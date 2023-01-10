Neil Drysdale: Aberdeen should beware Darvel, but surely a Cup shock isn’t on the cards?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Neil Drysdale: Aberdeen should beware Darvel, but surely a Cup shock isn’t on the cards?

By Neil Drysdale
January 10, 2023, 6:00 am Updated: January 10, 2023, 9:53 am
Steve Paterson, centre, salutes the Inverness fans after a famous victory over Celtic.
Steve Paterson, centre, salutes the Inverness fans after a famous victory over Celtic.

Most people couldn’t pinpoint Darvel on a map of Scotland. It’s a village with a population of around 4,000 people and some historians assert that its name derives from an old English word “derne” which means “hidden”.

In short, it’s the sort of place with a blink-and-you’ve-missed-it feel on a road journey: exactly the kind of sporting location with the capacity to serve up shocks to the system for those who enter it with any trace or complacency.

Aberdeen will, hopefully, not make that mistake later this month when they travel to Ayrshire to meet Darvel FC in the Scottish Cup.

After all, the hosts are currently at the summit of the West of Scotland Premier League, at least five points clear of well-known names such as Pollok, Cumnock, Auchinleck and Glenafton.

Darvel have nothing to lose

They may be minnows, but have nothing to lose when the Dons come calling on January 23. And there are of plenty of warnings in the chronicles about what can happen when a little-regarded team turns the form book on its head and sparks mayhem.

Highland League club Brora Rangers’ 2-1 victory against Hearts in the second round of the Scottish Cup two years ago was the stuff of dreams for the north club.

Brora’s Dale Gillespie celebrates his side’s stunning win against Hearts in 2021. Image: Ross Parker/SNS Group

The losing manager Robbie Neilson described the defeat as “an embarrassment”, but that didn’t do justice to the lung-bursting efforts of the Highland side, who had been prevented from playing football for most of 2021 because of Covid restrictions and lockdown, a state of affairs which made the proceedings doubly remarkable.

As then-Brora boss Steven Mackay said: “In a normal season, this would be an astronomical result, but you throw in the circumstances that surrounded this game -we’ve had just five training sessions and one friendly. We had no right whatsoever to win this game.”

Nobody saw it coming

Down the years, the Scottish Cup has orchestrated stories with more twists than an Alfred Hitchcock movie. And there have been similar horrific tales from the crypt for other leading sides, including the Dons, who lost 2-0 to Stenhousemuir in 1995.

Roy Aitken was the Dons manager when they suffered a Scottish Cup shock to Stenhousemuir.

Nobody saw it coming, not even the home team who were 200-1 outsiders for the Cup and were pitted against an Aberdeen line-up who may have been battling relegation, but were expected to dominate matters at a boggy Ochilview.

Former Celtic star Roy Aitken had just stepped into the manager’s role at Pittodrie, and launched his reign with a home triumph against Rangers, but, if he was hoping for a honeymoon period, this sorry debacle soon dashed that idea.

Dairy farmer Tommy Steele – yes, there were plenty of references to the musical impresario at the time – pushed his side in front, then as the crowd roared their enthusiasm, repeated the dose from a corner and there was no way back for the north-east club which, just a decade earlier, had secured a string of major trophies.

‘Aberdeen’s worst result in the club’s history’

It was a sickening blow for Aberdeen and their pain wasn’t over when the final whistle reverberated. Instead, as striker Duncan Shearer recalled, he and his colleagues were given the message they least wanted to hear from their new gaffer.

He said: “Roy Aitken popped his head around the door and barked: ‘Congratulations on being part of Aberdeen’s worst result in the club’s history'”.

However, Aitken’s old club themselves faced ignominy in the national competition.

It’s not just one of the most noted headlines in football history – “Super Caley Go Ballistic, Celtic are Atrocious” – but also a sobering reminder of how swiftly the rug can be pulled from under your feet as a manager.

Steve Paterson celebrates Inverness’ remarkable 3-1 victory over Celtic in the Scottish Cup in 2000.

Liverpool great John Barnes arrived at Parkhead with plaudits ringing in his ears in 1999. However, it was the sound of boos which led to him exiting the club eight months later after the Invernessians gained a deserved 3-1 victory.

It took just 16 minutes for Barry Wilson to put the visitors ahead with a well-taken header from a cross delivered by Paul Sheerin.

Paterson insisted it was no fluke

The hosts’ Mark Burchill equalised a minute later to briefly restore equilibrium, but Lubomir Moravcik gifted Caley the lead by deflecting Bobby Mann’s header past his own keeper. And the ubiquitous Sheerin subsequently put the tie beyond any doubt 10 minutes into the second half by calmly slotting a penalty.

After the contest, Caley boss Steve Paterson said: “This was no fluke. The players were magnificent out there and deserved to win. I think this is the moment you can safely say that Inverness have arrived in Scottish football.”

