Aberdeen’s summer signings set for debuts against Turriff United as boss Barry Robson set to ‘mix and match’ players

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen’s summer signings set for debuts against Turriff United as boss Barry Robson set to ‘mix and match’ players

Robson will hand debuts to the Dons summer signings in their friendly at the Haughs, as the Reds continue their pursuit of Croatian midfielder Tonio Teklic.

By Sean Wallace
Slovenian striker Ester Sokler, who signed for Aberdeen this summer on a three-year deal. Image: SNS.
Slovenian striker Ester Sokler, who signed for Aberdeen this summer on a three-year deal. Image: SNS.

Aberdeen boss Barry Robson is set to “mix and match” players in the first friendly of pre-season to prevent overloading his squad.

The Dons will ramp up preparations for the new campaign when facing Highland League Turriff United away on Wednesday (7.45pm).

It will be the first opportunity for Aberdeen supporters to see the Reds’ new signings in action.

Robson has secured six players during a summer transfer window rebuild – with more set to come.

Two of the signings are already well known to Aberdeen supporters: Graeme Shinnie and Leighton Clarkson. Both were on loan last season, with Shinnie having previously been at Pittodrie between 2015 and 2019.

Shinnie signed a three-year contract following his exit from Wigan Athletic, while Clarkson penned a four-year deal from Liverpool.

However, four new signings are in contention to make their Aberdeen debuts against Turriff.

Slovenian striker Ester Sokler, right-back Nicky Devlin, on-loan Liverpool defender Rhys Williams and keeper Ross Doohan could all make their Dons bows at The Haughs.

Rhys Williams was secured by Aberdeen on a season-long loan from Liverpool. Image: SNS.

Robson said: “We will mix and match players and give them some time on the pitch.

“We don’t want to overload them at the minute.

“These are good games to break us in.

“After Turriff United and Fraserburgh (Saturday), we have a couple of tough games away in Charlton (Saturday, July 29) and Preston (Saturday, July 22) which will be real tests before we go into the season.”

Manager Barry Robson, Peter Leven and Neil Simpson during an Aberdeen training session. Image: SNS.

The new signings set for Aberdeen debuts

Striker Sokler was signed in a £300,000 deal until summer 2026 from Slovenian top-flight club NK Radomlje.

The Dons beat off competition from clubs in Belgium, Austria and Slovenia to land the 24-year-old former U21 Slovenian international.

Right-back Devlin, 29, signed on a two-year deal following the expiration of his contract with Livingston.

New Aberdeen signing Nicky Devlin. Image: SNS.

Centre-back Williams, 22, was secured on a season-long loan deal from Premier League Liverpool.

Williams has played 19 times for the Anfield club, including 14 starts and has Uefa Champions League experience.

Keeper Doohan jetted out to the Dons training camp in Portugal last week to complete a transfer from Forest Green Rovers on a two-year deal.

Aberdeen pushing for Teklic deal

Aberdeen are still working on adding more new signings, with Croatian midfielder Tonio Teklic a target.

Teklic’s club Varazdin are reluctant to part with the 23-year-old and have tabled a new contract offer.

Aberdeen target Tonio Teklic. Image: Hajduk Split.

The midfielder is contracted to Varazdin for another year.

There is understood to be a further complication with a sell-on clause with Teklic’s former club Hajduk Split.

Teklic continued his recent impressive form by scoring in the 2-1 friendly defeat of Kecskemeti at the weekend.

Pre-season preparations ramp up

Robson recently praised how quickly his new signings have gelled into the Aberdeen squad during pre-season training.

That integration will now step up with the friendlies.

Striker Ester Sokler during an Aberdeen training session. Image: SNS.

He said: “These games are there to focus on some of the things we have worked on.

“As much as we train and coach, you also need to start getting the actual game situation into them.

“We are looking forward to the games. which will be difficult.

“They are matches where we can start to prepare and get ourselves ready.”

Winger Vicente Besuijen (L) and Leighton Clarkson during an Aberdeen training session at Cormack Park. Image: SNS.

Robson: High level of fitness is fundamental to any team’s prospects of success

Robson put his squad through their paces in the 30-degree heat at a training camp in Portugal last week.

The Dons flew back to the Granite City at the weekend.

Robson is determined to match the Dons’ quality with a high level of fitness in the new campaign.

He said: “Fitness is a discipline thing and I know how hard I worked at it in my career.

“I was lucky enough to play at a really high standard against some of the best players in the world.

“People ask me what was the difference?

“It always came down to the speed and fitness of players.

Aberdeen players training at Cormack Park ahead of the new season. Image: SNS.

“To give yourself every chance, you need to be as fit as you can be.

“You need to be at your best to perform.

“If you haven’t got a fit team, you will struggle all the time.

“If you have a really fit team, you should always be ready for the fight and to perform to your best.

“I always want players like that. Who are ready to work and fight.

“The other side, the technical side, we go into real depth with that.

“But as long as I have a team out there that wants to run and win, that gives us a good start.”

More from Aberdeen FC

New Aberdeen FC Women's manager Clinton Lancaster. Image: Aberdeen FC/Newsline Scotland.
Clinton Lancaster is named Aberdeen Women's manager - becoming first full-time permanent women's boss…
Manager Barry Robson, Peter Leven and Neil Simpson during an Aberdeen training session. Image: SNS.
Willie Miller: Aberdeen's defence, midfield and attack need strengthened further for strains of Europe
Angus MacDonald in Aberdeen's new home kit for the 2023/24 season.
Aberdeen fans react to Dons' new gold-accented 2023/24 home kit
Aberdeen goalkeeper Joe Lewis.
Duncan Shearer: Myself, Peter Kjaer and now Joe Lewis - all Aberdeen reminders that…
Close up teaser of gold crest on Aberdeen FC's new 2023/24 home kit.
Golden hints as Aberdeen tease fans on eve of new home kit launch
New Aberdeen first-team coach Peter Leven with Gothenburg Great Neil Simpson during a training session. Image: SNS.
New Aberdeen coach Peter Leven's European experience will be vital, says boss Barry Robson
Brodie Greenwood in action for Aberdeen FC Women. Image: Shutterstock
Aberdeen FC Women's player Brodie Greenwood joins Hearts
New Aberdeen signing Ester Sokler arrived on a three-year deal from Slovenian club NK Radomlje. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen boss Barry Robson gives lowdown on how summer signings have performed in pre-season…
Aberdeen's summer signing Leighton Clarkson, who signed a four-year deal from Liverpool. Image: SNS.
Signing Liverpool's Leighton Clarkson 'shows where the club is at', says Aberdeen captain Graeme…
Joe Lewis captaining Aberdeen. Image: SNS.
Paul Third: There was no medal but many highlights as Joe Lewis bids farewell…