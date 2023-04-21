New Aberdeen to Edinburgh bus service launches with £2 offer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Transport

New Aberdeen to Edinburgh bus service launches with £2 offer

A FlixBus managing director says the company aims to become Scotland's biggest inter-city coach operator.

By Kieran Beattie
The German bus company FlixBus launched in Aberdeen two years ago. Image: FlixBus.
The German bus company FlixBus launched in Aberdeen two years ago. Image: FlixBus.

German coach giant FlixBus is introducing a new Aberdeen to Edinburgh service this month in response to growing demand and jam-packed buses.

FlixBus first launched in the UK two years ago, and is seeking to expand across the country.

In Scotland, the company launched an Aberdeen to Glasgow service last year.

The route has proven so popular, says FlixBus, that it is expanding its daily departures on this service from the current four a day to seven.

And to add to its offering in Scotland, it’s preparing to launch a new Aberdeen to Edinburgh route from April 27.

Where will the new Aberdeen to Edinburgh bus route go, how long will it take, and how much will it cost?

Aberdeen passengers will be able to travel with Flixbus to Edinburgh five times a day once the new service is fully up and running. Image: Shutterstock.
  • The new FlixBus route from Aberdeen to Edinburgh will also make stops in Dundee, Perth and Dunfermline. 
  • The company says journeys from the Granite City to the capital should take three hours and 25 minutes.
  • It will be initially departing at 8.45am, 2.45pm and 6.45pm.
  • But by summer, the operator aims to also introduce 12.45pm and 8.15pm departure slots, increasing its daily journeys from Aberdeen to Edinburgh up to five. 

It’s also offering journeys for £2 as an introductory offer.

Depending on how far in advance you book your tickets and how busy the coaches are, FlixBus UK managing director Andreas Schorling said prices should remain low even after this offer period ends on April 30.

For context, a journey from Aberdeen to Glasgow on board an almost full FlixBus this Saturday departing at 11.40am, booked on Thursday, would cost you £15.99.

But a ticket for a departure at 8.40pm would cost you £2.

Where will the new Aberdeen to Edinburgh bus be departing from?

Aberdeen bus station. Image: DC Thomson.

If you’re thinking the new FlixBus services from Aberdeen to Edinburgh will be running out of Aberdeen Bus Station, you’d be mistaken.

Mr Schorling said Stagecoch, which runs the bus station at Union Square, has not granted FlixBus access to the bus bays required to allow the new services to Edinburgh to depart from it.

Stagecoach says it’s working with FlixBus to agree new departure time slots for the bus station, and hopes to “come to an operational agreement on timings in due course”.

But if an agreement isn’t reached in time for the April 27 launch, Mr Schorling says there’s a “Plan B” to depart from elsewhere in the city centre.

FlixBus does, however, have services bound for Glasgow departing from Aberdeen Bus Station.

FlixBus MD says demand for Aberdeen to central belt services helped open way for new Edinburgh route

A Flixbus service outside the Hydro in Glasgow. Image: FlixBus.

Mr Schorling says in the first quarter of 2023, passenger demand for FlixBus in the UK has almost doubled compared to the same period in 2022.

“We’re now filling the coaches between Aberdeen and Glasgow,” he said.

“This gives us the confidence to significantly increase the frequency on the existing services, plus adding new ones.

“This is part of the long-term plan of building the largest network in Scotland.”

MD says coaches are the ‘unsung hero of the transportation industry’

Mr Schorling, right, as passengers board FlixBus vehicles in England. Image: FlixBus.

The FlixBus boss say he wants to change perceptions of travelling by coach, which he says in the UK are that the mode of transport is mostly for young people or pensioners.

He argued one of the best ways to get people on board with coach travel is to prioritise reliability.

Mr Schorling said: “We consider ourselves to be affordable, reliable and sustainable.

“With the climate challenges we’re currently facing, it’s incredibly important to focus on sustainable transportation.

“And reliability is key for passengers.

“With all the challenges the transport sector has faced, you always see coaches coming to the rescue.

“So, we like to talk about coaches being the unsung hero of the transportation industry.

