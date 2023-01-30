Aberdeen inundated with applications for vacant managerial role – but will not be rushed into making an appointment

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Aberdeen inundated with applications for vacant managerial role – but will not be rushed into making an appointment

By Sean Wallace
January 30, 2023, 5:00 pm Updated: January 30, 2023, 5:08 pm
Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Aberdeen have been inundated with applications for the vacant managerial post since the dismissal of Jim Goodwin.

However, Dons chairman Dave Cormack and the club’s board are in no immediate rush to appoint a new manager.

Reds chiefs are willing to take their time to find and appoint the right candidate to bring success back to Pittodrie.

Aberdeen are looking to accept applications from interested parties, and could also approach other candidates themselves.

Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack during the 6-0 loss at Hibs. Image: SNS

Goodwin’s 11 months as manager came to an end when he was dismissed straight after the 6-0 loss at Hibs at the weekend.

The Dons board have sacked two managers in under a year with Stephen Glass also axed in February last year.

Who is currently in charge of Aberdeen?

This time they are determined to get the appointment right and are confident Aberdeen remains an attractive club for managers.

Aberdeen’s development phase manager Barry Robson has been placed in interim charge for the St Mirren game at home in the Premiership on Wednesday.

Jim Goodwin quickly leaves Easter Road after losing his job as Aberdeen boss in the wake on Saturday’s 6-0 loss to Hibs. Image: SNS

Robson will be assisted by the coaching team of Steve Agnew and Scott Anderson.

Aberdeen also play Motherwell at Pittodrie on Saturday, but have next weekend off as they are not in Scottish Cup action.

That gives the board some breathing space to whittle down a shortlist, complete an interview process and appoint the strongest candidate.

Former Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder open to approach

Cormack and the board are set to have meetings early this week to step up the hunt for a new manager.

United States-based Cormack will remain in the Granite City until a replacement for Goodwin is appointed.

Former Sheffield United and Middlesbrough boss Chris Wilder is understood to be interested in talking to the Dons about the position.

Sheffield United Manager Chris Wilder celebrates at full-time against Norwich City.

The 55-year-old is unlikely to apply for the job, but it is understood he would be open for talks if any approach was made by the Reds.

Wilder has been without a job since leaving Middlesbrough in October last year.

Former Portsmouth manager Danny Cowley could also be in the running.

Cowley was interviewed by the Dons last year as they hunted for a successor to Derek McInnes – but pulled out of the running to join Portsmouth.

He is now without a club having been axed by Pompey.

Potential candidates for Dons boss

Other potential candidates are former Celtic and Hibs manager Neil Lennon, who is also available.

Lennon has been out of a job since he left Cypriot side Omonoia last year.

Neil Lennon when he was manager of Celtic. Image: PA

Former Aston Villa, Norwich City, Ipswich, Stoke City and Wolves boss Paul Lambert is also high in the betting.

Lambert has been without a club since leaving Ipswich in February 2021.

Another name linked to the Dons is Marti Cifuentes, highly-rated manager of Swedish club Hammarby.

Spaniard Cifuentes still has two years left on his contract with Hammarby.

He led Hammarby to a third-placed finish in the Swedish top-flight last season, securing Europa Conference League qualification.

Under Cifiuentes, the club also reached the Swedish Cup final last season, losing 4-5 on penalties to Malmo.

Board working on securing signings

In the absence of a manager, the Dons board still hope to add signings before the transfer window shuts at midnight on Tuesday.

The Reds secured Watford defender Mattie Pollock, 21, on loan until the end of the season.

Defender Mattie Pollock in action for Watford against Reading. Image: Shutterstock

Aberdeen are understood to be closing in on a loan deal for Ajax goalkeeper Jay Gorter.

The 22-year-old signed for Ajax from Go Ahead Eagles in July 2021 on a four-year deal.

His only start for Dutch giants Ajax this season was in a 5-3 defeat against PSV Eindhoven in the Johan Cruyff Shield.

Aberdeen’s first-choice goalkeeper Kelle Roos has been sidelined with a thigh injury since the League Cup semi-final defeat by Rangers earlier this month.

Joe Lewis has started the past three games for the Dons, all defeats.

Ajax goalkeeper Jay Gorter during a match against PSV Eindhoven last year. Image: Shutterstock

Tom Ritchie was recalled from his loan spell at Peterhead to be substitute keeper in the 6-0 loss at Hibs.

Aberdeen have also offered a pre-contact to Go Ahead Eagles defender Jay Idzes, 22, and have held talks with Tranmere full-back Josh Dacres-Cogley.

Both Idzes and Dacres-Cogley had delayed decisions on joining Aberdeen while there remained uncertainty over now-departed boss Goodwin’s future.

