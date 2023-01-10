Willie Miller: Sticking with Anthony Stewart as Aberdeen captain, despite the return of Graeme Shinnie, is the right call by boss Jim Goodwin

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Willie Miller: Sticking with Anthony Stewart as Aberdeen captain, despite the return of Graeme Shinnie, is the right call by boss Jim Goodwin

By Willie Miller
January 10, 2023, 11:45 am
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin with captain Anthony Stewart at full time after the 2-0 defeat of St Johnstone. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin with captain Anthony Stewart at full time after the 2-0 defeat of St Johnstone. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

Retaining faith in Anthony Stewart as Aberdeen captain despite the return of Graeme Shinnie is the right decision by manager Jim Goodwin.

Former Dons captain Shinnie is back at Pittodrie on a loan deal from Wigan Athletic until the end of the season.

However, it is the right call that Shinnie’s return does not affect the captaincy.

The captaincy is an important and prestigious role that cannot be treated as transitory.

It only recently changed at the start of the season when centre-back Stewart was given the armband after Joe Lewis previously held it.

You can’t change the captaincy unless you are forced into that decision.

Anthony Stewart battles with Ross County’s Jordan White.

The captaincy is about the manager choosing the right personality in the right position.

Goodwin chose Stewart for that role and it is right the captaincy is not taken away from him.

However there is no doubt that the return of Shinnie is a real boost for the club.

The Scotland international midfielder’s loan capture has excited Aberdeen supporters.

Shinnie’s arrival has raised optimism within supporters after some disappointing results.

Graeme Shinnie (6) of Aberdeen during the 2-0 defeat of St Johnstone.

Securing someone like Shinnie to rekindle that enthusiasm within the Red Army was required in the January transfer window.

Shinnie has the experience and understanding of what Aberdeen as a club is about.

He brings a real drive from midfield and is also willing to contest things.

That can be in many ways, such as questioning one or two refereeing decisions.

And also adding a verbal presence which has been missing.

Shinnie organises.

Aberdeen supporters should be optimistic that Shinnie’s return will make it a better second half of the season.

Aberdeen’s Graeme Shinnie in action against St Johnstone on his return to Pittodrie. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

His drive and determination should hopefully make Aberdeen better away from home.

Results on the road have not been good enough this season.

However, Shinnie’s influence can help turn around that poor away form.

His experience, knowledge and that drive will help when going to difficult grounds.

Shinnie’s loan is until the end of the season, but surely his move can be made permanent in the summer if it suits both parties.

The manager has been supported by the board in the bid to bring in players he wants.

He’s back. Former Aberdeen skipper Graeme Shinnie has joined on loan from Wigan Athletic. Image: Craig Foy/SNS Group

So I think there would be an appetite to make the Shinnie move permanent, if it was for sensible money and all the parties agreed on the move.

Securing Shinnie on a permanent deal would be a really positive move for the club.

He understands the club, the expectations and the pressure that can come if those are not met.

Captain Stewart was at the heart of a back four against St Johnstone as Aberdeen secured a 2-0 victory, and clean sheet, on Saturday.

Manager Goodwin has changed to a back four recently, having preferred a back three for most of the first half of the campaign.

It is important to have the flexibility to go from a back four to three, whether that is before or during a game.

If you want to go to a back four then games against St Johnstone and Ross County (0-0) represent the right time to do it.

Aberdeen have secured two successive shut-outs, which is great and I am not knocking that. But both St Johnstone and Ross County offered very little going forward and didn’t really test the defence.

Now boss Jim Goodwin must give consideration as to whether it is a back four or three against Rangers in the League Cup semi-final on Sunday.

Aberdeen striker Duk celebrates scoring but the goal was ruled offside by VAR against St Johnstone. Photo by Stephen Dobson/ProSports/Shutterstock

Having the confidence that a back four can work for you is good news for the manager.

I wouldn’t get too carried away by shut-outs against St Johnstone and Ross County at home.

So I don’t think that is enough to suggest a back four will be the way going forward.

Aberdeen ended a five-game winless run by beating St Johnstone.

And the substitutions made by the manager were key to that victory.

Boss Goodwin has had a bit of criticism for some of his substitutions in recent games.

Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin and Greame Shinnie at full time in the 2-0 defeat of St Johnstone. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

However, he took on Vicente Besuijen, who set up the first goal against St Johnstone, and then another substitute Jonny Hayes set up the second.

Taking off leading scorer Bojan Miovski just after the hour mark was also a risk.

Goodwin made bold substitutions and they worked for him.