“But the most important thing at this time for people is the cost of living crisis, which is probably the worst of our generation, so having affordability is really important to democratise transportation.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Transport

Potholes are an increasing issue in Caithness Image: Caithness Roads Recovery.
Highland road campaigners call for pothole report to 'urgently' be released
The Corran Ferry which runs from Corran to Nether Lochaber across Loch Linnhe is currently out of action due to mechanical and maintenance problems. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Community speak of hardships as council bosses say 'no compensation' for Corran Ferry debacle
Jill Fotheringham, left, and the notorious A90 junction near Laurencekirk. Images: DC Thomson.
Laurencekirk flyover: Council objection branded 'absolutely underhanded'
Bogie Car23 in Castlegate in the summer of 1952
Aberdeen trade unionist Ron Webster wonders where all the money went from the oil…
Aberdeen Central SNP MSP Kevin Stewart. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
New north-east transport minister facing 'anger' over A90 dualling snub
6
CR0029432 Kevin Stewart MSP has suggested John Lewis donate the site of their Aberdeen store to the city to help the regeneration of the city centre and "cement their legacy" after closing the shop. Picture by Kami Thomson / DCT Media 09-07-2021`
It took half a year for Transport Scotland to respond to South Uist's ferry…
In two of the four plans being considered for the future of Aberdeen transport, parking bays along the length of Holburn Street would be removed. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
Time is running out to tell council your thoughts on major road revamps
A group of officials open the new and safer Dalfaber level crossing in Aviemore. Image: Frances Porter Photography
New safety barriers at Aviemore level crossing opened after several near misses
Orkney Ferries
Responsibility for Orkney ferries task force still unclear one week on from new cabinet…
An artist's impression of what Aberdeen's Low Emission Zone signs could look like once installed. Image: DC Thomson
Find out if your car will be banned in the Aberdeen Low Emission Zone…
12

Most Read

1
CR0042167 Reporter, Karla Sinclair. Altens, Aberdeen. For food and drink story on the opening of The Key café in Altens, founded by former professional footballer Jonny Smith. This is his second venue to open in the north-east Pictured is 13th April 2023 Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Health cafe The Key opens new Altens branch – but owner is aiming for…
2
Mum-of-two Moira Peck, known for her love of life and passion for teaching.
Husband’s tribute to caring Newburgh teacher Moira Peck, 56
3
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. A case into wildlife crimes collapsed after it emerged police lied to members of the public Picture shows; A case into wildlife crimes collapsed after it emerged police lied to members of the public. N/A. Supplied by Police Scotland Date; Unknown
Sheriff clears gamekeeper after hearing evidence police lied about investigation
4
Frank Lefevre
‘Formidable advocate with razor-sharp mind’: Aberdeen solicitor Frank Lefevre dies aged 88
5
What does the future hold for the Bon Accord Centre Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
What the Bon Accord Centre takeover could mean for Aberdeen
6
Macduff Aldi plans have been relaunched - with a new housing element.
Aldi reimagines vision for Macduff – with housing now part of new ‘masterplan’ for…
7
Craig Taylor robbed a 17-year-old at knife-point. Image: DC Thomson.
Mugged by bank transfer: Armed thug caught after handing over personal details for transaction
8
The Beach Boulevard roundabout and dual carriageway could be in line for a major overhaul. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Beach Boulevard: Plans revealed for £12 million roundabout changes, traffic squeeze and more bike…
4
9
The drugs were found in a property near Insch. Image: Police Scotland
Man, 22, charged after large cannabis haul worth £43,000 recovered in Aberdeenshire
10
What does the future hold for the Bon Accord Centre Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Readers react as Bon Accord Centre in Aberdeen is sold

More from Press and Journal

FlyLogix had millions of pounds invested by BP and fund manager Amati.
Flylogix: Drone firm which operated in Aberdeenshire lands in administration
Fort William manager Alan Gray. Image: Iain Ferguson, The Write Image
Boss Alan Gray urges Fort William to rise to challenge of finishing third in…
Stromness bank
Proposals for second ATM in Stromness welcomed following last year's closure of bank branch
Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley Image: Craig Brown/SNS Group
Cove Rangers boss Paul Hartley eyes final day decider
Lord Provost Dr David Cameron heading up the 2022 Celebrate Aberdeen Parade. Image: Aberdeen City Council.
Charities invited to join this year's colourful Celebrate Aberdeen parade
Waiting and waiting for your child to start speaking can be as worrying as it is frustrating.
My child hasn't starting speaking - should I be worried?
CR0034798 - Fraserburgh v Forres. Fraserburgh win the league and lift the cup. Picture by Scott Baxter 16/04/2022
Highland League title-contenders Buckie and Brechin tough to separate, according to Fraserburgh boss Mark…
Gaia Earth Sciences &; Gaia Earth Technologies both joint recipients of King's Award for innovation. Pictured is founder Stuart Huyton and group administrator Sonja Howell. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson
Six north and north-east firms celebrate King's Awards success
Paul Reid leaving court. Image: DC Thomson
Woman contacted friend by 1p bank transfers due to controlling boyfriend
CR0037487 Action from the Breedon Highland League match between Brechin City and Buckie Thistle at Glebe Park, Brechin In pic........ Kevin McHattie clears under pressure from Sam Urquhart **COMPULSORY BYLINE BELOW** Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson 20-08-2022
Buckie and Brechin chiefs looking forward to memorable Highland League finale

Editor's Picks

Most Commented