Joe Harper: Aberdeen should have no fear about facing Rangers at Hampden

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Joe Harper: Aberdeen should have no fear about facing Rangers at Hampden

By Sean Wallace
January 13, 2023, 11:45 am Updated: January 13, 2023, 4:47 pm
Aberdeen striker Duk during the 2-0 defeat of St Johnstone. Photo by Stephen Dobson/ProSports/Shutterstock
Aberdeen striker Duk during the 2-0 defeat of St Johnstone. Photo by Stephen Dobson/ProSports/Shutterstock

Aberdeen should have absolutely no fear about facing Rangers at Hampden in the League Cup semi-final.

The Reds must forget the late collapse against Rangers last month when conceding two goals in injury time to lose 3-2.

Instead they should focus on the positives from that game and remember they were deservedly ahead deep into time added on.

Aberdeen must focus on the positives and not linger on the negatives.

I am feeling far more optimistic about Aberdeen’s hopes of reaching the final than I was a few weeks ago.

Aberdeen Manager Jim Goodwin during the Cinch Scottish Premiership match against St Johnstone

When the Dons were in the depths of a four-game losing streak even the eternal optimist in me was beginning to get a wee bit concerned about Hampden.

Not any more.

The optimism is back with a bang after the signing of Graeme Shinnie and the 2-0 win against St Johnstone.

The arrival of former captain Shinnie on loan until the end of the season from Wigan has delivered a huge boost.

Shinnie brings the right attitude.

He has a will to win, drive, is an organiser and is very vocal.

Shinnie is a real motivator and I’m confident the Dons will be right up for this clash.

Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin and Graeme Shinnie at full time in the 2-0 defeat of St Johnstone. Image: SNS.

Hopefully Aberdeen will make Shinnie’s return to Pittodrie permanent in the summer.

Shinnie is contracted to Wigan Athletic until summer 2024 but has clearly lost none of his ability or leadership qualities.

The bigger pitch at Hampden could also help Aberdeen due to the way the Reds play.

Another factor is Rangers are very good at closing down quickly and restricting space.

But that may not be as effective on the large Hampden pitch and Aberdeen could have more time to hold onto the ball and use it.

I would stick with Bojan Miovski leading the line despite his lack of goals since returning from the winter break.

Aberdeen’s Luis Lopes shakes hands with a fan during a cinch Premiership match between Aberdeen and St Johnstone. Image: SNS.

He may not have scored in six games but Miovski has 12 goals for the season and would still get the nod from me.

He is a good player at holding up the ball when it is played to his feet.

Obviously Duk, who scored both goals against St Johnstone, will start.

I think Duk is more effective roaming about the 18 yard mark so he should continue to be played deeper at Hampden.

Duk likes to run at defenders and use his skill and pace to create chances.

If he is made to lead the line it takes Duk’s freedom away a little.

Duk and Miovski is a bit like the partnership I had with Steve Archibald and Drew Jarvie.

I would play higher up and play the balls in for them.

The Red Army will travel down to Hampden in force to cheer on the Reds.

Their support on the road, and at Pittodrie, has been fantastic this season.

It always is.

Aberdeen fans at Hampden will have paid a lot of money in the midst of the cost-of-living crisis to be at the semi-final.

Hopefully Aberdeen can reward their dedication by booking a place in the final.

Aberdeen fans during the 2-0 defeat of St Johnstone. Image: Shutterstock.

It is now nine years since the Dons last won a trophy, the League Cup in 2014 under former manager Derek McInnes.

He lifted that trophy in his first full season as Aberdeen manager.

Hopefully Goodwin takes a step closer to emulating that achievement by leading the Reds to a win on Sunday.

Aberdeen supporters cheer on the Dons against St Johnstone. Image: Shutterstock.

Barron should sign a new Dons deal

My advice to Connor Barron would be to sign a new deal with Aberdeen.

Manager Jim Goodwin recently confirmed a new contract offer for the midfielder has been on the table for months.

However the 20-year-old has yet to sign it.

