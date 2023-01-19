ANALYSIS: Jim Goodwin’s future hinges on fixing Aberdeen’s defensive woes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Analysis Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

ANALYSIS: Jim Goodwin’s future hinges on fixing Aberdeen’s defensive woes

By Paul Third
January 19, 2023, 5:00 pm
Aberdeen's 5-0 loss at Hearts made for miserable viewing for Dons boss Jim Goodwin. Image: SNS
Aberdeen's 5-0 loss at Hearts made for miserable viewing for Dons boss Jim Goodwin. Image: SNS

Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin pulled out all the adjectives in describing his side’s pitiful showing against Hearts at Tynecastle on Wednesday.

Humiliating, pathetic, embarrassing and unacceptable. Just some of the words used by the crestfallen Dons boss after watching his side suffer a 5-0 defeat.

Goodwin’s attempt to try to explain the inexplicable was excruciating.

He is 100% correct to say the manner of the goals conceded were abysmal and as manager he is responsible.

But what has been clear is this symptomatic issue has gone unaddressed for months.

Today, January 19, marks 11 months to the day since Goodwin was appointed as Stephen Glass’ successor at Pittodrie.

It was the dawn of a new era we thought. Little did we know it was the day the new manager made a rod for his own back.

Maybe it was the emotion of taking charge for his first game, the 1-1 draw at Motherwell, but the new manager’s post-match comments to the club website have weighed heavily on his shoulders since.

He said: “First and foremost we have to be more organised, we have to be more solid, we have to get back to keeping clean sheets which I think is the easy part of coaching and managing.

“I think that can be easily ironed out in the next week or so.”

Summer reshuffle has not solved the problem

The Dons’ back four that day was Jonny Hayes, David Bates, Declan Gallagher and Calvin Ramsay.

Three of them have moved on to pastures new and were joined in departing Pittodrie by club stalwart Andy Considine, who had missed almost the entire campaign due to a serious knee injury.

Reinforcements were needed and a whole new back four were enlisted in the summer in Jayden Richardson, Anthony Stewart, Liam Scales and Hayden Coulson.

Aberdeen captain Anthony Stewart.

Four out and four in.

The overhaul of the squad in the summer was sorely needed, but six months on the success rate is questionable.

Duk and Bojan Miovski tick the boxes. Shayden Morris and Cal Roberts have barely been near them.

Defensively the early signs were encouraging with four clean sheets kept in the League Cup group stages – but the cracks began to show in the Premiership campaign.

Goals flowing at both ends

The Dons had solved their lack of goals by being part of some high-scoring encounters, particularly at Pittodrie.

After 22 games, Aberdeen are six goals shy of matching last season’s miserly total of 41 in 38 matches.

But defensively the same old story persists, particularly on the road.

Two away wins in 11 league games so far, a league-worst 27 away goals conceded, the joint-second-worst defensive record in the division, alongside a Dundee United team which shipped nine at home to Celtic.

You would laugh if you were not crying.

The reasons for this ongoing issue seem clear and obvious. They have been for months.

Aberdeen still lack defensive depth. More importantly, they are seriously lacking in quality.

No amount of reshuffling can mask defensive shortcomings

Goodwin’s belief the defence could be easily fixed has been seriously misplaced.

Richardson, a summer signing from Nottingham Forest, is as raw a pound of beef from the Tilly Butcher and at this point a makeshift replacement in winger Matty Kennedy is preferred ahead of him.

Coulson is an enigma – brilliant at Hampden against Rangers to woeful in the capital in the space of four days.

A terrific asset going forward, but he was culpable for at least two of the goals against Hearts due to having no sense of positional awareness at all in Edinburgh.

Hayden Coulson. Image: Shutterstock

The much-maligned skipper, Anthony Stewart, is in the doghouse following his ridiculous and needless red card which swung a keenly-contested League Cup semi-final on Sunday in the opposition’s favour.

Yet for all the criticism he receives, it can surely be no coincidence the two games he has missed this season have been arguably Aberdeen’s two worst showings: the 2-1 loss at Kilmarnock and Wednesday’s collapse at Hearts.

The manager has also felt the need to apologise to fans after both displays, too.

Then there is Liam Scales. A promising player but one, like Coulson, who seems to shift worryingly from assured and confident to a rabbit in the headlights.

