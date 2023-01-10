Willie Miller: Sticking with Anthony Stewart as Aberdeen captain, despite the return of Graeme Shinnie, is the right call by boss Jim Goodwin

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Retaining faith in Anthony Stewart as Aberdeen captain despite the return of Graeme Shinnie is the right decision by manager Jim Goodwin.

Former Dons captain Shinnie is back at Pittodrie on a loan deal from Wigan Athletic until the end of the season.

However, it is the right call that Shinnie’s return does not affect the captaincy.

The captaincy is an important and prestigious role that cannot be treated as transitory.

It only recently changed at the start of the season when centre-back Stewart was given the armband after Joe Lewis previously held it.

You can’t change the captaincy unless you are forced into that decision.

The captaincy is about the manager choosing the right personality in the right position.

Goodwin chose Stewart for that role and it is right the captaincy is not taken away from him.

However there is no doubt that the return of Shinnie is a real boost for the club.

The Scotland international midfielder’s loan capture has excited Aberdeen supporters.

Shinnie’s arrival has raised optimism within supporters after some disappointing results.

Securing someone like Shinnie to rekindle that enthusiasm within the Red Army was required in the January transfer window.

Shinnie has the experience and understanding of what Aberdeen as a club is about.

He brings a real drive from midfield and is also willing to contest things.

That can be in many ways, such as questioning one or two refereeing decisions.

And also adding a verbal presence which has been missing.

Shinnie organises.

Aberdeen supporters should be optimistic that Shinnie’s return will make it a better second half of the season.

His drive and determination should hopefully make Aberdeen better away from home.

Results on the road have not been good enough this season.

However, Shinnie’s influence can help turn around that poor away form.

His experience, knowledge and that drive will help when going to difficult grounds.

Shinnie’s loan is until the end of the season, but surely his move can be made permanent in the summer if it suits both parties.

The manager has been supported by the board in the bid to bring in players he wants.

So I think there would be an appetite to make the Shinnie move permanent, if it was for sensible money and all the parties agreed on the move.

Securing Shinnie on a permanent deal would be a really positive move for the club.

He understands the club, the expectations and the pressure that can come if those are not met.

Captain Stewart was at the heart of a back four against St Johnstone as Aberdeen secured a 2-0 victory, and clean sheet, on Saturday.

Manager Goodwin has changed to a back four recently, having preferred a back three for most of the first half of the campaign.

It is important to have the flexibility to go from a back four to three, whether that is before or during a game.

If you want to go to a back four then games against St Johnstone and Ross County (0-0) represent the right time to do it.

Aberdeen have secured two successive shut-outs, which is great and I am not knocking that. But both St Johnstone and Ross County offered very little going forward and didn’t really test the defence.

Now boss Jim Goodwin must give consideration as to whether it is a back four or three against Rangers in the League Cup semi-final on Sunday.

Having the confidence that a back four can work for you is good news for the manager.

I wouldn’t get too carried away by shut-outs against St Johnstone and Ross County at home.

So I don’t think that is enough to suggest a back four will be the way going forward.

Aberdeen ended a five-game winless run by beating St Johnstone.

And the substitutions made by the manager were key to that victory.

Boss Goodwin has had a bit of criticism for some of his substitutions in recent games.

However, he took on Vicente Besuijen, who set up the first goal against St Johnstone, and then another substitute Jonny Hayes set up the second.

Taking off leading scorer Bojan Miovski just after the hour mark was also a risk.

Goodwin made bold substitutions and they worked for him.

Aberdeen can secure a cup final slot

Aberdeen must make sure they are not semi-final forgotten men by seeing off Rangers at Hampden on Sunday.

If you get to a semi-final and lose, I don’t think supporters remember that.

I don’t hear too many fans talking about their memories of semi-finals where their team lost.

It is all about reaching the final and then making the most of that opportunity to lift silverware when you are there.

Aberdeen need to be competing in cup finals and got there regularly under former manager Derek McInnes.

In his first full season in charge, manager Jim Goodwin has led the Reds to a semi-final.

Now the next step is to take them over the next hurdle to reach the final.

Sunday’s semi-final clash is absolutely huge for Aberdeen.

There is also a bit more spice when you add in the rivalry between the teams which has built up over the years.

I think Aberdeen would be going into the Hampden semi with much more optimism if it happened 10 weeks ago, given how Rangers form was at the start of the season.

However ,new manager Michael Beale given Rangers a new impetus.

Despite Rangers’ upturn the Dons can still go into the semi-final with a lot of confidence due to the attacking power they have.

Under Beale’s guidance Rangers look a better side than they were in the first half of the season.

But that doesn’t mean Aberdeen can’t take them.

Myslovic could be an ‘unknown’ gem

Slovakian U21 international Patrick Myslovic will no doubt have been an unknown to most Aberdeen fans when arriving on loan.

Myslovic signed on loan until the end of the season from Slovakian club MSK Zilina.

Summer signings Duk, Ylber Ramadani and Bojan Miovski could all be classed as unknowns before joining the Dons.

Duk arrived from Benfica B, while Miovski and Ramadani were both signed from Hungarian club MTK Budapest.

Yet all three have made a strong impact at Aberdeen.

Myslovic may be an unknown quantity, but the 21-year-old has racked up more than 100 appearances already for Zilina with 13 goals.

When you look at the signings made by manager Jim Goodwin, the vast majority of them have been positive.

You can put the trust in the recruitment process at this moment in time in unearthing these unknown players.

That gives confidence Myslovic is a player who can add something more to the Aberdeen team going forward.

He is young and has his future ahead of him.

Aberdeen also have an exclusive option to sign Myslovic on a permanent deal in the summer, which is great should the loan be a success.

Although they play in different positions, if Myslovic can get anywhere near the quality and impact of Duk, I’m sure the manager will be happy.

Duk netted twice in the defeat of St Johnstone.

His pace, skill and direct play cause defenders major problems.

And the big pitch at Hampden in the semi-final could suit Duk.