Which Aberdeen home kit since 1970 is your favourite? In this list, we've dug out colour images of every Dons home strip since 1970/71 - with the 2024/25 offering just unveiled. Just some of Aberdeen's home kits from over the years. By Ryan Cryle May 13 2024, 2:47 pm May 13 2024, 2:47 pm Share Which Aberdeen home kit since 1970 is your favourite? Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/sport/football/aberdeen-fc/5878417/favourite-aberdeen-fc-home-kit-debate/ Copy Link 1 comment Aberdeen’s new 2024/25 home kit has been revealed – and here are the other home strips from the last 50 years it is up against. Last summer, the Dons released their 23/24 “Northern Lights” away kit to acclaim (and record sales), which inspired us to pull together a list of all of the previous Aberdeen away strips we could find colour photos of. It went down a storm, so we thought – why not also dig out images of all of the home kits from down the decades and keep it updated? The red kits in the list below go all the way back to 1970, with six kit manufacturers during those 50-plus years (as well as a whole host of sponsors). Adidas, the Dons’ current kit partners, returned for a second spell in 2011, but will their latest effort be as good as some of iconic Aberdeen jerseys below? 2024/25 Aberdeen FC’s new home kit for the 2024/25 season. Image: Aberdeen FC. 2023/24 Aberdeen’s Leighton Clarkson celebrates wearing the 2023/24 home kit as he scores to make it 1-0 in the Premiership match against Hibs at Easter Road. Image: SNS. 2022/23 Aberdeen’s Bojan Miovski in last season’s home kit – a homage to the 1982-84 home strip, complete with special European Cup Winners’ Cup glory 40th anniversary crest. Image: SNS. 2021/22 Christian Ramirez in Aberdeen’s 2021/22 home kit. Image: Shutterstock. 2020/21 Ryan Hedges in the Aberdeen 2020/21 home strip. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson. 2019/20 Sam Cosgrove in the Aberdeen 2019/20 home kit. Image: SNS. 2018/19 Lewis Ferguson on the run for Aberdeen against Burnley in a Europa League qualifying clash, kitted out in the 2018/19 home strip. Image: SNS. 2017/18 Graeme Shinnie wearing Aberdeen’s 2017/18 home kit – another stripes-up-the-side number – against Apollon Limassol at Pittodrie in a Europa League qualifier. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson. 2016/17 The most recent Aberdeen home kit with a collar was the 2016/17 offering – being worn in this image by (among other) Ryan Christie, centre. Image: SNS. 2015/16 Andy Considine in the 2015/16 Aberdeen home strip in Rijeka, where the Dons famously won in Europa League qualifying. Image: SNS. 2014/15 Peter Pawlett wearing the 2014/15 home kit – which was emblazoned with a retro crest – in Aberdeen’s Europa League qualifying victory at Groningen. Image: SNS. 2013/14 Adam Rooney celebrates his 2014 League Cup semi-final goal against St Johnstone in the 2013/14 home strip, which featured a big white V at the neck. Image: SNS. 2012/13 Aberdeen’s home strip for 2012/13 stood out due to having white shorts (for the first time since 1996/97). Niall McGinn is pictured celebrating a goal wearing it. Image: SNS. 2011/12 The Dons’ 2011/12 red kit, worn by forward Scott Vernon at Hampden in a defeat to Hibs – the club’s first Adidas kit since 1987. Image: SNS. 2010/11 Fraser Fyvie in possibly the most understated Aberdeen home strip – the 2010/11 edition. Image: SNS. 2009/10 Aberdeen’s 2009/10 horizontally-pinstriped home kit, as worn by Michael Paton. Image: SNS. 2008/09 Chris Maguire in action wearing Aberdeen’s 2008/09 home strip. Image: SNS. 2007/08 Aberdeen trio, from left, Lee Miller, Jamie Smith and Chris Clark wearing the Reds’ 2007/08 home strip on the famous night they thumped FC Copenhagen 4-0 in the Uefa Cup groups at Pittodrie. Image: SNS. 2006/07 Michael Hart, left, in Aberdeen’s 2006/07 collared home number. Image: SNS. 2005/06 From left, Jamie Smith, Darren Mackie and Barry Nicholson in Aberdeen’s 2005/06 home kit. Image: DC Thomson. 2004/05 Aberdeen’s first kit with US sports giant Nike, as worn by Scott Severin. Image: SNS. 2002/03 Belgian cult hero Roberto Bisconti here wearing the Dons home strip for 2002/03 and 2003/04. Image: DC Thomson. 2001/02 The undisputed shiniest kit in Aberdeen’s history, it is perhaps forgotten this home strip – their first with French sportswear brand Le Coq Sportif – was only kept for one campaign. It’s worn in this picture by another cult icon of Pittodrie, Hicham Zerouali. Image: DC Thomson. 2000/01 Robbie Winters in Aberdeen’s final Puma home offering, which they had for one season: 2000/01. Image: SNS. 1998/99 Andy Dow celebrating his 1999/2000 Scottish Cup semi-final winning goal in the home kit used by Aberdeen that season and the season before. Image: DC Thomson. 1997/98 Aberdeen players including Russell Anderson and Derek Whyte in the 1997/98 home kit – the Dons’ first with Puma. Image: DC Thomson. 1996/97 Billy Dodds in action for Aberdeen in the 1996/97 Living Design Umbro home strip. This one – the only Dons home kit you would describe as being red <em>and </em>black – was also used for just a single season. Image: SNS. 1994/95 Dodds again – this time in the iconic Northsound home strip the Reds had for season 1994/95 (the season they beat Dunfermline in a play-off tie to maintain their top-flight status) and then the following campaign, when they won the Coca-Cola Cup. Image: SNS. 1992/93 Only slightly different from the home kit which preceded it, this Aberdeen home offering – worn here by Duncan Shearer – carried the Abtrust sponsor in its first season, before the shirt sponsor changed to A-Fab for its second. Image: SNS. 1990/91 Eoin Jess, left, and Jim Bett in the Aberdeen home strip for 1990/91 and 1991/92. Image: SNS. 1987/88 The first Aberdeen home kit made by Umbro – and among the Dons’ most iconic – this lasted three campaigns, including the 1989/90 double-winning season. Alex McLeish is pictured wearing it in the 1990 Scottish Cup final v Celtic. Image: SNS. 1986/87 Aberdeen only used this kit for one season, 1986/87. Here’s Jim Bett wearing it against Rangers. Image: SNS. 1984/85 Frank McDougall in the home strip Aberdeen wore for 1984/85 and 1985/86. My favourite, for what it’s worth. Image: DC Thomson. 1982/83 Probably the single most recognisable strip in Aberdeen’s history, which was worn (in this image by Peter Weir) when the Dons claimed the European Cup Winners’ Cup in Gothenburg in 1983. The team also played in it the following season. Image: SNS. 1979/80 Aberdeen’s greatest player Willie Miller in the red Adidas home kit introduced for the Premier Division title win of 1979/80 – and the two seasons after. It was the Dons first-ever kit with German super-brand Adidas. Image: SNS. 1976/77 Goalscoring legend Joe Harper in the Admiral home strip Aberdeen ‘Don’ned for three campaigns, starting in 1976/77. Image: SNS. 1970/71 Zoltan Varga in the home strip Aberdeen wore for SIX seasons from 1970/71. Image: DC Thomson.
Conversation