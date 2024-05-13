Which Aberdeen home kit since 1970 is your favourite?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Which Aberdeen home kit since 1970 is your favourite?

In this list, we've dug out colour images of every Dons home strip since 1970/71 - with the 2024/25 offering just unveiled.

Just some of Aberdeen's home kits from over the years.
Just some of Aberdeen's home kits from over the years.
Ryan Cryle By Ryan Cryle

Aberdeen’s new 2024/25 home kit has been revealed – and here are the other home strips from the last 50 years it is up against.

Last summer, the Dons released their 23/24 “Northern Lights” away kit to acclaim (and record sales), which inspired us to pull together a list of all of the previous Aberdeen away strips we could find colour photos of.

It went down a storm, so we thought – why not also dig out images of all of the home kits from down the decades and keep it updated?

The red kits in the list below go all the way back to 1970, with six kit manufacturers during those 50-plus years (as well as a whole host of sponsors).

Adidas, the Dons’ current kit partners, returned for a second spell in 2011, but will their latest effort be as good as some of iconic Aberdeen jerseys below?

2024/25

Aberdeen FC's new home kit for the 2024/25 season.
Aberdeen FC’s new home kit for the 2024/25 season. Image: Aberdeen FC.

2023/24

Aberdeen's Leighton Clarkson celebrates wearing the 2023/24 home kit as he scores to make it 1-0 in the Premiership match against Hibs at Easter Road.
Aberdeen’s Leighton Clarkson celebrates wearing the 2023/24 home kit as he scores to make it 1-0 in the Premiership match against Hibs at Easter Road. Image: SNS.

2022/23

Dons' Bojan Miovski in last season's club strip.
Aberdeen’s Bojan Miovski in last season’s home kit – a homage to the 1982-84 home strip, complete with special European Cup Winners’ Cup glory 40th anniversary crest. Image: SNS.

2021/22

Christian Ramirez in Aberdeen's 2021/22 home kit.
Christian Ramirez in Aberdeen’s 2021/22 home kit. Image: Shutterstock.

2020/21

Ryan Hedges in the Dons' 2020/21 club strip
Ryan Hedges in the Aberdeen 2020/21 home strip. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

2019/20

Sam Cosgrove in the Aberdeen 2019/20 home kit.
Sam Cosgrove in the Aberdeen 2019/20 home kit. Image: SNS.

2018/19

Lewis Ferguson on the run for the Dons against Burnley in a Europa League qualifying clash, kitted out in the 2018/19 club strip.
Lewis Ferguson on the run for Aberdeen against Burnley in a Europa League qualifying clash, kitted out in the 2018/19 home strip. Image: SNS.

2017/18

Graeme Shinnie wearing Aberdeen's 2017/18 home kit.
Graeme Shinnie wearing Aberdeen’s 2017/18 home kit – another stripes-up-the-side number – against Apollon Limassol at Pittodrie in a Europa League qualifier. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

2016/17

Ryan Christie in the Dons' 2016/17 club strip.
The most recent Aberdeen home kit with a collar was the 2016/17 offering – being worn in this image by (among other) Ryan Christie, centre. Image: SNS.

2015/16

Andy Considine in the 2015/16 Aberdeen home strip in Rijeka.
Andy Considine in the 2015/16 Aberdeen home strip in Rijeka, where the Dons famously won in Europa League qualifying. Image: SNS.

2014/15

Peter Pawlett wearing the 2014/15 kit
Peter Pawlett wearing the 2014/15 home kit – which was emblazoned with a retro crest – in Aberdeen’s Europa League qualifying victory at Groningen. Image: SNS.

2013/14

Adam Rooney celebrates his 2014 League Cup semi-final goal against St Johnstone in the 2013/14 home strip, which featured a big white V at the neck.
Adam Rooney celebrates his 2014 League Cup semi-final goal against St Johnstone in the 2013/14 home strip, which featured a big white V at the neck. Image: SNS.

2012/13

Niall McGinn pictured celebrating a goal wearing the 2012/13 kit
Aberdeen’s home strip for 2012/13 stood out due to having white shorts (for the first time since 1996/97). Niall McGinn is pictured celebrating a goal wearing it. Image: SNS.

2011/12

The Dons' 2011/12 red kit, worn by forward Scott Vernon at Hampden in a defeat to Hibs.
The Dons’ 2011/12 red kit, worn by forward Scott Vernon at Hampden in a defeat to Hibs – the club’s first Adidas kit since 1987. Image: SNS.

2010/11

Fraser Fyvie in the 2010/11 club strip.
Fraser Fyvie in possibly the most understated Aberdeen home strip – the 2010/11 edition. Image: SNS.

2009/10

Aberdeen's 2009/10 horizontally-pinstriped home kit, as worn by Michael Paton.
Aberdeen’s 2009/10 horizontally-pinstriped home kit, as worn by Michael Paton. Image: SNS.

2008/09

Chris Maguire in action wearing the Dons' 2008/09 club strip.
Chris Maguire in action wearing Aberdeen’s 2008/09 home strip. Image: SNS.

2007/08

Aberdeen trio, from left, Lee Miller, Jamie Smith and Chris Clark wearing the Reds' 2007/08 home strip on the famous night they thumped FC Copenhagen 4-0 in the Uefa Cup groups at Pittodrie. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen trio, from left, Lee Miller, Jamie Smith and Chris Clark wearing the Reds’ 2007/08 home strip on the famous night they thumped FC Copenhagen 4-0 in the Uefa Cup groups at Pittodrie. Image: SNS.