What is McCrorie’s role?

Aberdeen’s Liam Scales (left) and Ross McCrorie look dejected at full-time after losing to Rangers in the League Cup semi-final on Sunday. Image: SNS

Ross McCrorie can be added to the mix, but with the caveat nobody really knows, including the player himself, where he plays these days.

Identified as a vital cog of the midfield by his manager upon his arrival last year, McCrorie has gone from being a central midfielder to third man in a back three to right back to back-up centre half in the space of six months.

Poor Joe Lewis, the former captain who lost his place in the team due to the arrival of Kelle Roos in the summer, must have wondered why he bothered as his first appearance of the season ended in abject misery. And he must have felt as if he had never been away given the repeat of some of the defensive trauma he experienced last season.

New recruits needed urgently

Sunderland defender Bailey Wright. Image: Paul Greenwood/Shutterstock (13673587fm)
Sunderland defender Bailey Wright has been linked with a loan move to the Dons. Image: Shutterstock

Goodwin is experiencing the same pain almost every time his team leaves the comforts of home.

More players of a higher standard are needed and they are needed now. The first attempt has not worked as the league table shows.

Three weeks into the winter transfer window and, as far as the fans are concerned, the need has become desperate.

Dons chairman Dave Cormack says the club is scouring the globe in the hunt for reinforcements.

They were in the same position last year – and the year before – as they searched for attacking players only to go into the second half of the season with little improvement.

That failure cost two manager in Derek McInnes and Stephen Glass their jobs.

It is not exaggerating to say fans are now questioning the current incumbent’s managerial abilities on the back of Wednesday’s hammering.

Australian international Bailey Wright, who has made just six appearances for Sunderland this season, is reportedly on the Dons’ list of potential recruits.

Josh Dacres-Cogley of Tranmere Rovers has been tracked for months.

But the transfer merry-go-round is turning slowly at Pittodrie.

Dons on red alert for Scottish Cup trip

A sense of urgency is required to arrest a worrying decline in form as Aberdeen’s season teeters on the brink.

A trip to Recreation Park in Ayrshire looms on Monday for Aberdeen when they face Darvel.

Surely Aberdeen will have too much for the West of Scotland League outfit.

If one of the biggest shocks in the Dons’ history transpire, however, it won’t just be a new defence required at Pittodrie.

One horrendous result has ensured the stakes have become dangerously high at a time when confidence and morale will have plummeted at Pittodrie.

EXCLUSIVE: Aberdeen’s ongoing concerns over Scottish Cup tie fan experience – but Darvel chief promises ‘fantastic’ view

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen's 5-0 loss at Hearts made for miserable viewing for Dons boss Jim Goodwin. Image: SNS
Vice-captain Ross McCrorie questions the mentality of Aberdeen players
Aberdeen's 5-0 loss at Hearts made for miserable viewing for Dons boss Jim Goodwin. Image: SNS
Defiant Dons boss Jim Goodwin insists he can turn Aberdeen's fortunes around
Aberdeen's 5-0 loss at Hearts made for miserable viewing for Dons boss Jim Goodwin. Image: SNS
Italian giants Lazio reportedly interested in Aberdeen striker Bojan Miovski
Aberdeen's 5-0 loss at Hearts made for miserable viewing for Dons boss Jim Goodwin. Image: SNS
Aberdeen striker Christian Ramirez completes move back to United States
Aberdeen's 5-0 loss at Hearts made for miserable viewing for Dons boss Jim Goodwin. Image: SNS
Aberdeen fan view: Forget about third place - Dons are fully immersed in a…
Aberdeen's 5-0 loss at Hearts made for miserable viewing for Dons boss Jim Goodwin. Image: SNS
'Humiliating, pathetic, embarrassing and unacceptable' - Under-pressure Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin's scathing assessment of…
4
Aberdeen's 5-0 loss at Hearts made for miserable viewing for Dons boss Jim Goodwin. Image: SNS
Aberdeen humiliated in 5-0 loss at Hearts as hopes of third-place finish suffer major…
Sunderland defender Bailey Wright. Image: Paul Greenwood/Shutterstock (13673587fm)
Aberdeen linked with move for Sunderland defender Bailey Wright
Aberdeen's 5-0 loss at Hearts made for miserable viewing for Dons boss Jim Goodwin. Image: SNS
Sean Wallace: Aberdeen, Kilmarnock and Scottish football let down by refereeing calls in League…
2
Aberdeen's 5-0 loss at Hearts made for miserable viewing for Dons boss Jim Goodwin. Image: SNS
EXCLUSIVE: Aberdeen's ongoing concerns over Scottish Cup tie fan experience - but Darvel chief…

