Joe Harper: Ester Sokler is another overseas gem unearthed by Aberdeen

By netting four goals on his Aberdeen debut, summer signing Sokler has sent out a clear message that he aims to push Duk and Bojan Miovski for a starting slot.

Aberdeen's Ester Sokler poses with the match ball after scoring four goals against Turriff United. Image: SNS.
By Joe Harper

Summer signing Ester Sokler sent a four-goal message  he is not content to play second fiddle to Duk and Bojan Miovski.

Slovenian striker Sokler netted four goals on his Aberdeen debut in the 9-0 friendly defeat of Highland League Turriff United.

What makes that goal return even more impressive is that Sokler was introduced as a substitute at half-time.

Strike partnership Duk and Miovski both netted 18 times in all competitions last season for a combined total of 36 goals.

That is an impressive goal return, but Sokler has laid down an early marker that he is ready to push Duk and Miovski to become a regular starter.

Aberdeen striker Ester Sokler in action in his debut against Turriff United. Image: Shutterstock.

Sokler is clearly determined to make a major impact and push hard for a regular starting slot.

It’s great news for Aberdeen and manager Barry Robson as he will have three strikers pushing one another hard.

Aberdeen splashed out £300,000 to sign Sokler from Slovenian top-flight club NK Radomlje on a three-year deal.

The Dons beat off competition from clubs in Belgium, Austria and Slovenia to land Sokler.

On the basis of his second-half goal spree against Turriff United, it is easy to see why the striker was in such high demand.

Aberdeen’s Ester Sokler scores his fourth goal to make it 8-0 during a pre-season friendly against Turriff United. Image: SNS

It is important for a striker’s confidence to get off the mark with goals as soon as possible after signing for a new club.

This was the perfect debut for Sokler and his confidence will be sky high now.

Not only did the former Slovenian U21 international show a real eye for goal, his movement on and off the ball was impressive.

People may say it was only a friendly against a Highland League club.

However, just look at the Scottish Cup  tie against sixth-tier Darvel in January when the Dons failed to score and crashed out with a 1-0 loss.

To score four goals in just 45 minutes on the pitch is highly impressive.

Aberdeen’s Ester Sokler scores to make it 5-0 against Turriff United. Image: SNS.

Sokler’s performance will have Aberdeen supporters excited at the prospect of what he can do in the upcoming season.

Aberdeen’s scouting set-up looks to have uncovered another gem from overseas in Sokler.

Last summer the Dons signed Miovski and midfielder Ylber Ramadani from Hungarian club MTK Budapest.

They also signed Duk from Portuguese giants Benfica after he had starred for their U23s and B team.

All three were key players for Aberdeen last season and were pivotal in securing a third placed Premiership finish.

On initial impressions, Sokler looks to be another strong signing from overseas, although it is obviously very early days.

Ester Sokler during the friendly at Turriff United, with Duk. Image: Shutterstock

Aberdeen will battle on two fronts next season as they balance European group stage action with domestic commitments.

They will need a strong squad with real depth.

Sokler, Duk and Miovski will bring that in attack.

There should be real competition up top which is great to have for Robson.

The Dons’ manager needs someone to keep the pressure on Duk and Miovski and he looks to have secured that player in Sokler.

It can take time for players to fit into a new team and gel with their team-mates.

But Sokler has hit the ground running with four goals.

I am excited to see what he can deliver in the upcoming season.

Aberdeen’s Ester Sokler scores to make it 5-0 during a pre-season friendly at Turriff United. Image: SNS.

Impressive shift from teen Marshall

Aberdeen teenage midfielder Findlay Marshall looks to be a real star of the future after an impressive performance against Turiff United.

Teenage midfielder Findlay Marshall made a strong first top team start for Aberdeen in the 9-0 friendly defeat of the Highland League club.

The 17-year-old pitched in with the first goal of the game when firing home a left-footed shot in the 27th minute.

Soon after, he turned provider as he rose high at the back post to win a header which he knocked down to Leighton Clarkson, who scored.

Aberdeen’s Findlay Marshall scores to make it 1-0 during a pre-season friendly at Turriff United. Image: SNS.

Marshall had an impressive campaign with the U18s last season and will hopefully push into the first team squad this term.

Aberdeen boss Barry Robson will know exactly how good a player Marshall is from his time working with the youth set up.

Coming in for a first start in front of 2,000 fans could be daunting, but Marshall showed absolutely no nerves.

He slotted seamlessly into the team and produced a very strong shift.

It was also great to see teenage striker Alfie Bavidge start against Turriff United as well.

Aberdeen teenage midfielder Findlay Marshall celebrates making it 1-0 against Turriff United. Image: SNS

Bavidge was a prolific scorer for the U18s last season and managed to get a few substitute appearances for Robson’s first team.

I would expect him to push on further in the first team squad in the upcoming season.

Both teenagers started for Aberdeen against Turriff United, as did 18-year-old defender Evan Towler.

Boss Robson completely switched his team at half-time, making 11 changes.

It meant 22 players got valuable game time.

Aberdeen teenage midfielder Findlay Marshall and Turriff’s Murray Cormack battle for the ball. Image: SNS.

Pre-season preparations ramp up

Aberdeen will face a tough test against Highland League Fraserburgh on Saturday.

In pre-season, it is not really about winning or losing friendlies, it is all about getting match-fit and sharp for the new season.

You need that game time in your legs, as well as the training sessions.

Liverpool loan star Rhys Williams in action for Aberdeen during a pre-season friendly at Turriff United. Image: SNS.

The friendlies will step up in difficulty as the Dons will also play Preston North End and Charlton Athletic away this month.

After a 9-0 defeat of Turriff United, it is looking good so far for the Dons.

They look to be on course to be ready for the Premiership opener away to Livingston on Saturday, August 5.