60 years ago today, Fraserburgh FC clinched their most famous ever victory by dumping Dundee out of the Scottish Cup

Further back in the chronicles, some might argue Fraserburgh’s 1-0 success over Dundee in 1959 was an even more extraordinary outcome than that achieved by Brora, given the quality of the Dens Park collective in the 1950s.

They eventually finished the season in fourth place in the First Division, and were just three years away from winning the Scottish championship and challenging in Europe.

But, pitted against the Broch, they were victims of arguably the greatest Scottish Cup shock to that point.

The home side scored just a minute before the interval and hung on resolutely for the most famous victory of their lives, despite a late onslaught.

Fraserburgh were dependent on part-time players and included a plumber, a baker and a shoemaker in their ranks. Their scorer, Johnny Strachan, was a gas board clerk.

But it was Dundee’s gas which was at a peep by the finish. And Aberdeen must ensure they avoid a similar fate during their time in Darvel.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

Most Read

1
Mary Cruickshank, also known as Sim, was found to be sixteen times the cocaine limit. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Woman was SIXTEEN times the cocaine limit while driving between Dundee and Aberdeen
2
A9 at Kingussie.
A9 cleared at Kingussie following collision
3
Ambulances have been queuing up outside heath care facilities across Grampian, including Aberdeen Royal Infirmary and Dr Gray's Hospital in Elgin. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson
Revealed: Areas of north and north-east where ambulances need police escort
4
The Post Office within Steps Emporium, Brora, was targeted by armed robbers today. Image: Michelle Henderson/ DC Thomson.
Armed robbers target Highland post office
5
Smashed car window in Anderson Drive. Image: Dyno Stuart/ Facebook
Elgin vandalism spree leaves eight cars with smashed windscreens
6
Stephen Thomson admitted to five charges, including possessing indecent images of children. Image: DC Thomson.
Police delivery driver jailed after being caught distributing indecent images of children
7
British Transport Police stopped a man from travelling to Aberdeen with over 7kg of cannabis. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Man caught wheeling Aberdeen-bound suitcase packed with 7kg of cannabis is jailed
8
Aberdeen University has issued "trigger warnings" for content in the novel of Peter Pan. Credit: Walt Disney
Aberdeen University criticised for putting trigger warnings on JM Barrie’s Peter Pan
9
The roadworks will be carried out near The Square roundabout in Mintlaw. Image: Roddie Reid / DC Thomson.
Council announces 40-mile diversion – for just 100 yards of roadworks in Mintlaw
10
RGU won their second round on University Challenge. Image: RGU
Thumping win for RGU as University Challenge journey continues

More from Press and Journal

To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. A pensioner has gone on trial accused of abducting a sheriff in Aberdeenshire and threatening First Minister Nicola Sturgeon.? William Curtis, 70 - along with 60-year-old Philip Mitchell - is charged with attacking Sheriff Robert McDonald on June 29 2021 - allegations the pair deny. The incident is said to have happened in St Mary's car park next to Banff Sheriff Court where Sheriff McDonald presides. Picture shows; Banff Sheriff Court and First Minister Nicola Sturgeon MSP. N/A. Supplied by DC Thomson (Banff Sheriff Court) / Jane Barlow/PA Wire (Nicola Sturgeon) Date; Unknown
Pensioner goes on trial accused of abducting sheriff and threatening First Minister Nicola Sturgeon
To go with story by Chris Cromar. Burger King to give away 1,000 Whoppers in Aberdeen tomorrow Picture shows; Burger King. Aberdeen. Supplied by Burger King Date; Unknown
What a Whopper! Burger King to give away 1,000 burgers at Aberdeen restaurant tomorrow
The collision occurred on the A9 just north of the south junction into Aviemore. Image: Google Maps.
Man arrested following collision on the A9 near Aviemore
Teachers have formed picket lines at schools across Scotland. Pictured is striking staff outside Sken Square Primary School in Aberdeen. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
Primary school teachers form picket lines across Scotland to begin month of strikes
Fiona Davidson
Social group encouraging Aberdeenshire women in farming to have a blether
OVERALL CHAMPION: This gimmer from Kirkstead sold for the top price of 6,500gns. Image: Wayne Hutchinson
Strong trade for Bluefaced Leicester females
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Connor Scobbie appeared in Inverness Sheriff Court Picture shows; Connor Scobbie. N/A. Supplied by Facebook Date; Unknown
'Fortunate this is not a charge of murder': Man jailed for breaking partner's skull…
JG Ross Headquarters in Inverurie's Highclere Business Park. Image: Google Maps
Major north-east food firms face struggle with inflation despite strong recovery after the pandemic
Clay Craig leaving Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Man slashed across face in unprovoked attack as he smoked outside flat
Torphins sprinter Alisha Rees in action at the Commonwealth Games for Team Scotland. Photo by Mike Egerton/PA Wire
Athletics: Record-breaking start to 2023 for Torphins sprinter Alisha Rees

Editor's Picks

Most Commented