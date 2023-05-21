‘Squeaky bum time’: Nerves jangling among Dons support following Aberdeen’s 2-1 loss at Hearts

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen fans are feeling the strain after Hearts cut the Dons’ lead in the race for third place in the Scottish Premiership to two points on Saturday.

The Jambos came from behind to beat Barry Robson’s side 2-1 at Tynecastle with victory and the Red Army are feeling anxious after seeing their side fail to secure third place and potentially European group stage football in Edinburgh.

Jim Ewing wrote on Facebook: “The stats don’t lie. 30 shots to our nine! Powder-puff effort from the lads when the three points would have guaranteed us third place. Big game now against St Mirren and a win doesn’t necessarily mean third place. Squeaky bum time.”

Angie Clark agreed: “So disappointed. Scored and then just let the game pass us by! To be fair we were up against a strong Hearts team and we had a few missing! Hope we don’t be bottle it! On to Wednesday now!”

Many felt the same way on Twitter.

just cannot get over the line when it matters ! — Red83 (@DonRed1983) May 20, 2023

Wednesday is gonna be so predictable. Whether we win or lose, Hearts will win. I reckon we will actually lose on Wed too… Seems like all the confidence has been drilled out the first team and the bench is absolutely dire. — 🎭🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@xZ3R0Hx) May 20, 2023

Lack of squad depth evident in the absence of key players

The frustration at failing to secure third place in the capital was obvious, but some fans were quick to point out the significance of the absence of captain Graeme Shinnie, Duk and Ross McCrorie.

Dons boss Robson expects all three to return for the home game against St Mirren on Wednesday and the support is eager to see the trio back in the fold.

This games since the split show how thin our squad is. 3 key players missing and the teams level drops by about 50%. Still hopeful of getting 3rd but there’s a massive squad rebuild needed for next season especially if we do get group stage fitba. — Reggie Perrin (@alfalpha1312) May 20, 2023

Always going to be hard without Shinnie, Duk and McCrorie. Beat St Mirren on Wed and all good — Neil Somerville (@NeilSomerville8) May 20, 2023

Angus Brechin wrote on Facebook: “Robson had little choice given who was missing today, so this is not a pop at him – but that team with that midfield was never winning at Tynecastle.

“Clarkson at least tried to create, but the obvious lack of technical ability, size and physicality clearly showed – we hardly won a second ball all day.

“Midfield and the squad needs a lot of work over the summer cause today showed the lack of depth and the number of squad players who are just not good enough.”

Dylan Rodriquez added: “We’re desperate just now for a big transfer window. Far too reliant on certain players and there’s no one really on the bench that can come on and make an impact.

“All things considered, we’ve had a brilliant end to the season. Hopefully a sign of better things to come. Robson’s done brilliantly with what he has.”

Absolutely no depth in this squad. Lots of recently acquired deadwood needs shifting in the summer somehow irrelevant of where we finish. No coincidence that yet again, the lower EFL players are simply not good enough (except MacDonald). Still in our hands on Wednesday. — EssexDons (@DonsEssex) May 20, 2023

Would have been a tough game even with the 3 players you mentioned, fringe players started ok, but then lack of minutes showed after 60 mins.

3rd still in our hands — Willie Beattie (@BTEafc72) May 20, 2023

Major rebuild needed in the summer

Despite their loss in Edinburgh the Dons could wrap up third spot on Wednesday with victory against St Mirren coupled with a defeat for the Jambos at Ibrox against Rangers.

But even if Robson does hold off Hearts in the final week of the campaign, some fans are convinced another overhaul of the squad is required in the summer.

A section of supporters were measured. Others, however, want to throw half the squad under the proverbial bus.

Offered virtually nothing up front better team won. Barron was a ghost, Richardson will never be a defender. MacKenzie not good enough, Duncan bang average, Watkins past best days, if a big offer came in for Miovski I'd grab it. We will struggle to get 3rd and huge rebuild needed — DST (@Douglas19671983) May 20, 2023

Forced to play a load of below-par players he didn’t sign due to injuries and suspensions. No surprises why he didn’t rotate or make subs during that winning run. Still in our hands, Hearts still have to go to Ibrox. Keep the heid dandies ❤️ — Drew (@drewtheloon) May 20, 2023

On Facebook, George Seaman wrote: “Big game midweek. Feel sorry for Barry. A few injuries and he’s left to field dross that haven’t played since he took over for a reason.

“Hearts boy scored a worldie in the 43rd minute which I thought was fitting due to the circumstances. Only criticism would be why Bavidge wasn’t brought on earlier.

“Watkins, like the rest of the boys flung in today have hardly played. Dust ourselves off and roll on midweek.”

Ray Evans added: “Squad players aren’t up to it. Watkins did OK but Richardson and Morris are way out of their depth.

“And who would’ve known Barron was playing if they hadn’t seen the starting line-up?”