Aberdeen loan defender Mattie Pollock – ‘I love a challenge… and Celtic is one’

By Sean Wallace
February 15, 2023, 6:00 am
Aberdeen defender Mattie Pollock applauds the fans after the 3-1 win against Motherwell. Image: Shutterstock

Loanee Mattie Pollock says he takes pride in being a leader despite his young age and he is determined to help salvage Aberdeen’s season.

Pollock was signed on loan from Championship Watford until the end of the campaign late in the January window.

Although only 21, the centre-back is ready to lead on and off the pitch as the Reds battle to emerge from a recent damaging slump.

Despite wining just two of the last 10 Premiership games, Aberdeen are only three points behind fourth-placed Livingston.

Next up for the Dons is an away trip to Premiership leaders Celtic on Saturday.

Pollock is relishing the challenge and is aiming high at Parkhead, insisting you must go into games with “ambition”.

Pollock aims to lead by example against the champions and believes the strong bond within the Dons team will be vital when battling to get a positive result.

He said: “I pride myself on being a leader and coming in to help the lads.

“We have other leaders in the team ,which is a big thing.

“The boys here are class. You play with them, but you become friends with them.

“We were all out for a coffee the other day and that was great.

“When you are in a battle you want your mates around you and we have a strong bond here.

“That is important.

“We have a lot of characters and boys who will put their arm around you.

“I want everyone to do well as well myself.

“Celtic is next and I am looking forward to that.

“When I came here I said I love a challenge and that is one.”

Motherwell’s Jon Obika and Aberdeen’s Mattie Pollock in action. Image: SNS

Aberdeen’s defensive reshuffle

Centre-backs Pollock and Angus MacDonald were both signed late in the transfer window in a bid to address the Dons’ defensive problems.

Former Swindon Town stopper MacDonald, 30, is at Pittodrie until the end of the season on a short-term contract.

In a reshuffle of the backline by interim boss Barry Robson, centre-back Anthony Stewart was sent on loan to League One MK Dons until the end of the season.

Pollock and MacDonald have started both games since their arrival.

Aberdeen defender Angus MacDonald in action against St Mirren. Image: Shutterstock

The new centre-backs were integral in a 3-1 defeat of Motherwell to end a five-game losing streak.

Pollock has played five times for Watford this season and last featured as a substitute in a 2-0 loss at Middlesbrough on January 28.

That was on the day Jim Goodwin, the manager who had convinced him to come on loan, was sacked by the Dons following a 6-0 loss at Hibs.

Interim boss Robson called Pollock hours later to convince him to still move to Pittodrie, despite the managerial upheaval.

Pollock feels ‘wanted’ at Aberdeen

Pollock revealed there was interest from Aberdeen last year, but instead he opted to go on loan to English League One Cheltenham.

In January, he jumped at a second chance to move to Pittodrie because he felt “wanted”.

He said: “There was interest from Aberdeen last year, but I didn’t know much about Scottish football.

“I was daft not to come here and I went somewhere else.

“Watford wanted me to come to Scotland and, as soon as that was the case, straight away I knew who I wanted to go to.

“The previous interest (from Aberdeen) speaks for itself, because when someone wants to work with you it is a good feeling.

“When you are wanted it is a massive feeling.

“When someone wants you to come to their club, it is a breath of fresh air.

“Probably a little bit at Watford I haven’t really felt wanted for the last six months.

“It has been tough as I wanted to play games but haven’t.

Aberdeen defender Mattie Pollock in action against Motherwell. Image: Shutterstock

“When I spoke to Jim (Goodwin) he said nothing but good things about the club and he sold it to me.

“I was a bit gutted I never got to work with him, but I am enjoying working with the new staff.

“I have to be thankful to Jim for bringing me here and getting me through the door.

“I am buzzing to be here.”

Aberdeen’s Mattie Pollock (L) and St Mirren’s Alex Greive. Image: SNS

Challenge to build on Motherwell win

Interim boss Robson is in charge until Aberdeen’s hierarchy appoint a new manager.

Aberdeen have been inundated with applications from the UK and Europe.

After ending a five-game losing streak by beating Motherwell, Pollock is determined to start building positive momentum.

Pollock said: “We need to build on the Motherwell game.

 

“We have ambitions and as players we have to be ambitious.

“We will see where it takes us and we are all excited for the next challenge.”

Loan keeper Gorter is an organiser

The win over Motherwell also marked the debut of goalkeeper Jay Gorter.

Ajax keeper Gorter was secured on loan from the Dutch giants until the end of the season.

Joe Lewis dropped to the bench against Motherwell.

Summer signing Kelle Roos, the number one keeper so far this season, is currently sidelined with a thigh injury.

Pollock said: “Jay was good, but it will take us all time to get used to working together.

“He is athletic, strong, he made some good saves when we needed him.

“Jay is very loud and organised things.”

Aberdeen’s Jay Gorter celebrates after going 1-0 up against Motherwell. Image: SNS

Tags

Editor's Picks

Most Commented