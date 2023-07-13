Key man Marc MacGregor commits to Wick Academy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Key man Marc MacGregor commits to Wick Academy

The striker has penned a two-year contract with the Scorries, having returned to the club during the second half of last season.

By Callum Law
Marc MacGregor, pictured during his first spell with Wick, has penned a new deal to stay at the club
Marc MacGregor, pictured during his first spell with Wick, has penned a new deal to stay at the club

Wick Academy player-manager Gary Manson is pleased to have secured one of his key targets in Marc MacGregor.

The striker has penned a new two-year contract with the Scorries as Manson rebuilds ahead of the new season.

MacGregor netted 39 goals for the Caithness club in his first spell between 2015 and 2019.

The 28-year-old returned to Harmsworth Park in the second half of last season and scored four times in 10 appearances, before deciding to commit for the next couple of years.

Manson said: “You could say Marc’s a statement signing, because he’s a big player for us, and when he came back for a few games in the second half of last season he made a big difference for us.

“He was one of the priorities this summer to try to get him signed up.

“I’m pleased we’ve managed to do that.

“He’s a got a wee niggle which has kept him out of our friendlies so far.

Gary Manson is pleased Marc MacGregor has committed his future to Wick Academy

“But hopefully he’ll be back and raring to go by the time the first game of the season comes round.

“Marc brings a lot. He’ll get his fair share of goals, but he’s also an out-and-out number nine who looks after the ball at the top end of the pitch and brings others into play.

“Looking at last season, there were periods where we didn’t really have that.

“To have Marc and potentially others who can do the same job will be important, we’re looking to score more goals this season and Marc will add to that.”

Fresh faces to come for Wick

Manson expects to complete most of his summer business next week as he tries to remould Wick’s squad after last season’s disappointing 16th-placed finish in the Breedon Highland League.

He added: “I maybe didn’t anticipate as big a rebuild as it’s going to be, because I didn’t anticipate the likes of Ross Allan deciding to stop.

“We’ll probably have eight or nine new guys in the squad and it will be refreshing to see that.

“One thing we haven’t had in the last couple of years is strength in depth.

“You want to see players sitting on the bench of equal ability and standing within the squad as the guys on the pitch.

“In recent seasons we haven’t quite had that, so hopefully by next weekend we should have everybody signed for the season going ahead.”