2006/07

Michael Hart in the Dons' 2006/07 collared strip.
Michael Hart, left, in Aberdeen’s 2006/07 collared home number. Image: SNS.

2005/06

Jamie Smith, Darren Mackie and Barry Nicholson in Aberdeen's 2005/06 home kit.
From left, Jamie Smith, Darren Mackie and Barry Nicholson in Aberdeen’s 2005/06 home kit. Image: DC Thomson.

2004/05

Aberdeen's first kit with US sports giant Nike, as worn by Scott Severin.
Aberdeen’s first kit with US sports giant Nike, as worn by Scott Severin. Image: SNS.

2002/03

Belgian cult hero Roberto Bisconti here wearing the Dons home strip for 2002/03 and 2003/04.
Belgian cult hero Roberto Bisconti here wearing the Dons home strip for 2002/03 and 2003/04. Image: DC Thomson.

2001/02

Hicham Zerouali in the Dons' 2001/02 strip.
The undisputed shiniest kit in Aberdeen’s history, it is perhaps forgotten this home strip – their first with French sportswear brand Le Coq Sportif – was only kept for one campaign. It’s worn in this picture by another cult icon of Pittodrie, Hicham Zerouali. Image: DC Thomson.

2000/01

Robbie Winters in Aberdeen's final Puma home offering, which they had for one season: 2000/01.
Robbie Winters in Aberdeen’s final Puma home offering, which they had for one season: 2000/01. Image: SNS.

1998/99

Andy Dow celebrating his 1999/2000 Scottish Cup semi-final winning goal in the home kit used by Aberdeen that season and the season before.
Andy Dow celebrating his 1999/2000 Scottish Cup semi-final winning goal in the home kit used by Aberdeen that season and the season before. Image: DC Thomson.

1997/98

Aberdeen players including Russell Anderson and Derek Whyte in the 1997/98 home kit.
Aberdeen players including Russell Anderson and Derek Whyte in the 1997/98 home kit – the Dons’ first with Puma. Image: DC Thomson.

1996/97

Billy Dodds in action for Aberdeen in the 1996/97 Living Design Umbro home strip.
Billy Dodds in action for Aberdeen in the 1996/97 Living Design Umbro home strip. This one – the only Dons home kit you would describe as being red <em>and </em>black – was also used for just a single season. Image: SNS.

1994/95

Dodds again - this time in the iconic Northsound home strip the Reds had for season 1994/95.
Dodds again – this time in the iconic Northsound home strip the Reds had for season 1994/95 (the season they beat Dunfermline in a play-off tie to maintain their top-flight status) and then the following campaign, when they won the Coca-Cola Cup. Image: SNS.

1992/93

Duncan Shearer in the 1992/93 club strip.
Only slightly different from the home kit which preceded it, this Aberdeen home offering – worn here by Duncan Shearer – carried the Abtrust sponsor in its first season, before the shirt sponsor changed to A-Fab for its second. Image: SNS.

1990/91

Eoin Jess and Jim Bett in the Aberdeen home strip for 1990/91 and 1991/92.
Eoin Jess, left, and Jim Bett in the Aberdeen home strip for 1990/91 and 1991/92. Image: SNS.

1987/88

Alex McLeish wearing the 1987/88 club strip in the 1990 Scottish Cup final v Celtic.
The first Aberdeen home kit made by Umbro – and among the Dons’ most iconic – this lasted three campaigns, including the 1989/90 double-winning season. Alex McLeish is pictured wearing it in the 1990 Scottish Cup final v Celtic. Image: SNS.

1986/87

Jim Bett wearing Aberdeen's 1986/87 home kit.
Aberdeen only used this kit for one season, 1986/87. Here’s Jim Bett wearing it against Rangers. Image: SNS.

1984/85

Frank McDougall in the home strip Aberdeen wore for 1984/85 and 1985/86.
Frank McDougall in the home strip Aberdeen wore for 1984/85 and 1985/86. My favourite, for what it’s worth. Image: DC Thomson.

1982/83

Aberdeen players celebrate in the 1982/83 home kit after claiming the European Cup Winners' Cup in Gothenburg in 1983.
Probably the single most recognisable strip in Aberdeen’s history, which was worn (in this image by Peter Weir) when the Dons claimed the European Cup Winners’ Cup in Gothenburg in 1983. The team also played in it the following season. Image: SNS.

1979/80

Willie Miller in the red Adidas home kit introduced for the Premier Division title win of 1979/80.
Aberdeen’s greatest player Willie Miller in the red Adidas home kit introduced for the Premier Division title win of 1979/80 – and the two seasons after. It was the Dons first-ever kit with German super-brand Adidas. Image: SNS.

1976/77

Goalscoring legend Joe Harper in the Admiral home strip Aberdeen donned for three campaigns, starting in 1976/77.
Goalscoring legend Joe Harper in the Admiral home strip Aberdeen ‘Don’ned for three campaigns, starting in 1976/77. Image: SNS.

1970/71

Zoltan Varga in the home strip Aberdeen wore for SIX seasons from 1970/71.
Zoltan Varga in the home strip Aberdeen wore for SIX seasons from 1970/71. Image: DC Thomson.

