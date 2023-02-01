Sean Wallace: There can be no ‘clean slate’ for Aberdeen flops after humiliating losses

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Sean Wallace: There can be no ‘clean slate’ for Aberdeen flops after humiliating losses

By Sean Wallace
February 1, 2023, 11:45 am Updated: February 1, 2023, 3:44 pm
Elie Youan celebrates his goal to make it 3-0 Hibs against Aberdeen. Image: SNS
Elie Youan celebrates his goal to make it 3-0 Hibs against Aberdeen. Image: SNS

There can be no “clean slate” for many of the Aberdeen players involved in the most embarrassing two weeks in the club’s history.

Manager Jim Goodwin paid the price when he was axed after a run of humiliating results continued with a 6-0 hammering at Hibs.

He had to go and probably should have been axed after the Scottish Cup exit to sixth-tier Darvel.

However, the players who have flopped so badly are equally culpable for a completely inexcusable and unacceptable run of results.

Jim Goodwin quickly leaves Easter Road after losing his job as Aberdeen boss in the wake of Saturday’s 6-0 loss to Hibs. Image: SNS

When a manager exits there is inevitably talk of a fresh start, a chance for players to impress his replacement. The slate cannot be wiped clean this time, not when it is so dirty.

Many of the players should not be afforded the luxury of starting afresh under a new manager, whoever is eventually appointed.

Many of them not only let down Goodwin, they let down the club and the supporters.

Two results worse than the Celtic 9-0 game… in just five days

I have covered Aberdeen for more than 20 years and never thought I would experience a result as dark as the 9-0 loss at Celtic on November 6 2010. I was wrong.

I experienced two performances, and results, that were worse in the space of five days.

First there was the horror show of crashing out of the Scottish Cup to sixth-tier, part-time minnows Darvel.

My friend in Australia told me it was on the news Down Under.

The enormity, and damage to the club’s reputation, from the defeat was so huge the ripples spread to the other side of the world.

Surely there would be an immediate response from the team after a shameful cup exit?

To save their manager? For personal pride, for pride in the club?

Jordan Kirkpatrick scores to make it 1-0 Darvel against Aberdeen. Image: SNS

It didn’t happen. The loss at a struggling Hibs side was arguably even more concerning than Darvel.

The Dons offered absolutely nothing and as soon as Hibs went ahead early on it was evident there would be only one outcome – another humiliation.

There must be repercussions for such a passive, meek response.

Dons players showed no response to Darvel embarrassment, despite knowing their manager would be axed if Hibs didn’t go well – and run is unforgivable

It was clear Goodwin’s job was on the line, as was Aberdeen’s increasingly battered reputation, at Easter Road.

And the players reaction was to roll over.

Hopefully the new manager, when appointed, will watch the entirety of the last three games against Hibs, Darvel and Hearts.

It will offer a valuable insight into the character, or lack of, of many within the squad.

The bottom line is some of them are not good enough to play for Aberdeen.

And some of those that have the talent do not have the mentality needed for a club of Aberdeen’s expectations and aspirations.

There are exception, such as teenager Ryan Duncan, who bust a gut against Darvel and posed an attacking threat.

The 18-year-old is an exciting talent, but, like Goodwin, was let down by more experienced players.

For Aberdeen to be humiliated once is shocking. To suffer it twice in succession a disgrace

Three times, in a fortnight, is completely unforgivable.

Josh Campbell scores to make it 1-0 Hibs against Aberdeen on Saturday. Image: SNS

I have a great deal of sympathy for Goodwin.

He put his heart and soul into the job but his players didn’t reciprocate when the chips were down.

Ultimately the manager always pays the price, as you can’t axe a squad.

Ex-Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin during the cinch Premiership match between at Easter Road. Image: SNS

However, the next Dons boss, whoever it is, could be faced with another summer rebuild.

It cost Aberdeen £1.5 million in transfer fees during the summer for Goodwin to reconstruct the Dons.

A squad that cannot be ruled out from being dragged into a relegation battle – which is why the Aberdeen board are right to take their time to appoint a new manager.

This time they have to get the manager and another summer rebuild right.

Mattie Pollock can shore up defence

Thankfully for Aberdeen defender Mattie Pollock didn’t let Jim Goodwin’s exit derail his loan deal to Pittodrie.

The 21-year-old Watford centre-back had agreed to move to Aberdeen until the end of the season before Goodwin was axed.

However, he went ahead with the loan and is surely set to start against St Mirren tonight in light of Aberdeen’s woeful defending at Hibs.

Defender Mattie Pollock in action for Watford against Reading. Image: Shutterstock

Pollock featured off the bench for the last 19 minutes of Watford’s 2-o Championship loss at Middlesbrough on Saturday. So he is ready to face St Mirren.

Pollock appears to be what Aberdeen need – a rock-solid, no-nonsense defender who is dominant in the air and wins tackles. A player who can clear his lines but is also comfortable on the ball.

Pollock is a right-sided centre-back who also poses a danger at set-pieces.

Aberdeen loan signing Mattie Pollock in action for Cheltenham Town. Image: Shutterstock

The defensive frailty has been a major Achilles heel for Aberdeen all season.

Ultimately it was one of the contributing factors to Goodwin losing his managerial position.

Pollock joined Watford from Grimsby Town for £250,000 on a five-year deal until summer 2026.

He has played five times for Watford this season and should shore up the leaky defence.

However, it is a short-term solution as his loan expires at the end of the season.

Aberdeen’s defence must be strengthened with quality, permanent signings in the summer transfer window to allow a foundation for the team to progress.

Another win for teen boxing star

Aberdeen teenage professional boxing star Gregor McPherson extended his flawless record with an impressive 40-36 points defeat of Jake Osgood.

The 18-year-old has now won both of his fights since entering the pro ranks.

Gregor McPherson turned professional at 18. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Gregor McPherson turned professional at 18. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson

A multiple Scottish champion in the amateurs, the future looks bright for McPherson.

He is next in action with a hometown fight in Aberdeen on March 11.

McPherson is one to watch and this is the chance to see him in the Granite City.

Editor's Picks

Most Commented