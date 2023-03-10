Ex-Aberdeen Women forward Lauren Gordon named SWPL 2 player of the month for goalscoring form at Montrose

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Ex-Aberdeen Women forward Lauren Gordon named SWPL 2 player of the month for goalscoring form at Montrose

By Sophie Goodwin
March 10, 2023, 12:01 pm Updated: March 10, 2023, 3:11 pm
Former Aberdeen Women forward Lauren Gordon has won the SWPL 2 player of the month award for her form at Montrose. Image: Malcolm Mackenzie/SWPL
Former Aberdeen Women forward Lauren Gordon has won the SWPL 2 player of the month award for her form at Montrose. Image: Malcolm Mackenzie/SWPL

Ex-Aberdeen Women forward Lauren Gordon has been named the SWPL 2 player of the month for February after scoring vital goals for Montrose.

Gordon, 23, left the SWPL 1 Dons in December, after being involved with the senior team since 2015, to join the Gable Endies, who play in the Scottish second-tier.

She is the first player to win the award for Montrose since their promotion to the SWPL.

Could be in line for her second SWPL 2 winner’s medal

In February, Gordon scored three goals in two games as Montrose consolidated their position at the top of the SWPL 2 table by moving six points clear of Gartcairn.

Lauren Gordon in action for Aberdeen last season. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson

Gordon netted the opener in the 5-1 win over East Fife before finding the back of the net again at Links Park, and netted the only goal in Montrose’s crucial 1-0 win over Kilmarnock.

The former Don could be in line for her second SWPL 2 winner’s medal if Montrose maintain their position at the top, as she was part of the Aberdeen squad who won the league in 2021.

