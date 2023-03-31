Aberdeen defender Hayden Coulson to miss St Johnstone match after being given time off following ‘traumatic experience’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen defender Hayden Coulson to miss St Johnstone match after being given time off following ‘traumatic experience’

Barry Robson confirms Dons player and his family are all 'safe and well' after being involved in a 17-vehicle collision on the A92.

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen's on-loan defender Hayden Coulson. Image: SNS
Aberdeen's on-loan defender Hayden Coulson. Image: SNS

Aberdeen defender Hayden Coulson is set to miss Saturday’s clash with St Johnstone having been given time off after being involved in a 17-vehicle road accident.

The 24-year-old and family members were in one of the cars involved in the accident on the A92 between Newtonhill and Muchalls last Friday.

Robson confirmed Coulson and his family are all “safe and well.”

However the defender’s German Shepherd dog Zola is still missing after running away following the accident.

Police, fire and seven ambulance crews, two special operations response teams and a trauma team, attended the scene of the crash.

Four people, a 21-year-old woman and three men aged 23, 40 and 58, were taken to hospital.

After the “traumatic experience” manager Robson confirmed the on-loan Middlesbrough defender has been given time off to spend time with family.

Hayden Coulson is on loan at Aberdeen from Middlesbrough. Image: SNS

Robson said: “Hayden and his family were involved in the road accident last week and it was a traumatic experience for them all but they are all safe and well.

“Hayden has been given some time with his family this week with the support of everyone at the club.”

Meanwhile, Aberdeen this week confirmed Robson would remain manager until at least the end of the season.

The Reds had been searching for a new manager since Jim Goodwin was sacked on January 28.

Robson delivered four wins from his last five games in interim charge to reignite the bid to finish third in the Premiership.

A 3-0 win against third-placed Hearts slashed the gap on the Tynecastle club to just four points.

There may be more stability over the club and Robson’s immediate future – but he insists it is business as usual against St Johnstone.

Robson has warned there can be no let up from the Dons in order to keep the revival on track.

Barry Robson and Steve Agnew in the 3-0 defeat of Hearts. Image: Shutterstock

Robson said: “We are pleased, myself and Steve (Agnew, assistant manger), will be here until the end of the sesaon.

“Now we can really focus on trying to finish as high up the league as we can.

“Nothing changes though because we have done this  since I came in with Steve.

“We just have to make sure the players keep performing the way they have because in this game you can’t come off the throttle at any time.

“I have been in the game too long.

“I know when you take your foot off the gas problems start to come.

“You need to keep performing for each other, as they have been doing.”

No distraction with interview process

Overseen by chief executive Alan Burrows and director of football Steven Gunn the Dons whittled down potential managerial candidates to a shortlist of six.

Those six were interviewed by Gunn, Burrows and non-executive directors Willie Garner and former chairman Stewart Milne.

Three of those candidates, including Robson, met with that group for further in-depth discussions last week.

After leading Aberdeen back into the hunt for European qualification Robson was then given the job until at least the end of the season.

Aberdeen Chief Executive Alan Burrows during the 3-0 defeat of Hearts. Image: Shutterstock

Asked if it was a difficult period going through that process, Robson said: “Not for me.

“I didn’t find that all.

“We spoke about how the team is playing, how I know the club and what I wanted to do with the club.

“When you go into that it is not something you want to talk about with everybody else.

“We chatted about several things.

“My focus now is on winning football matches.

“The most important thing was that the club made a decision along with myself, let’s keep it going the way it is at the minute.

“We are trying to push up the table by getting wins.

“That’s what we decided, let’s just get our heads down and see what happens for the rest of the season.”

Aberdeen striker Luis ‘Duk’ Lopes celebrates making it 1-0 against Hearts. (Photo by Paul Byars / SNS Group)

Why Liam Fox was taken to Pittodrie

Robson has also bolstered his coaching staff with the appointment of former Dundee United manager Liam Fox as first team coach.

The 39-year-old will join the Dons initially until the end of the season.

Fox was sacked by Dundee United in February after five months in charge.

Fox will work alongside Robson and assistant Agnew with the first-team squad.

He will also support the pathway for young players to the first team.

Liam Fox during his time in charge of Dundee United. Image: SNS.

Robson said: “Liam has been a football manager.

“He has also worked with reserves, B team and development phases.

“It was a big attraction for me.

“We are a club who pride on our youth players and we need to have a proper link from the 18s to the first-team.

“Liam knows what it takes for the first-team and down to the younger ages.

“It is an important role for the club and he has loads of experience from that.

“He is enthusiastic, young with good experience.”

