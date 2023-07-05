Sean Wallace: Aberdeen’s £430,000 investment in Vicente Besuijen can still pay off

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Sean Wallace: Aberdeen’s £430,000 investment in Vicente Besuijen can still pay off

Dutch winger Besuijen was a star performer for Aberdeen in the opening months of last season before being frozen out by former manager Jim Goodwin and then sent out on loan

Aberdeen's Vincente Besuijen celebrates after making it 2-0 against Hearts on October 16. Image: SNS.
By Sean Wallace

Aberdeen’s substantial investment in Vicente Besuijen can still pay off if the winger grabs the chance to resurrect his Pittodrie career.

The Dons spent big when splashing out 500,000 euros (£430,000) to land Besuijen on a four-and-a-half-year contract from ADO Den Haag in January 2022.

Much was expected of the 22-year-old and he impressed in the early stages of last season before falling out of favour under former boss Jim Goodwin.

Besuijen’s time at Pittodrie looked over when he was sent on loan to Excelsior Rotterdam in a January transfer deadline-day move.

The Eredivisie side had the option to acquire Besuijen on a permanent basis at the end of the season – and Besuijen’s time at Pittodrie looked to be over

Winger Vicente Besuijen (L) and Leighton Clarkson during an Aberdeen training session at Cormack Park, on June 29. Image: SNS<span style="font-size: 16px">.</span>

However, the loan at Dutch top-flight Excelsior was hindered by a hamstring injury with the playmaker making just two appearances,  both off the bench.

Now, Besuijen is back for pre-season training with the Reds and boss Barry Robson has offered the opportunity to resurrect his Dons career.

Robson has said the winger will be given the chance to impress during pre-season.

If he grabs it and shines, Besuijen would be like a new signing – with his Dons contract running until summer 2026.

The winger has undoubted talent and made an impressive start to last season under then-manager Goodwin.

Vicente Besuijen during an Aberdeen pre-season training session. Image: SNS.

He netted seven goals and pitched in with three assists from July to October.

A regular first team starter, Besuijen was a key component of Goodwin’s side, then he disappeared from the starting line-up.

The humiliating 4-0 loss to Dundee United at Tannadice was the last time Besuijen started a Premiership game for the Dons.

He was substituted in the 57th minute and never won his starting slot back in the league.

There was one further start in the 4-1 Scottish Cup defeat of Partick Thistle on October 19.

After that he was a peripheral figure.

In early October, the notion of Besuijen exiting Aberdeen on loan in the winter window would have been laughed at as farcical.

By the end of January, it seemed inevitable.

A lot has changed since then, crucially Aberdeen’s manager.

Besuijen has previously said he never wanted to leave the Dons, and that if Goodwin had been sacked earlier, he would have remained at Pittodrie.

Goodwin was dismissed after the humiliating 6-0 loss to Hibs at Easter Road on January 28.

Vicente Besuijen during an Aberdeen training session in pre-season. Image: SNS

The loan deal to Excelsior, with the option to buy, was already agreed before Goodwin was axed.

Now, there is a clean slate under Robson and the opportunity to push to be part of the manager’s plans in a season where the Dons have European group stage action.

Robson has laid down the gauntlet for Besuijen to prove he can not just hit the heights of early last season, but raise the bar even higher.

If he can shine in pre-season, Besuijen can go on to be a key player for Robson and the Reds.

Aberdeen will also get payback for their hefty investment in a player with undoubted talent.

Former Aberdeen skipper Anthony Stewart will also be given the chance to salvage his Pittodrie career following a frustrating loan spell at MK Dons.

Robson sanctioned the January transfer deadline day loan exit of Stewart days after taking on the managerial role.

Aberdeen’s Vicente Besuijen celebrates after he makes it 3-0 against Livingston.

He also then handed the captaincy to Graeme Shinnie, who was then on loan from Wigan Athletic.

Shinnie recently joined Aberdeen on a permanent three-year contract.

Having the pressures of captaining the Dons removed could free up Stewart to impress in pre-season.

The challenge has been set by Robson.

It is up to both players to respond.

Defender Anthony Stewart during an Aberdeen pre-season training session. Image: SNS.

Another quality loan from Liverpool?

Aberdeen look to have landed another quality loan star from Liverpool with the capture of centre-back Rhys Williams.

The Reds hit the jackpot last season when taking in midfielder Leighton Clarkson from the Anfield club on loan.

Aberdeen then pulled off a major transfer coup when signing Clarkson on a four-year permanent contract from the six-time European champions.

Now, they have secured towering centre-back Williams, who has experience of the Premier League and Champions League.

Rhys Williams was secured by Aberdeen on a season-long loan from Liverpool. Image: SNS.

Williams played a key role in Liverpool’s unbeaten finish to the 2020-21 campaign to secure qualification for the Champions League.

Since 2021, he has spent loan spells at Blackpool and Swansea.

The 22-year-old has played 19 times for Liverpool and came in for Virgil van Dijk when the Dutch international was injured.

Williams has also played alongside Van Dijk in the centre of the Liverpool defence – he was even hailed as the next Van Dijk.

After Clarkson’s success last season, Liverpool clearly see Aberdeen as a club where their young talent can develop.

On-loan Liverpool defender Rhys Williams during an Aberdeen training session. Image: SNS.

The hope will be that Williams, who has three years left on his Liverpool deal, will make as positive an impact as Clarkson.

Williams has started in English Premier League wins over clubs like Manchester United and Arsenal, and has started three Champions League group stage games for the Anfield club.

The defender should be well equipped to make a major impact in Europe and Scotland with the Dons.

New Aberdeen signing Rhys Williams. Image: SNS.

Bojan Miovski closing in on return – and that’s major boost for Dons

Aberdeen striker Bojan Miovksi is on track to be fit for the first game of the season against Livingston on August 5.

Miovski has started running again having been sidelined with an ankle injury.

The striker hopes to return to full-training next week.

Aberdeen’s Bojan Miovski lies injured after a bad challenge by St Mirren’s Thierry Small, who was then red carded. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

That is a major boost for the Dons.

Especially as Miovski recently said he was concerned he would be out for far longer and suffered sleepless nights worrying about the results of scans on his ankle.

 

