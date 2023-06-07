Iain Maciver: Hi-vis jackets are now more visible than ever

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Iain Maciver: Hi-vis jackets are now more visible than ever

Uibhisteachs are calling for a change of management at CalMac. The lack of care by the Scottish Government is causing mayhem. Show them the door.

Around 500 residents, 200 cars, 40 vans and 20 lorries gathered at the main port on South Uist on Sunday in a protest over publicly owned operator CalMac's decision to cancel almost every ferry service in June.
By Iain Maciver

For four years on the trot I correctly predicted in this column the winner of Britain’s Got Talent.

I looked for the wow moments and compared them. Readers were impressed. Neighbours wanted to know the next lottery numbers.

So confident was I about my talent, I thought about applying for BGT. “Tonight, Simon, I am going to predict who will win this heat and the final.”

Then I lost it. Too many cute kids with the aww factor. Now I think my ah factor has returned.

The second sight –  an dàrna sealladh, as we call it in Gaelic – is with me once more.

I knew Norwegian Viggo Venn was going to win. No question. The hair, the energy, the hi-vis vests – which he overnight turned from being the boring accessory of road workers, harbour workers and even cops, into a stage prop for skipping around a stage.

Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly with Viggo Venn ‘Britain’s Got Talent’ TV Show, Series 16, The Final, Episode 14, London, UK – 04 Jun 2023. Image: Dymond/Thames/Shutterstock

Inexplicably funny, barmy, goofy but clever. Viggo hardly speaks any English. The best visual comedy cuts through all barriers including language.

Even Mrs X has to wear a hi-vis vest for photography. So, after Viggo’s win, she is now in fashion.

So I, too, am going to wear a hi-vis vest in the office. In fact, like Viggo, I will wear six.

What do you mean I’ll have to lose a few pounds first? Meanwhile, Viggo wins £250,000 and sponsorship deals from hi-vis vest manufacturers.

Scotland’s cops ‘care more about being fashionable than being safe’

Whether wearing hi-vis or not, Scotland’s police officers are fighting the order to get rid of their scruffy beards and they’re being very grumpy about it.

No one particularly likes to be ordered to do anything but there seems to be a lot more trendy cops now who simply care more about being fashionable than to be safe wearing face masks that need to form be airtight seal on bare skin.

Not everyone will understand the cops’ reasoning.

Not everyone will understand why anyone would want to go 240 miles out into the Atlantic, clamber onto Rockall and beat the previous 42-day record for staying on in big winds, big waves and big doubts about your own sanity.

I’d want to do that, of course, but it’s just that I am kind of busy. So it’s just as well that Chris “Cam” Cameron has time. He’s out there now.

A dad of two, Cam grew up in Buckie and spent much of his time on oil tankers. He later joined the Army as a regular infantry soldier and was six years with the Gordon Highlanders.

Even if he is bilingual, Cam currently has no one to talk to. The previous record was set by Nick Hancock nine years ago.

Nick did 42 days but knocked it on the head when a fierce storm blew up and knocked a few barrels of his stores into the briney. To pass the time, Cam could learn seagull.

People on Uist also should have someone to get action over the latest ferry fiasco – but no one is listening.

The service from Lochboisdale is off for much of June. They took to the streets – OK, the causeways – on Sunday in a massive protest the like of which has not been seen down there for decades.

Mainlanders can be very thick and don’t understand why it’s such an issue. The closest ferry is from North Uist. It does not go to Oban but to Skye.

A ‘lack of care’ has been shown by Scottish Government over CalMac fiasco

The distances and the timings of these sailings make life very difficult. Uibhisteachs are calling for a change of management at CalMac. My own view is that it’s the lack of care by the Scottish Government that’s causing mayhem. Show them the door.

Speaking an additional language can open doors for you. Whether your other language is French, German, or Cockney rhyming slang, they all can be handy at times.

I know that because when I was in Scalpay recently I got told of an English lady living somewhere on the Isle of Lewis.

Let’s just call her Mrs Smythe. That’s not her real name as I wish to avoid embarrassment.

One of her two dogs died. Poor Poppy was no more. She asked her neighbour, let’s call her Mrs Macleod, who was a church member to put up a prayer for the departed mutt.

Mrs Macleod was no fan of dogs, but agreed. She mumbled a few words at the end of the garden. Mrs Smythe was very grateful and thanked her neighbour warmly for her kind words of which she understood not a jot.

It’s probably just as well. What Mrs Macleod actually said was: “The Lord giveth and the Lord taketh away. Thank you, Lord, for what you sent us in Poppy and which you have now taken away. And I hope the other one won’t be far behind her.”

Iain Maciver is a former broadcaster and news reporter from the Outer Hebrides

