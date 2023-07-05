Aberdeen University chief suggests inflicting ‘pain’ on striking workers by docking pay in marking dispute

Aberdeen University’s principal is alleged to have said that “pain” could be caused to workers in a dispute over marking payments.

Student newspaper The Gaudie said it had uncovered emails and WhatsApp messages showing a lack of respect for teaching staff.

Through Freedom of Information requests, the publication found out university principal Professor George Boyne told a colleague he favoured “immediate withdrawal of pay”.

He said this would cause “pain” for Aberdeen University College Union (UCA) members.

The marking and assessment boycott started on April 20, in a dispute over payments.

Mr Boyne was appointed university vice chancellor and principal in 2018 and also serves as the chairman of the University and Colleges Employers Association.

Discussing the options for deductions for pay he wrote: “Their choice to have little or no pay in June; our responsibility to make them aware of that potential consequence.”

On April 19, he said: “I’d prefer pain along the way.”

Later on, he struck a more measured tone, saying: “No actual pay deductions unless they miss the deadline for work to be marked on time for students to progress or graduate. No damage, no deduction.”

In early May, discussions again turned to pay deductions.

Aberdeen University chairman says inflict ‘pain’ to staff on marking boycott

Mr Boyne asked in a senior management WhatsApp chat: ‘Will money start coming out of May salaries for MAB [marking and assessment boycott]?’

He said: “Nothing deducted until the end of June? I’d prefer pain along the way- we can return their money if they change their mind and do the marking.”

Staff received notice of their 50% pay deductions on June 28, back-dated to the beginning of the boycott on April 20.

Aberdeen University and College Union (UCU) said: “The extreme callousness of these remarks lays bare George Boyne’s contempt for the staff who make up this university.

“This is how he earns his £296,000 a year—by driving his team of well-paid senior managers to inflict as much ‘pain’ as possible on those who dare to protest against casualisation, pay cuts, unbearable workloads, and inequality.”

‘Students are suffering’ due to Aberdeen University marking dispute

One lecturer told The Gaudie: “What Professor Boyne fails to acknowledge, is that we are taking industrial action because we are already suffering. Our students are suffering.”

The article’s author, and fourth-year student Josh Pizzuto-Pomaco, said: “I certainly didn’t expect to find comments of this nature when I FOI’ed the University for messages regarding the boycott.

“Senior management communications are usually quite reserved.

“This investigation speaks to the vital importance of student media.

“The Gaudie holds those in places of power accountable while sharing the ‘news and views’ of students in Aberdeen.”

He added: “I think it’s fair to say that students and staff at Aberdeen University are rather taken aback by the comments we’ve uncovered.

“Even folks who were ambivalent on the marking boycott are quite shocked by what Professor Boyne said- the comments are unnecessarily harsh and incompassionate toward boycotting staff.”

Aberdeen University has been asked to comment.