Aberdeen can secure a cup final slot

Aberdeen must make sure they are not semi-final forgotten men by seeing off Rangers at Hampden on Sunday.

If you get to a semi-final and lose, I don’t think supporters remember that.

I don’t hear too many fans talking about their memories of semi-finals where their team lost.

It is all about reaching the final and then making the most of that opportunity to lift silverware when you are there.

Aberdeen’s Bojan Miovski, Leighton Clarkson and Luis Lopes celebrate going 2-1 up against Rangers a few weeks ago. Image: SNS

Aberdeen need to be competing in cup finals and got there regularly under former manager Derek McInnes.

In his first full season in charge, manager Jim Goodwin has led the Reds to a semi-final.

Now the next step is to take them over the next hurdle to reach the final.

Sunday’s semi-final clash is absolutely huge for Aberdeen.

There is also a bit more spice when you add in the rivalry between the teams which has built up over the years.

I think Aberdeen would be going into the Hampden semi with much more optimism if it happened 10 weeks ago, given how Rangers form was at the start of the season.

However ,new manager Michael Beale given Rangers a new impetus.

Despite Rangers’ upturn the Dons can still go into the semi-final with a lot of confidence due to the attacking power they have.

Under Beale’s guidance Rangers look a better side than they were in the first half of the season.

But that doesn’t mean Aberdeen can’t take them.

Myslovic could be an ‘unknown’ gem

Slovakian U21 international Patrick Myslovic will no doubt have been an unknown to most Aberdeen fans when arriving on loan.

Myslovic signed on loan until the end of the season from Slovakian club MSK Zilina.

Summer signings Duk, Ylber Ramadani and Bojan Miovski could all be classed as unknowns before joining the Dons.

Duk arrived from Benfica B, while Miovski and Ramadani were both signed from Hungarian club MTK Budapest.

Yet all three have made a strong impact at Aberdeen.

Aberdeen’s new loan signing Patrik Myslovic watches from the stands against St Johnstone at Pittodrie. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

Myslovic may be an unknown quantity, but the 21-year-old has racked up more than 100 appearances already for Zilina with 13 goals.

When you look at the signings made by manager Jim Goodwin, the vast majority of them have been positive.

You can put the trust in the recruitment process at this moment in time in unearthing these unknown players.

That gives confidence Myslovic is a player who can add something more to the Aberdeen team going forward.

He is young and has his future ahead of him.

Aberdeen also have an exclusive option to sign Myslovic on a permanent deal in the summer, which is great should the loan be a success.

Although they play in different positions, if Myslovic can get anywhere near the quality and impact of Duk, I’m sure the manager will be happy.

Duk netted twice in the defeat of St Johnstone.

His pace, skill and direct play cause defenders major problems.

And the big pitch at Hampden in the semi-final could suit Duk.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Aberdeen FC

Steve Paterson, centre, salutes the Inverness fans after a famous victory over Celtic.
Neil Drysdale: Aberdeen should beware Darvel, but surely a Cup shock isn't on the…
Aberdeen's Greame Shinnie in action against St Johnstone at Pittodrie. Image: SNS
Returning Aberdeen loan star Graeme Shinnie 'ticks all the boxes' for character and ability,…
KILMARNOCK, SCOTLAND - DECEMBER 28: Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski looks dejected at full time during a cinch Premiership match between Kilmarnock and Aberdeen at Rugby Park, on December 28, 2022, in Kilmarnock, Scotland. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)
Duncan Shearer: Duk on song - but Bojan Miovski should lead Aberdeen attack at…
Aberdeen midfielder Connor Barron is frustrated in the 2-1 loss at Kilmarnock. Image: Alan Harvey/SNS Group
Connor Barron contract offer 'left on the table' for months, confirms Aberdeen boss Jim…
Aberdeen Women celebrate after Bayley Hutchison opened the scoring on Sunday against Hutchison Vale. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen Women score Scottish Cup draw cracker away to nine-times winners Glasgow City
Aberdeen's Bailley Collins in action against Hutchison Vale. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson.
Bailley Collins hopes Aberdeen Women build on 'frustrating' Scottish Cup performance upon return to…
Duk in action for Aberdeen against St Johnstone. Image: Shutterstock
Ref Watch: Goals like Duk's ruled-out Aberdeen opener could stand going forward, and -…
Aberdeen's Greame Shinnie in action during a cinch Premiership match against St Johnstone at Pittodrie. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)
Paul Third: Can Graeme Shinnie inspire Aberdeen to another cup final appearance?
Aberdeen's Luis Lopes (R) scores to make it 1-0 but it is disallowed after a VAR review for offside against St Johnstone. Image: Craig Foy/SNS Group
Aberdeen fan view: Offside call tight as a Duk's backside
Stevenage's Dean Campbell celebrates scoring his side's second goal of the game during the Emirates FA Cup third-round match at Villa Park, Birmingham. Image:PA
Aberdeen's Dean Campbell on 'incredible' feeling of scoring FA Cup winner for Stevenage -…

