Shinty: Connor Golabek joins Caberfeidh for pre-season training; Drew Macdonald poised for Newtonmore comeback

Connor Golabek, the Glen Urquhart attacker, has joined Caberfeidh for pre-season training.

The Strathpeffer side’s new manager, Garry Reid, has welcomed the pacy Golabek to their opening sessions.

Reid, who is also Scotland manager, said: “Connor is training with us and he’s been made very welcome.

“He’s a top-class player who has been in international squads and adds value to any team. I’m very hopeful he’ll commit to playing for us this season.”

Golabek could be a potent strike partner to Cabers’ Craig Morrison, the Premiership’s joint top scorer last season.

Internationalist Blair Morrison has been reappointed Cabers’ captain by the new boss, who added: “We’ve had 30 players training, which is better than expected, and I’m very pleased with the way things are going.

“We’ve a good mix, with some youngsters ready to step up.”

Cabers will play host to Kingussie in their first pre-season friendly on February 11.

Macdonald set to return

Drew Macdonald, who won the man of the match medal in the 2017 Camanachd Cup final and scored the opening goal in the 2019 final, is poised for a comeback with Newtonmore.

The wee forward or midfield player sustained serious knee damage against Kyles Athletic at Dunoon last March and has not played since.

Co-manager Norman Macarthur said: “Drew is just about there and should be able to start full training in the next week or so.

“He’ll miss the opening couple of Premiership games but, by mid or late March, Drew should be fit to play. It’s a really big boost to the club to have him back.”

Darrin Fowler, who fractured his skull against Kinlochshiel at Balmacara on the opening day of last season, has indicated that he will not play again.

“Darrin is doing the wise thing,” said Macarthur.

“He and his partner have just had a child and playing isn’t worth the risk of a recurrence.”

There is a question mark over teenage hitman Max Campbell, who left Lochaber to join Newtonmore but has not appeared at pre-season training.

“Max is based in Spean Bridge and has been working in the Ballachulish area, so we don’t know yet if he’s willing and available to play for us this season,” said Macarthur.