Most Read

1
Aberdeen's 5-0 loss at Hearts made for miserable viewing for Dons boss Jim Goodwin. Image: SNS
Inverness Airport Railway Station opening date revealed
2
Aberdeen's 5-0 loss at Hearts made for miserable viewing for Dons boss Jim Goodwin. Image: SNS
Forres family taken to hospital as neighbours describe flames shooting from home
3
Aberdeen's 5-0 loss at Hearts made for miserable viewing for Dons boss Jim Goodwin. Image: SNS
Dealers stashed drugs, cash and equipment in secluded Highland spots as part of £650,000…
4
Aberdeen's 5-0 loss at Hearts made for miserable viewing for Dons boss Jim Goodwin. Image: SNS
Cancelled First Bus services in Aberdeen back up and running
5
Aberdeen's 5-0 loss at Hearts made for miserable viewing for Dons boss Jim Goodwin. Image: SNS
Five men in court following Aberdeen crackdown on organised crime
6
Aberdeen's 5-0 loss at Hearts made for miserable viewing for Dons boss Jim Goodwin. Image: SNS
Italian giants Lazio reportedly interested in Aberdeen striker Bojan Miovski
7
Aberdeen's 5-0 loss at Hearts made for miserable viewing for Dons boss Jim Goodwin. Image: SNS
Man told Scottish Tory leader to end his ‘petty existence’ before someone ‘pulls the…
8
Aberdeen's 5-0 loss at Hearts made for miserable viewing for Dons boss Jim Goodwin. Image: SNS
Hammer-wielding teen had to be chased out of Union Square by shoppers
9
Aberdeen's 5-0 loss at Hearts made for miserable viewing for Dons boss Jim Goodwin. Image: SNS
Car on its side following crash on Aberdeen residential street
10
a835 fire
Road closed as fire crews tackle pylon blaze near Dingwall

More from Press and Journal

Aberdeen's 5-0 loss at Hearts made for miserable viewing for Dons boss Jim Goodwin. Image: SNS
Ross County midfielder Ben Paton ruled out for nine months with cruciate ligament setback
Aberdeen's 5-0 loss at Hearts made for miserable viewing for Dons boss Jim Goodwin. Image: SNS
Glencoe Inn awarded five-star AA rating for self-catering cottage
River Nevis incident
Woman, 33, rescued from River Nevis after falling from a bridge in Fort William
Aberdeen's 5-0 loss at Hearts made for miserable viewing for Dons boss Jim Goodwin. Image: SNS
Wife’s tribute to David Sutherland OBE after death of Invergordon-born legendary Beano artist
Aberdeen's 5-0 loss at Hearts made for miserable viewing for Dons boss Jim Goodwin. Image: SNS
6 of the best boozy brunch spots in Aberdeen for those long, lazy days…
Aberdeen's 5-0 loss at Hearts made for miserable viewing for Dons boss Jim Goodwin. Image: SNS
Alarms fitted to Aberdeen nursery doors after toddler managed to walk out unnoticed
Aberdeen's 5-0 loss at Hearts made for miserable viewing for Dons boss Jim Goodwin. Image: SNS
Fish sales row over 'Draconian' new rules prompts boycott at Peterhead Port
Aboyne crash
Cars involved in tragic Aboyne crash remain submerged in River Dee a month on
Aberdeen's 5-0 loss at Hearts made for miserable viewing for Dons boss Jim Goodwin. Image: SNS
Mountain bike centre working with the Crown Estate on 'spectacular' zipwire course for Glenlivet…
Aberdeen's 5-0 loss at Hearts made for miserable viewing for Dons boss Jim Goodwin. Image: SNS
Protestors gather in Aberdeen after UK Government blocks Scottish Gender Recognition Bill
2

Editor's Picks

Most Commented