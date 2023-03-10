Ex-Aberdeen Women forward Lauren Gordon named SWPL 2 player of the month for goalscoring form at Montrose

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ex-Aberdeen Women forward Lauren Gordon has been named the SWPL 2 player of the month for February after scoring vital goals for Montrose.

Gordon, 23, left the SWPL 1 Dons in December, after being involved with the senior team since 2015, to join the Gable Endies, who play in the Scottish second-tier.

She is the first player to win the award for Montrose since their promotion to the SWPL.

Could be in line for her second SWPL 2 winner’s medal

In February, Gordon scored three goals in two games as Montrose consolidated their position at the top of the SWPL 2 table by moving six points clear of Gartcairn.

Gordon netted the opener in the 5-1 win over East Fife before finding the back of the net again at Links Park, and netted the only goal in Montrose’s crucial 1-0 win over Kilmarnock.

The former Don could be in line for her second SWPL 2 winner’s medal if Montrose maintain their position at the top, as she was part of the Aberdeen squad who won the league in 2021.