Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Former Dundee United manager Liam Fox joins Aberdeen as first team coach

The 39-year-old will work alongside Dons manager Barry Robson and his assistant Steve Agnew.

By Danny Law
Liam Fox during his time in charge of Dundee United. Image: SNS.
Liam Fox during his time in charge of Dundee United. Image: SNS.

Aberdeen have confirmed the appointment of former Dundee United manager Liam Fox as first team coach.

The 39-year-old, who was sacked by the Tannadice club in February after five months in charge, will join the Dons initially until the end of the season.

Fox will work alongside Robson and assistant boss Steve Agnew with the first-team squad and he will also support the pathway for young players to the first team.

Fox, who also had a spell in charge of Cowdenbeath, previously worked as first-team and reserve coach at Hearts and as assistant manager at Livingston.

Robson said: “We’re delighted to bring Liam to the club and his arrival further strengthens the coaching team, adding a skillset that will complement the work of Steve Agnew.

“Liam has worked at U18s and development level, as well as being a first team manager, so his wide-ranging experience fits the profile for this important role at senior level while also supporting the pathway for young players to the first team.

“As we prepare for the challenges which lie ahead for the remainder of the season, Liam’s arrival will help to ensure we have a strong coaching setup in place to help drive performances and results for the club.”

Fox is ‘held in extremely high regard’

Aberdeen’s director of football Steven Gunn said: “When Barry stood up to take on the first-team duties, he was keen to ensure he surrounded himself with a strong and experienced coaching team, while maintaining a positive connection with the development group and U18s.

“Liam is held in extremely high regard within the Scottish game for his ability and technical expertise as a coach.

“We expect him to bring those qualities to Aberdeen at first team level, as well as working specifically to support the development of our emerging talent and, with Neil Simpson, to further enhance our loan players.”

