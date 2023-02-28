Young shinty players put on a show in national finals in Fort William

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Shinty

Young shinty players put on a show in national finals in Fort William

Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk
February 28, 2023, 5:00 pm
North End's players from Skye were the P7 and under winners. Images: Courtesy of Abrightside Photography
North End's players from Skye were the P7 and under winners. Images: Courtesy of Abrightside Photography

Many of the best young players from across Scotland chased P5 and P7 titles at the Ferguson Transport and Shipping National first shinty finals in Fort William.

The P7 and under tournament was played at the Nevis Centre and the standard of play was of the highest order, with all 11 teams giving a great account of themselves.

Section A saw the talented Caol Primary, driven on by the impressive Harry Stewart, top the group on seven points, with a competitive North End side from Skye finishing just one point behind, claiming the runners-up spot.

Section B couldn’t have been closer, with the classy Glenurquhart Primary topping the group on goal difference from the skilful Gleann Dail Primary.

Gleann Dail Primary from Glasgow defeated Caol Primary 4-1 in the first semi-final and they were joined in the final by North End, who edged past Glenurquhart Primary with a 3-2 result.

The final started at a frantic pace, with the action raging from end to end, with the standard of play entertaining spectators.

North End, inspired by the outstanding Lachlan MacLeod, raced to a two-goal lead, before Gleann Dail pulled back a well-deserved goal just before half-time.

The second half saw another two goals from Lachlan MacLeod as his side ran out 4-1 victors to earn the P7 and under title.

Michael Oliver, of sponsors Ferguson Transport and Shipping, presented the trophy and medals to all the players.

Alvie Primary from Kincraig, who were the P5 and under national first shinty winners.

Alvie kids pick up pace to win trophy

The P5 and under tournament was played at Lochaber High School as 10 top teams from across the country chased the honours.

Section A saw last year’s winners BSGI (Inverness Gaelic Primary School) go through the group stages undefeated with some excellent play and goals scored.

Alvie Primary from Kincraig followed them into the semi-finals as their section’s runner-up.

Section B was also closely-fought, with the last games deciding who progressed to the last four.

Rockfield School from Oban had an impressive run of form, winning three and drawing one in the group stages, seeing them through as group winners.

BSGP (Bun-sgoil Ghàidhlig Phort Righ, Gaelic-medium school from Portree on Skye) followed them through in second spot.

The first semi final saw the two Gaelic schools, BSGI and BSGP, meet and there was nothing between these teams.

BSGP were ahead by one goal going into the final seconds, but a fantastic bottom corner equaliser by BSGI saw full time at 2-2 and extra-time.

BSGP found an extra burst of energy and scored the golden goal they needed to progress to the final.

The second semi-final had goals galore. Alvie, who had started the tournament slowly, were on a fine run and couldn’t stop scoring.

Rockfield grabbed a couple of goals back through some excellent forward play, but couldn’t catch up and the final score was 6-2 to Alvie.

The final saw some skilful shinty from both teams, despite tired legs showing as a full day of shinty caught up to these young players.

Alvie netted the first goal after some excellent play from their talented midfield line.

They then continued their drive forward, using that momentum adding a couple of goals to their tally and running out tournament winners for 2023.

Leeanne Mackay, of Ferguson Transport and Shipping, presented the trophy and medals to the players.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Shinty

The final piece of the Grand Slam; Kingussie captain Savio Genini gets his hands on the Mowi Premiership trophy. Lovat v Kingussie in the Mowi Premiership, played at Balgate, Kiltarlity.
Shinty: Can anyone stop the Kingussie juggernaut this season?
Glenurquhart's Ali Mackintosh (left) with Donald Fraser (Strathglass). Image: Neil Paterson
Shinty: Oban Camanachd play the waiting game for Blair MacFarlane
Post Thumbnail
Shinty: Duncan MacRae makes it a family affair at Kinlochshiel
A four-goal cup-final performance is the stand-out for Beauly captain Conor Ross. Photographs by Neil Paterson
Shinty: Beauly to make Premiership debut in new campaign against Kinlochshiel
Will Cowie, left, has left Skye to join Kyles Athletic. Image: Neil Paterson
Shinty: Blow for Premiership newcomers Skye as Will Cowie joins Kyles Athletic
Newtonmore's Conor Jones (centre) up against Ruaridh Anderson (left) and Roddy Young (both Kingussie). Image: Neil Paterson.
Newtonmore's new captain to miss the start of the season
Roddy Young celebrates a goal for Kingussie against arch-enemies Newtonmore. Image: Neil G Paterson
Shinty: Arch-rivals Kingussie and Newtonmore to tangle for place in last-eight of Camanachd Cup
Caberfeidh's Connor Golabek (right) with Kingussie's Liam Borthwick. Image: Neil Paterson
Shinty: Hat-trick from Greg Matheson gives Lovat pre-season victory
Kingussie's Thomas Borthwick is preparing to make his comeback from injury. Image: Neil G Paterson
Shinty: Kingussie duo prepare for comeback - one after injury-ravaged SIX YEARS, the other…
Camanachd Association president Steven MacKenzie; award-winning fiddle player Duncan Chisholm and Highland Industrial Supplies director Garry MacKintosh following the Highland Industrial Supplies Sutherland Cup draw at Urquhart Castle. Image: Neil G Paterson
Shinty: Urquhart Castle is venue as Sutherland Cup draw opens up path through to…

