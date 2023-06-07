Sean Wallace: Aberdeen should secure Kelle Roos on an extended contract before other clubs come calling

Aberdeen should move to sign Kelle Roos, the best keeper in the Scottish Premiership, on an extended contract.

The 31-year-old had a superb debut season at Pittodrie… but only has one year left on his Dons deal.

In 2019, Aberdeen made a statement of intent by signing then No.1 keeper Joe Lewis on a five-year extended contract until summer 2024.

The Pittodrie hierarchy should also move to secure Roos on a long-term contract.

Roos played a fundamental role in the Dons’ rise to finish third in the Premiership table and secure European group stage football.

Aberdeen should tie the former Derby County stopper down to a longer deal before other clubs potentially come in with bids to land him.

Roos’ form last season will not have gone unnoticed by other clubs.

He was second only to Celtic’s treble winning Joe Hart in his Premiership shut-out count.

Former England and Manchester City keeper Hart registered 16 shut-outs in 37 league games.

Not far behind was Roos with 13 clean sheets in just 31 Premiership matches.

Roos brings a presence to the penalty area, is a superb shot-stopper, has strong distribution and is vocal. He brings a calmness that spreads throughout the team.

During his time at Derby, the Dons keeper worked under the management of legends Frank Lampard, Phillip Cocu and Wayne Rooney.

He clearly learned how to deal with pressure while playing under that trio.

The former Netherlands youth international keeper was ice-cool and made key blocks in the post-split games to seal third – particularly against Hibs (0-0) when he saved a late penalty.

The calmness Roos exudes, and his undoubted quality, are vital, because if a team expects their keeper to keep a clean sheet, it gives them the freedom to attack and create.

If they fear the keeper will slip up, that freedom evaporates and a team becomes gripped by nerves.

Aberdeen had that granite-solid keeper in Roos – just like they had with Lewis for many years.

However, in the first half of the season, the Dons’ vulnerable defence didn’t reach the same levels of Roos’ performances.

That changed with the January transfer window signing of Watford centre-back Mattie Pollock on loan and Angus MacDonald on a short-term deal.

Let’s not forget Roos delivered impressive clean sheet stats, despite being behind a defence who woefully underperformed for the first half of the season.

Roos had the second highest number of saves in the Scottish top flight with 105 from 31 games.

Only Ross Laidlaw of Ross County, who survived a relegation play-off, had more – with 125 saves in 38 matches.

However, Roos made the most saves per game with an average of 3.38 to Laidlaw’s 3.28.

It sums up Roos’ importance that a keeper with the team that secured third had more saves than the goalie in the team that finished second bottom.

Roos was also side-lined for two months, having suffered a thigh injury in the 2-1 League Cup semi-final loss to Rangers.

In his absence, Aberdeen’s season went into complete free-fall with a succession of humiliating, heavy defeats, though Lewis, number one until Roos’ arrival last season, deserves tremendous sympathy for being involved in those losses.

Lewis came in from the cold and kept goal behind a chaotic defence that left him brutally exposed in the losses to Hearts (5-0) , Darvel (1-0) and Hibs (6-0).

It was the entire outfield team that let the Dons down in a dark 10-day period for the club – not Lewis.

When Roos did return to action after injury he came back with a bang, registering five consecutive clean sheets.

That was the run which rocketed the Reds up the table and completely transformed Aberdeen’s season.

The Dons need to tie down the top-flight’s best keeper to a longer deal.

Duk closing in on Africa Cup of Nations

Aberdeen striker Duk could be set to play at the Africa Cup of Nations next January – potentially ruling him out for the Dons for weeks.

Duk has been called up to the Cape Verde international squad for a crunch Africa Cup of Nations qualifier showdown later this month.

The Dons striker is set to face Group B leaders Burkina Faso in a home qualifier on Sunday, June 18.

Cape Verde are in a very strong position to qualify for the finals as they are second in the table, three points behind leaders Burkina Faso.

The top two nations in the group qualify automatically for the Africa Cup of Nations.

Crucially, Cape Verde are five points ahead of third-placed Eswatini, with only two qualifying matches remaining.

Cape Verde can potentially secure qualification for the Africa Cup of Nations finals this month.

The finals are held in Ivory Coast next year from January 13 to February 11.

Our 2022/23 Goal of the Season, sponsored by Cable Solutions Worldwide, is Luis 'Duk' Lopes for his brilliant goal against Dundee Utd. Many congratulations Duk ⚽️ 👏 pic.twitter.com/P6AGtV2D18 — Aberdeen FC (@AberdeenFC) May 4, 2023

The Scottish Premiership goes into a two-week winter hibernation on January 2 next season, returning on January 19.

Should Cape Verde, as anticipated, qualify for the finals that could bring a selection headache for Aberdeen boss Barry Robson.

Duk was previously capped by Portugal at youth level, but switched his allegiance to Cape Verde last year.

Um jogo amigável frente a Marrocos e a 5.ª jornada de qualificação ao CAN 2023, contra o Burkina Faso, em casa O apoio de todos é muito importante para a nossa caminhada. Eis os convocados Leia mais aqui https://t.co/Me9YESjazE#CaboVerde #TubarõesAzuis pic.twitter.com/yoEKLjds3O — Federação Cabo-verdiana de Futebol (@fcfcomunica) June 5, 2023

Capped three times, he has yet to score at senior international level.

However, with 18 goals in his debut season for the Dons, surely it is only a matter of time before he nets for Cape Verde.

That first goal could come this month with Cape Verde also facing Morocco in a friendly at home as part of the build-up to the Burkina Faso showdown.

Passports at the ready for Dons fans

Aberdeen supporters will have Monday, August 7 marked in their calendar – with their passports at the ready.

That is the day the Dons will find out their opponents in the Europa League play-offs.

Aberdeen will be guaranteed group stage European football next season regardless.

If they win the play-off, it will be the Europa League groups.

If they lose, it will be in the Conference League groups.

There is one certainty – it will be an exciting season of European action for Aberdeen and the Red Army.

However, Aberdeen boss Barry Robson must build a squad strong enough to ensure the domestic campaign is not hindered by Euro action.