Most Read

1
Mary Cruickshank, also known as Sim, was found to be sixteen times the cocaine limit. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Woman was SIXTEEN times the cocaine limit while driving between Dundee and Aberdeen
2
A9 at Kingussie.
A9 cleared at Kingussie following collision
3
Ambulances have been queuing up outside heath care facilities across Grampian, including Aberdeen Royal Infirmary and Dr Gray's Hospital in Elgin. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson
Revealed: Areas of north and north-east where ambulances need police escort
4
The Post Office within Steps Emporium, Brora, was targeted by armed robbers today. Image: Michelle Henderson/ DC Thomson.
Armed robbers target Highland post office
5
Smashed car window in Anderson Drive. Image: Dyno Stuart/ Facebook
Elgin vandalism spree leaves eight cars with smashed windscreens
6
Stephen Thomson admitted to five charges, including possessing indecent images of children. Image: DC Thomson.
Police delivery driver jailed after being caught distributing indecent images of children
7
British Transport Police stopped a man from travelling to Aberdeen with over 7kg of cannabis. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Man caught wheeling Aberdeen-bound suitcase packed with 7kg of cannabis is jailed
8
Aberdeen University has issued "trigger warnings" for content in the novel of Peter Pan. Credit: Walt Disney
Aberdeen University criticised for putting trigger warnings on JM Barrie’s Peter Pan
9
The roadworks will be carried out near The Square roundabout in Mintlaw. Image: Roddie Reid / DC Thomson.
Council announces 40-mile diversion – for just 100 yards of roadworks in Mintlaw
10
RGU won their second round on University Challenge. Image: RGU
Thumping win for RGU as University Challenge journey continues

More from Press and Journal

To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. A pensioner has gone on trial accused of abducting a sheriff in Aberdeenshire and threatening First Minister Nicola Sturgeon.? William Curtis, 70 - along with 60-year-old Philip Mitchell - is charged with attacking Sheriff Robert McDonald on June 29 2021 - allegations the pair deny. The incident is said to have happened in St Mary's car park next to Banff Sheriff Court where Sheriff McDonald presides. Picture shows; Banff Sheriff Court and First Minister Nicola Sturgeon MSP. N/A. Supplied by DC Thomson (Banff Sheriff Court) / Jane Barlow/PA Wire (Nicola Sturgeon) Date; Unknown
Pensioner goes on trial accused of abducting sheriff and threatening First Minister Nicola Sturgeon
To go with story by Chris Cromar. Burger King to give away 1,000 Whoppers in Aberdeen tomorrow Picture shows; Burger King. Aberdeen. Supplied by Burger King Date; Unknown
What a Whopper! Burger King to give away 1,000 burgers at Aberdeen restaurant tomorrow
The collision occurred on the A9 just north of the south junction into Aviemore. Image: Google Maps.
Man arrested following collision on the A9 near Aviemore
Teachers have formed picket lines at schools across Scotland. Pictured is striking staff outside Sken Square Primary School in Aberdeen. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
Primary school teachers form picket lines across Scotland to begin month of strikes
Fiona Davidson
Social group encouraging Aberdeenshire women in farming to have a blether
OVERALL CHAMPION: This gimmer from Kirkstead sold for the top price of 6,500gns. Image: Wayne Hutchinson
Strong trade for Bluefaced Leicester females
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Connor Scobbie appeared in Inverness Sheriff Court Picture shows; Connor Scobbie. N/A. Supplied by Facebook Date; Unknown
'Fortunate this is not a charge of murder': Man jailed for breaking partner's skull…
JG Ross Headquarters in Inverurie's Highclere Business Park. Image: Google Maps
Major north-east food firms face struggle with inflation despite strong recovery after the pandemic
Clay Craig leaving Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Man slashed across face in unprovoked attack as he smoked outside flat
Torphins sprinter Alisha Rees in action at the Commonwealth Games for Team Scotland. Photo by Mike Egerton/PA Wire
Athletics: Record-breaking start to 2023 for Torphins sprinter Alisha Rees

Editor's Picks

Most Commented