Most Read

1
Mr Bando in a still from one of his drill music videos
Rapper gutted man with machete in horror Fraserburgh attack
2
The A98 remains closed due to collision. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Tractor and two cars involved in collision on A98 near Buckie
3
Post Thumbnail
Iconic Inverness restaurant to close again
4
Police and other agencies are looking at ways to improve the safety of the Kessock Bridge, amid a spate of closures sparked by mental health concerns. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Calls for Scottish Government to help Inverness residents in ‘abject misery’ amid Kessock Bridge…
5
George Street police
Man taken to hospital following assault on Aberdeen’s George Street
6
Fraserburgh Lifeboat was called to the scene.
Fraserburgh lifeboat called to Aberdour Bay after reports of person in the water
7
Ernie Mitchell, whose love of engineering started as a child listening to war planes fly over his home.
Obituary: Ernie Mitchell, retired RGIT lecturer and Aberdeen Model Engineering Society chairman, 86
8
CR 0041162 Reporter Name Adele Merson Location Westhill, Aberdeenshire Story - Kimberley Ross' son Carter, five, has a nut allergy. She is pushing for Scotland to roll-out a treatment called Palforzia which has been approved by NHS England for kids aged 4-17 with nut allergies. Scotland chose to reject it on the basis of cost Picture shows - Kimberley Ross and her son Carter Tuesday 14 February 2023 Image: Paul Glendell / DC Thomson
Aberdeenshire mum calls for peanut allergy treatment help for five-year-old son
9
The Juicing Co's Vanessa Bremner is working overtime to keep the stars of ITV hydrated. Image: Vanessa Bremner
The Juicing Co: Stonehaven mum hits prime time AGAIN as Ant and Dec send…
10
Fred West and murder victim Anne McFall who grew up in Nazareth House.
Tragic Anne McFall went from hell of Aberdeen care home into the hands of…

More from Press and Journal

portree assault
Police appeal for witnesses after teenager assaulted in Portree
Local resident, Colin Gardiner, has said the park was "once magnificent" but now points out that it is left covered in "mud, rubbish, broken bins and graffiti". Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Aberdeen's Bon Accord Terrace Gardens labelled the 'forgotten park' due to rubbish and graffiti
kyle sambrook
More than £10,000 raised for Glencoe mountaineering victim and his dog
Forensic scientist Andrew Gibb said only DNA profiles matching Christopher Harrisson and Brenda Page were found at the murder scene. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
DNA profile of Brenda Page murder accused was discovered at crime scene, court hears
Ditching plans to dual A96 would be 'betrayal' to north-east as summit branded a…
The Aberdeen Kilt Kickers hosted a special dance evening on Monday to hand over the money they had raised for charity Ovacome. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen square dancing group raise funds for ovarian cancer charity
Stewart Angus, coastal ecology manager at NatureScot. Image: Donna MacAllister/DC Thomson.
Uist flooding: Professor highlights ways people can be protected
Urawa Red Diamonds coach Ricardo Rodriguez celebrates winning the Emperor's Cup. Photo by AFLO/Shutterstock (12969054j)
The lowdown on Aberdeen managerial contender Ricardo Rodriguez from the football director of his…
What are the odds we'll see Boris Johnson and Nicola Sturgeon back in power before long? (Image: Jane Barlow/PA)
James Millar: All change at the top? Don't bet on it
An artist's impression of the proposed new Peterhead community campus. Image: Aberdeenshire Council
Aberdeenshire Council on track to formally submit plan for new Peterhead community campus

Editor's Picks

Most Commented