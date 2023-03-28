Sean Wallace: Right call by Aberdeen to make Barry Robson manager until the end of the season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Sean Wallace: Right call by Aberdeen to make Barry Robson manager until the end of the season

He has reignited Aberdeen's bid to finish third in the Premiership, and making Barry Robson manager until at least the end of the campaign is a sensible move

Barry Robson. Image: Shutterstock
Barry Robson. Image: Shutterstock
By Sean Wallace

Appointing Barry Robson manager until the end of the season is the right call by Aberdeen.

After delivering four wins from the last five games, Robson has made it a no-brainer to give him the chance to finish the fight for European qualification.

Robson has reignited Aberdeen’s bid to finish third in the Premiership with the Dons just four points behind Hearts, who currently occupy that spot.

It is a remarkable turnaround considering Aberdeen were in crisis and facing being dragged into a relegation dogfight when he took interim charge.

Now, if Robson delivers a third-placed finish to secure a minimum £3 million cash prize, he should be given the job permanently for next season at least.

Barry Robson and Steve Agnew. Image: Shutterstock

If the Reds can finish in the top three for the first time since 2018, when they secured second spot, it could be a game-changer.

Third place could bring guaranteed Continental group stage action until at least Christmas and a multi-million pound cash boost.

The club that finishes third will go into the Europa League play-offs next season – if Rangers or Celtic win the Scottish Cup.

That is just one two-legged tie away from the group stages and a bumper £3.2m prize payment.

Each victory in the Europa League group stages also pays £475,000 with a draw £160,000.

Aberdeen’s Mattie Pollock celebrates scoring to go 3-0 up against Hearts. Image: Shutterstock

Add in gate receipts, sponsorship and television rights for Euro group games and it could amount to a Euro cash boost in excess of £5m.

Even defeat in the play-offs would see the third-placed club drop into the group stages of the Conference League, which brings a £2.7m prize payment.

Group games in the Conference League pay £420,000 per win and £140,000 for a draw.

If Robson leads them to that Euro promised land he deserves the gig permanently.

Aberdeen’s process to replace Jim Goodwin, overseen by new chief executive Alan Burrows, has been thorough one, with boss Goodwin axed back on January 28.

Aberdeen chief executive Alan Burrows during the 3-0 defeat of Hearts. Image: Shutterstock

Managers including Spaniard Ricardo Rodriguez and current Watford and ex-Sheffield United gaffer Chris Wilder have held discussions on the vacancy at various stages in the process.

However, by resurrecting a season that was crashing into crisis, interim manager Robson delivered a compelling argument to be given the helm until the end of the season.

Talks with Robson were opened with Burrows last week.

Robson clearly has the backing of the supporters, with fans chanting “there’s only one Barry Robson” during the 3-0 defeat of third-placed Hearts.

Robson also has an Aberdeen team that were woefully underperforming, not only playing well, but delivering wins.

There is little to be gained now in appointing a new manager from outwith Pittodrie and risk derailing that positive momentum.

If it isn’t broken, why fix it?

If the Reds miss out on the multi-million cash bonanza that comes with third then the Dons’ hierarchy will have the summer to potentially look at the managerial situation again.

Another major squad rebuild is required in the summer transfer window, but the budget and player recruitment will be shaped by whether or not they land third and a multi-million cash boost.

Whether Robson or another manager oversees that summer rebuild remains to be seen… and will be decided by the form over the remainder of the campaign.

Dons chairman Dave Cormack and the Pittodrie board know they have to get this managerial appointment right.

They have went with two young managers recently in Goodwin and Stephen Glass and been forced to wield the axe within a year of their appointment.

Robson is also a young, rookie manager, but is delivering results and knows the club inside out.

Aberdeen supporters had become used to stability and success following Derek McInnes’ eight-year spell at Pittodrie.

That stability has evaporated with the Dons board axeing three managers in under two years.

Robson is delivering wins and entertaining football at the moment.

And he deserves the chance to continue that until the summer… and potentially beyond.

Aberdeen striker Luis ‘Duk’ Lopes celebrates making it 1-0 against Hearts. Image: SNS

A 40-goal-a-season strike partnership

Aberdeen strike duo Bojan Miovski and Luis “Duk” Lopes are on course to smash the 40-goal mark between them this season.

Miovski is on 17 goals in all competitions with Duk on 15.

It is a superb return for the duo, who were both signed last summer.

They have nine games remaining in the Premiership season to each hit the 20-goal mark.

The scoring form of Duk and Miovski does raises the question as to where Aberdeen would be positioned in the league if their defence had not been so porous for most of the season.

Clear in third spot probably.

Luis ‘Duk’ Lopes of Aberdeen celebrates his second goal against Hearts. Image: SNS

Thankfully interim boss Barry Robson has found a solution to the leaky defence with the January addition of centre-backs Mattie Pollock and Angus MacDonald.

Miovski underlined his scoring credentials by netting for North Macedonia in a 1-0 friendly defeat of Faroe Islands on Monday.

It was the Dons striker’s second international goal.

North Macedonia face England at Old Trafford in a Euro 2024 qualifier on June 19.

Miovski is in the frame to start that high profile match.

The scoring form of Miovski and Duk will inevitably bring transfer interest in the strikers during the summer window.

However, the Reds are firmly in the driving seat as both are secured on long-term deals.

Miovski is contacted until summer 2026 with Duk tied to the club until summer 2025.

Surely it will take huge offers well in excess of £5m each to lure Duk or Miovski away in the summer.

Otherwise they both remain to lead the charge for success next season.

Either way, it is a win-win situation for Aberdeen.

Aberdeen’s Bojan Miovski celebrates with Luis Lopes after scoring to make it 2-0 against Motherwell. Image: SNS

Redemption for ring star Sutherland

Aberdeen boxer Dean Sutherland can secure ring redemption in the city this summer.

Sutherland will top the bill at The Beach Ballroom on Saturday June, 3.

It will mark Sutherland’s return to the venue where he lost a Commonwealth title fight to Louis Greene last November.

Dean Sutherland (black/yellow shorts) against Louis Greene in the Commonwealth title fight. Image: Chris Sumner

Sutherland will fight Sheffield’s Sam O’Maison in a showdown at The Beach Ballroom.

Southpaw Sutherland is currently at a training camp in London in preparation for the fight.

Hopefully this is another step on the road to major title glory for the Aberdonian.

