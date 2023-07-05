Aberdeen University chief suggests inflicting ‘pain’ on striking workers by docking pay in marking dispute

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen University chief suggests inflicting ‘pain’ on striking workers by docking pay in marking dispute

University principal pushed for pay deductions for union members participating in boycott.

By Josh Pizzuto-Pomaco and Louise Glen
Principal of Aberdeen University Professor George Boyne in front of the university.
Principal of Aberdeen University Professor George Boyne. Image: Colin Rennie/ DC Thomson.

Aberdeen University’s principal is alleged to have said that “pain” could be caused to workers in a dispute over marking payments.

Student newspaper The Gaudie said it had uncovered emails and WhatsApp messages showing a lack of respect for teaching staff.

Through Freedom of Information requests, the publication found out university principal Professor George Boyne told a colleague he favoured “immediate withdrawal of pay”.

He said this would cause “pain” for Aberdeen University College Union (UCA) members.

The marking and assessment boycott started on April 20, in a dispute over payments.

Mr Boyne was appointed university vice chancellor and principal in 2018 and also serves as the chairman of the University and Colleges Employers Association.

Discussing the options for deductions for pay he wrote: “Their choice to have little or no pay in June; our responsibility to make them aware of that potential consequence.”

On April 19, he said: “I’d prefer pain along the way.”

Later on, he struck a more measured tone, saying: “No actual pay deductions unless they miss the deadline for work to be marked on time for students to progress or graduate. No damage, no deduction.”

In early May, discussions again turned to pay deductions.

Mr Boyne asked in a senior management WhatsApp chat: ‘Will money start coming out of May salaries for MAB [marking and assessment boycott]?’

He said: “Nothing deducted until the end of June? I’d prefer pain along the way- we can return their money if they change their mind and do the marking.”

Staff received notice of their 50% pay deductions on June 28, back-dated to the beginning of the boycott on April 20.

Student graduations were taking place today. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Aberdeen University and College Union (UCU) said: “The extreme callousness of these remarks lays bare George Boyne’s contempt for the staff who make up this university.

“This is how he earns his £296,000 a year—by driving his team of well-paid senior managers to inflict as much ‘pain’ as possible on those who dare to protest against casualisation, pay cuts, unbearable workloads, and inequality.”

‘Students are suffering’ due to Aberdeen University marking dispute

One lecturer told The Gaudie: “What Professor Boyne fails to acknowledge, is that we are taking industrial action because we are already suffering. Our students are suffering.”

The article’s author, and fourth-year student Josh Pizzuto-Pomaco, said: “I certainly didn’t expect to find comments of this nature when I FOI’ed the University for messages regarding the boycott.

“Senior management communications are usually quite reserved.

“This investigation speaks to the vital importance of student media.

“The Gaudie holds those in places of power accountable while sharing the ‘news and views’ of students in Aberdeen.”

He added: “I think it’s fair to say that students and staff at Aberdeen University are rather taken aback by the comments we’ve uncovered.

“Even folks who were ambivalent on the marking boycott are quite shocked by what Professor Boyne said- the comments are unnecessarily harsh and incompassionate toward boycotting staff.”

Aberdeen University has been asked to comment.

