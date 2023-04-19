PFA Scotland accuse SFA of ‘fairness and justice’ failings after appeals panel hand Aberdeen’s Graeme Shinnie increased four-match ban

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

PFA Scotland have said many of the nation’s footballers have lost their faith in the Scottish FA appeals process in the wake of Aberdeen’s Graeme Shinnie being handed an increased four-match ban.

The Dons appealed referee Euan Anderson’s decision to show skipper Shinnie a straight red card towards the end of Friday’s 1-0 win in Dingwall, after the midfielder caught Jack Baldwin with his follow-through in a 50/50 challenge.

However, the SFA’s independent appeals panel did not uphold the appeal over the decision – which was made by ref Anderson following a VAR review – after a hearing on Tuesday.

And they added an extra match to what would have initially been a three-game ban over what the Reds’ said the panel had judged to be a “frivolous” appeal attempt.

The word featured in a furious Aberdeen statement late on Tuesday night, which slammed the additional-game punishment as “ridiculously harsh and unnecessary”, and said club representatives had attended the fast-track hearing earlier in the day with evidence of similar incidents from this season where red cards had been rescinded on appeal.

On Wednesday, PFA Scotland, the body who represent professional players, released their own strongly-worded missive directed at the SFA appeals process, accusing the governing body of offending “fairness and natural justice” by punishing clubs and their players for launching appeals.

It read: “PFA Scotland has always been deeply concerned about the discretionary power of the Judicial Panel to add a further game ban to a player’s suspension should he/she lose their appeal.

“It is incumbent on any governing body to ensure that everyone has access to natural justice, win or lose. We feel the aim of this rule, and the appeal fee a club/player must pay, is to discourage players from actually appealing. This is of course very wrong and offends fairness and natural justice, nevertheless the Scottish FA may get its wish; many of our members have lost faith in a system.

“Whatever the opinion of the incident, it is exactly that, a matter of opinion not a question of fact. Remember the referee and his assistant were close to the incident and didn’t deem the tackle to be worthy of a red card at the time.

“On that basis Graeme should be perfectly entitled to appeal without the threat of an extra suspension. How a panel can deem the appeal to be frivolous is worrying.”

‘We support Aberdeen’s request to urgently review the appeal’

PFA Scotland also backed Aberdeen’s call for Shinnie’s appeal and punishment to be looked at again, while also taking a swipe at how video assistant referee (VAR) technology has been implemented in the Scottish top-flight this term.

They added: “We support Aberdeen’s request to urgently review the appeal with a new panel.

“This decision has meant Graeme has lost his place for four games with financial implications, a stain on his excellent reputation as a professional and possibly his place in the team longer term.

“It has been suggested the introduction of VAR would see no need for the appeals process – but we consider that the recent evidence shows the opposite is true.

“We call for the Scottish FA to take urgent action to remove the option to add an extra game from its rules, respect a player’s right to appeal and review the process of dealing with appeals from those whose employment is affected.

“We also call upon current players and PFA Scotland to be consulted properly on all matters relating to VAR.”

The SFA have been contacted for comment.