Barron has 18 months remaining on his current Aberdeen deal but he only broke into the first team last January.

He suffered an injury set-back during pre-season that wiped out the first three months of the campaign.

Aberdeen’s Connor Barron celebrates scoring to make it 1-0 against Rangers. Image: SNS.

Barron was superb last season following his breakthrough and there was no surprise when reports emerged of clubs interested in him.

However he has yet to hit the same heights this season after returning from that injury setback.

Barron has been on the bench in the previous two games.

The Scotland U21 international is a fantastic talent with a very bright future ahead of him.

However he still only has 29 appearances for the Reds.

Ideally he will pen a contract extension, even if it is just for an extra year, to show his commitment to learning his trade with Aberdeen.

That would give Barron time at Pittodrie to further develop his career and reach his undoubted potential.

Connor Barron during an Aberdeen training session at Cormack Park, on January 11. Image: SNS.

Another season or two in what I believe will be a successful Dons team will really raise Barron’s profile.

Then big teams could come in for him and he will get a big move away.

By signing a new deal that would also mean Aberdeen could cash in when he is sold.

It would be a win-win move for Barron and Aberdeen, in my opinion.

Ramirez should exit this month

Aberdeen striker Christian Ramirez should exit Pittodrie to return to the United States this month – but only for a fee.

MLS clubs Columbus Crew and San Jose Earthquakes have both been linked with the striker.

Christian Ramirez in action against Ross County. Image: Shutterstock.

United States international Ramirez has been frozen out of the starting XI this season and has just six months left on his Aberdeen contract.

The recent 0-0 draw with Ross County was his first of the Premiership season.

There is no doubting Ramirez’s talents, he scored 15 goal last season.

However he probably needs a fresh start to revitalise his career.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Aberdeen FC

Hibs' Gordon Chisholm (left) and Ian Munro (3) fail to shut down Eric Black who breaks through to score Aberdeen's third goal in the 1985 League Cup final. Image: SNS
Aberdeen scoring legend Eric Black tells Bojan Miovski 'goals will come' ahead of League…
Rachel Corsie's earliest memory of watching Aberdeen at Hampden is the defeat to Rangers in the 2000 Scottish Cup final.
Rachel Corsie: Will Sunday be the day I finally see Aberdeen win at Hampden?
Aberdeen Women forward Hannah Stewart. Image: Shutterstock.
'I'm a player who feeds off confidence' - Aberdeen Women forward Hannah Stewart determined…
Former Aberdeen and Rangers defender David Robertson. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Aberdeen v Rangers: More pressure on Ibrox side, says former defender David Robertson
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin. Image: SNS
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin reveals cup final pledge with Pittodrie board
Jock Gardiner is a leading light in the AFC Heritage Trust.
Profile: Jock's walks have become part of the rhythm of Aberdeen FC Heritage Trust
Captain Anthony Stewart (5) of Aberdeen during the 0-0 draw with Ross County. Image: Shutterstock
Aberdeen captain Anthony Stewart meant no disrespect with Rangers striker comment, says boss Jim…
Evan Towler.
Gavin Price feels returning Aberdeen loanee Evan Towler can kick on again at Elgin…
Aberdeen's Luis Lopes celebrates at full time after scoring a double in the 2-0 defeat of St Johnstone. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)
Paul Third: Will it be a happy return to Hampden for cup hopefuls Aberdeen?
Graeme Shinnie during the 2-0 win over St Johnstone. Image: Shutterstock
Richard Gordon: Graeme Shinnie has pivotal role if Aberdeen are to upset the odds…

