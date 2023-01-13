Joe Harper: Aberdeen should have no fear about facing Rangers at Hampden

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen should have absolutely no fear about facing Rangers at Hampden in the League Cup semi-final.

The Reds must forget the late collapse against Rangers last month when conceding two goals in injury time to lose 3-2.

Instead they should focus on the positives from that game and remember they were deservedly ahead deep into time added on.

Aberdeen must focus on the positives and not linger on the negatives.

I am feeling far more optimistic about Aberdeen’s hopes of reaching the final than I was a few weeks ago.

When the Dons were in the depths of a four-game losing streak even the eternal optimist in me was beginning to get a wee bit concerned about Hampden.

Not any more.

The optimism is back with a bang after the signing of Graeme Shinnie and the 2-0 win against St Johnstone.

The arrival of former captain Shinnie on loan until the end of the season from Wigan has delivered a huge boost.

Shinnie brings the right attitude.

He has a will to win, drive, is an organiser and is very vocal.

Shinnie is a real motivator and I’m confident the Dons will be right up for this clash.

Hopefully Aberdeen will make Shinnie’s return to Pittodrie permanent in the summer.

Shinnie is contracted to Wigan Athletic until summer 2024 but has clearly lost none of his ability or leadership qualities.

The bigger pitch at Hampden could also help Aberdeen due to the way the Reds play.

Another factor is Rangers are very good at closing down quickly and restricting space.

But that may not be as effective on the large Hampden pitch and Aberdeen could have more time to hold onto the ball and use it.

I would stick with Bojan Miovski leading the line despite his lack of goals since returning from the winter break.

He may not have scored in six games but Miovski has 12 goals for the season and would still get the nod from me.

He is a good player at holding up the ball when it is played to his feet.

Obviously Duk, who scored both goals against St Johnstone, will start.

I think Duk is more effective roaming about the 18 yard mark so he should continue to be played deeper at Hampden.

Duk likes to run at defenders and use his skill and pace to create chances.

If he is made to lead the line it takes Duk’s freedom away a little.

Duk and Miovski is a bit like the partnership I had with Steve Archibald and Drew Jarvie.

I would play higher up and play the balls in for them.

The Red Army will travel down to Hampden in force to cheer on the Reds.

Their support on the road, and at Pittodrie, has been fantastic this season.

It always is.

Aberdeen fans at Hampden will have paid a lot of money in the midst of the cost-of-living crisis to be at the semi-final.

Hopefully Aberdeen can reward their dedication by booking a place in the final.

It is now nine years since the Dons last won a trophy, the League Cup in 2014 under former manager Derek McInnes.

He lifted that trophy in his first full season as Aberdeen manager.

Hopefully Goodwin takes a step closer to emulating that achievement by leading the Reds to a win on Sunday.

Barron should sign a new Dons deal

My advice to Connor Barron would be to sign a new deal with Aberdeen.

Manager Jim Goodwin recently confirmed a new contract offer for the midfielder has been on the table for months.

However the 20-year-old has yet to sign it.

Barron has 18 months remaining on his current Aberdeen deal but he only broke into the first team last January.

He suffered an injury set-back during pre-season that wiped out the first three months of the campaign.

Barron was superb last season following his breakthrough and there was no surprise when reports emerged of clubs interested in him.

However he has yet to hit the same heights this season after returning from that injury setback.

Barron has been on the bench in the previous two games.

The Scotland U21 international is a fantastic talent with a very bright future ahead of him.

However he still only has 29 appearances for the Reds.

Ideally he will pen a contract extension, even if it is just for an extra year, to show his commitment to learning his trade with Aberdeen.

That would give Barron time at Pittodrie to further develop his career and reach his undoubted potential.

Another season or two in what I believe will be a successful Dons team will really raise Barron’s profile.

Then big teams could come in for him and he will get a big move away.

By signing a new deal that would also mean Aberdeen could cash in when he is sold.

It would be a win-win move for Barron and Aberdeen, in my opinion.

Ramirez should exit this month

Aberdeen striker Christian Ramirez should exit Pittodrie to return to the United States this month – but only for a fee.

MLS clubs Columbus Crew and San Jose Earthquakes have both been linked with the striker.

United States international Ramirez has been frozen out of the starting XI this season and has just six months left on his Aberdeen contract.

The recent 0-0 draw with Ross County was his first of the Premiership season.

There is no doubting Ramirez’s talents, he scored 15 goal last season.

However he probably needs a fresh start to revitalise his career.