it, then we shouldn’t have an issue.

“We need to have the confidence and belief in ourselves, too, and if we have that on Sunday, then it gives us a really good opportunity to go out and get a good result.”

Cup achievements would be ‘added bonus’ as Dons’ focus is on SWPL 1

The Scottish Cup, Broadrick says, is an exciting competition to play in, but she insists Aberdeen’s priority remains SWPL1 – where they currently sit second bottom with eight points.

She said: “Every game, whether it’s in the league or the cup, we all have that pride in wearing the bridge, and there is a lot of outside excitement with the Scottish Cup.

“We back ourselves in every game and the cup is always exciting to play in.

“Our main objective is to focus on the league and then anything we do in the cup is a major achievement and an added bonus.”

Jess Broadrick scored at Pittodrie when Aberdeen picked up their first win of the season back in October. Image: Shutterstock.

Following this weekend’s cup outing, Aberdeen return to league action with two home games, hosting Hamilton Accies and Hearts, before their first away game of the year against Glasgow Women.

Broadrick added: “We’ve got a good run of games coming up, and that starts with the cup and then we go back into the league, so it’s going to be a really important time for us.

“We want to show a good representation of ourselves every game we play in, and we’ve got a really good team of coaches here who are helping us prepare and focus for them.”

Gavin Levey wants Aberdeen Women to build momentum in January – starting with Scottish Cup clash