Most Read

1
Lewis Forrester was clocked at nearly 120mph on the A92. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson.
‘Reckless and dangerous’: Audi driver clocked at nearly 120mph while showing off to friends
2
Pictures by JASON HEDGES CR0040534 Karla Sinclair, Portsoy For food and drink FIRST LOOK story on the opening of Aspire, a new restaurant launching this weekend in Portsoy (inside a former kirk). Jill Christine Mair is pictured Thursday 12th January 2023 - Pictures by Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
First look: Owner hopes new Portsoy restaurant Aspire ‘will put town on the map’
3
Police chiefs are facing calls to up patrols in the newly developed Union Terrace Gardens (UTG). It comes after The Press And Journal captured images of youngsters fighting under the new safety lights - installed as part of a recently completed £30 million overhaul of the Victorian gardens. Image: Alastair Gossip/DC Thomson.
Video: Youths fight in Union Terrace Gardens as police say £30m park was reopened…
4
The Scottish Air Ambulance helicopter attended the scene. Image: Scotland's Charity Air Ambulance.
Air ambulance lands in Bervie School playing fields due to medical emergency
5
The number 10 Stagecoach bus was stuck in one of Huntly's narrowest roads. Image: Michael McCosh/ DC Thomson Design.
Stagecoach bus gets stuck in ‘one of the narrowest roads’ in Huntly
6
Proud owner, Julie-Ann Whyte has launched her own traditional greengrocer in Aberdeenshire. Picture by Kami Thomson.
Traditional Aberdeenshire greengrocer sells over 17,000 pies in six months
7
To go with story by Jenni Gee. McEleny glassed a workmate Picture shows; Inverness Justice Centre / Daniel McEleny. N/A. Supplied by Design Team Date; Unknown
‘I have a short fuse’: Man’s apologetic texts after glassing workmate on night out
8
Bex McIntosh hasn't used Evri since she experienced problems. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson
‘They don’t care’: Inverness woman on delivery giant Evri’s apology
9
Vanessa Bremner is over the moon that her Aberdeenshire cold-pressed juices will appear on TV. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson
Laurencekirk carrots to fuel Dancing on Ice stars after Stonehaven mum bags ITV gig
10
To go with story by Daniel McKay. Easson had a stand-off with armed cops Picture shows; John Easson - dob 21 sep 90. N/A. Supplied by Facebook / DCT Media Date; Unknown; 611766d5-b5a3-4e8f-83bd-297437906df0
Drunk boyfriend assaulted partner after late sister’s remembrance drinks

More from Press and Journal

Dr Max Coleman. from the Royal Botanic Garden, is working with the University of the Highlands and Islands on the elm tree project
Highlands helping in the fightback against Dutch elm disease
Drambuie Cranachan Cheesecake
Sweet treats: Tuck into this Drambuie cranachan cheesecake this Burns Night
Peter May's new thriller "A Winter Grave" is published on January 19, 2023.
Peter May's new thriller paints an apocalyptic picture of the world in 2051
Sally, Winnie and Polly are in the care of the Scottish SPCA centre in Drumoak. Image: Scottish SPCA
Sally, Winnie and Polly are looking for new homes – can you help?
BioCafe on Rosemount Viaduct welcomes everyone, says owner Iwona Szmid, middle, who doubles as a personal trainer. Image: Andy Morton/DC Thomson
The demise of Aberdeen's Bonobo Cafe and the battle between 'plant-based' and 'vegan'
Forgetting the Future share their week in five pictures with a busy gigging schedule taking them across the country. Image: Forgetting the Future.
My Week in 5 Pictures: Thurso rockers Forgetting the Future share their life on…
Has the Dry January movement highlighted breaking up with booze for good? Picture supplied by Shutterstock.
Talking Point: Does Dry January expose a change in drinking culture?
Banchory Schools 1989-02-21 Banchory Primary School ©AJL 21 February 1989 "Evening Express photographer Nick Anderson found these primary 2 pupils of Banchory Primary School, Alison Culshaw (left) and Danielle Harkes having a bit of a giggle as they try on hats during his visit." Used: EE 23/02/1989
Gallery: Class projects, designs for British Aerospace and deadlines for the newspaper - Banchory…
Two men looking at a model of an oil centre on a table
Gallery: Life boats, offshore training and hyperbaric chambers - Aberdeen's oil industry through the…
Caley Thistle Women manager Karen Mason. Image: SportPix.
Caley Thistle Women 'starting afresh' with first Championship game of 2023, says manager Karen…

Editor's Picks