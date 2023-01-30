Aberdeen inundated with applications for vacant managerial role – but will not be rushed into making an appointment

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen have been inundated with applications for the vacant managerial post since the dismissal of Jim Goodwin.

However, Dons chairman Dave Cormack and the club’s board are in no immediate rush to appoint a new manager.

Reds chiefs are willing to take their time to find and appoint the right candidate to bring success back to Pittodrie.

Aberdeen are looking to accept applications from interested parties, and could also approach other candidates themselves.

Goodwin’s 11 months as manager came to an end when he was dismissed straight after the 6-0 loss at Hibs at the weekend.

The Dons board have sacked two managers in under a year with Stephen Glass also axed in February last year.

Who is currently in charge of Aberdeen?

This time they are determined to get the appointment right and are confident Aberdeen remains an attractive club for managers.

Aberdeen’s development phase manager Barry Robson has been placed in interim charge for the St Mirren game at home in the Premiership on Wednesday.

Robson will be assisted by the coaching team of Steve Agnew and Scott Anderson.

Aberdeen also play Motherwell at Pittodrie on Saturday, but have next weekend off as they are not in Scottish Cup action.

That gives the board some breathing space to whittle down a shortlist, complete an interview process and appoint the strongest candidate.

Former Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder open to approach

Cormack and the board are set to have meetings early this week to step up the hunt for a new manager.

United States-based Cormack will remain in the Granite City until a replacement for Goodwin is appointed.

Former Sheffield United and Middlesbrough boss Chris Wilder is understood to be interested in talking to the Dons about the position.

The 55-year-old is unlikely to apply for the job, but it is understood he would be open for talks if any approach was made by the Reds.

Wilder has been without a job since leaving Middlesbrough in October last year.

Former Portsmouth manager Danny Cowley could also be in the running.

Cowley was interviewed by the Dons last year as they hunted for a successor to Derek McInnes – but pulled out of the running to join Portsmouth.

He is now without a club having been axed by Pompey.

Potential candidates for Dons boss

Other potential candidates are former Celtic and Hibs manager Neil Lennon, who is also available.

Lennon has been out of a job since he left Cypriot side Omonoia last year.

Former Aston Villa, Norwich City, Ipswich, Stoke City and Wolves boss Paul Lambert is also high in the betting.

Lambert has been without a club since leaving Ipswich in February 2021.

Another name linked to the Dons is Marti Cifuentes, highly-rated manager of Swedish club Hammarby.

Spaniard Cifuentes still has two years left on his contract with Hammarby.

He led Hammarby to a third-placed finish in the Swedish top-flight last season, securing Europa Conference League qualification.

Under Cifiuentes, the club also reached the Swedish Cup final last season, losing 4-5 on penalties to Malmo.

Board working on securing signings

In the absence of a manager, the Dons board still hope to add signings before the transfer window shuts at midnight on Tuesday.

The Reds secured Watford defender Mattie Pollock, 21, on loan until the end of the season.

Aberdeen are understood to be closing in on a loan deal for Ajax goalkeeper Jay Gorter.

The 22-year-old signed for Ajax from Go Ahead Eagles in July 2021 on a four-year deal.

His only start for Dutch giants Ajax this season was in a 5-3 defeat against PSV Eindhoven in the Johan Cruyff Shield.

Aberdeen’s first-choice goalkeeper Kelle Roos has been sidelined with a thigh injury since the League Cup semi-final defeat by Rangers earlier this month.

Joe Lewis has started the past three games for the Dons, all defeats.

Tom Ritchie was recalled from his loan spell at Peterhead to be substitute keeper in the 6-0 loss at Hibs.

Aberdeen have also offered a pre-contact to Go Ahead Eagles defender Jay Idzes, 22, and have held talks with Tranmere full-back Josh Dacres-Cogley.

Both Idzes and Dacres-Cogley had delayed decisions on joining Aberdeen while there remained uncertainty over now-departed boss Goodwin’s future.