Young shinty players put on a show in national finals in Fort William

Many of the best young players from across Scotland chased P5 and P7 titles at the Ferguson Transport and Shipping National first shinty finals in Fort William.

The P7 and under tournament was played at the Nevis Centre and the standard of play was of the highest order, with all 11 teams giving a great account of themselves.

Section A saw the talented Caol Primary, driven on by the impressive Harry Stewart, top the group on seven points, with a competitive North End side from Skye finishing just one point behind, claiming the runners-up spot.

Section B couldn’t have been closer, with the classy Glenurquhart Primary topping the group on goal difference from the skilful Gleann Dail Primary.

Gleann Dail Primary from Glasgow defeated Caol Primary 4-1 in the first semi-final and they were joined in the final by North End, who edged past Glenurquhart Primary with a 3-2 result.

The final started at a frantic pace, with the action raging from end to end, with the standard of play entertaining spectators.

North End, inspired by the outstanding Lachlan MacLeod, raced to a two-goal lead, before Gleann Dail pulled back a well-deserved goal just before half-time.

The second half saw another two goals from Lachlan MacLeod as his side ran out 4-1 victors to earn the P7 and under title.

Michael Oliver, of sponsors Ferguson Transport and Shipping, presented the trophy and medals to all the players.

Alvie kids pick up pace to win trophy

The P5 and under tournament was played at Lochaber High School as 10 top teams from across the country chased the honours.

Section A saw last year’s winners BSGI (Inverness Gaelic Primary School) go through the group stages undefeated with some excellent play and goals scored.

Alvie Primary from Kincraig followed them into the semi-finals as their section’s runner-up.

Section B was also closely-fought, with the last games deciding who progressed to the last four.

Rockfield School from Oban had an impressive run of form, winning three and drawing one in the group stages, seeing them through as group winners.

BSGP (Bun-sgoil Ghàidhlig Phort Righ, Gaelic-medium school from Portree on Skye) followed them through in second spot.

The first semi final saw the two Gaelic schools, BSGI and BSGP, meet and there was nothing between these teams.

BSGP were ahead by one goal going into the final seconds, but a fantastic bottom corner equaliser by BSGI saw full time at 2-2 and extra-time.

BSGP found an extra burst of energy and scored the golden goal they needed to progress to the final.

The second semi-final had goals galore. Alvie, who had started the tournament slowly, were on a fine run and couldn’t stop scoring.

Rockfield grabbed a couple of goals back through some excellent forward play, but couldn’t catch up and the final score was 6-2 to Alvie.

The final saw some skilful shinty from both teams, despite tired legs showing as a full day of shinty caught up to these young players.

Alvie netted the first goal after some excellent play from their talented midfield line.

They then continued their drive forward, using that momentum adding a couple of goals to their tally and running out tournament winners for 2023.

Leeanne Mackay, of Ferguson Transport and Shipping, presented the trophy and medals to the players.