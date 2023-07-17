Aberdeen teen striker Alfie Bavidge focused on making first team impact in the new season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen teen striker Alfie Bavidge focused on making first team impact in the new season

The 17-year-old striker accepts he faces fierce competition from Duk, Bojan Miovski and Ester Sokler but says he will "work my socks off" to make his mark in the Aberdeen first team

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen's Alfie Bavidge (L) and Fraserburgh's Bryan Hay during a pre-season friendly. Image: SNS
Aberdeen's Alfie Bavidge (L) and Fraserburgh's Bryan Hay during a pre-season friendly. Image: SNS

Teenage Aberdeen striker Alfie Bavidge is determined to make a first team impact in the new season despite the presence of Duk, Bojan Miovski and Ester Sokler.

The 17-year-old says has self belief and is ready to “work my socks off” to achieve his first-team target.

Teen star Bavidge netted the opener in the 2-0 friendly defeat of Highland League Fraserburgh at the weekend.

The Scotland U17 international was a prolific scorer for the Dons’ Under-18’s last season with 38 goals.

That form earned a first team breakthrough last term with five appearances off the bench for Barry Robson’s side.

The teen accepts he is up against fierce competition for game time as  Duk and Miovski netted 18 times each last season for a combined total of 36 goals in all competitions.

Summer signing Sokler, a £300,000 capture, has scored five goals in the first two friendlies of pre-season.

Bavidge relishes the competition  and is up for the challenge.

Teenage Aberdeen striker Alfie Bavidge scores to make it 1-0 in the pre-season friendly against Fraserburgh. Image: SNS

He said: “I’m going to have to work my socks off to get into a position where I can help.

“I will do my best.

“They are all obviously great players and it is great to be in competition with them.

“I will do my best and see where that takes me but I believe in myself.”

Aberdeen’s Alfie Bavidge (36) celebrates scoring the opener against Fraserburgh. Image: Shutterstock.

‘As long as I’m getting into those positions the goals will come’

Bavidge has started the two friendlies so far this season, a 9-0 defeat of Turriff United and the win at Fraserburgh.

Rising teen star Bavidge fired home from six yards in the 38th minute at Fraserburgh.

His shot was initially blocked by keeper Joe Barbour but the striker followed up to score.

Aberdeen striker Alfie Bavidge scores against Fraserburgh. Image: Shutterstock

He said: “A goal’s  goal. As long as it’s in the back of the net I’m happy.

“As long as I’m getting into those positions the goals will come as I start getting into the season.

“I am working with the manger and the staff on that.”

Learning from experienced strikers

Highly rated Bavidge has been involved with the Dons since the age of eight, graduating through the SFA Performance School at Hazlehead Academy.

Last season prolific Bavidge scored three consecutive hat-tricks for the Under-18s in wins against Hibs (4-0),  Dundee United (7-3) and St Mirren (4-1).

The striker was named as the club’s development player of the year at Aberdeen’s end of season awards ceremony.

Clubs in England and Scotland had been monitoring Bavidge due to his prolific form at Under-18 level last season.

However in May the teen signed a contract extension to remain at Pittodrie until at least 2026.

Bavidge was handed his first team debut by Robson in February when introduced as a second-half substitute in a 3–1 win against Motherwell.

Teenage striker Alfie Bavidge comes on for Luis ‘Duk’ Lopes in Aberdeen’s 2-0 defeat of Kilmarnock. Image: Shutterstock

Later that month, the teen grabbed his first goal for Scotland U17s when scoring in a 4-4 friendly draw with Switzerland in Spain.

Bavidge says he is learning from strikers Duk, Miovski and Sokler – and other players in the squad.

He said: “Every day I am working with the players and they are all great mentors.

“The experienced ones and even the younger ones.”

Aberdeen striker Alfie Bavidge celebrates scoring against Highland League Fraserbugh. Image: Shutterstock

Route to first team for teenage talent

Bavidge is expected to be the next Youth Academy graduate to make the grade at first team level.

In recent years Calvin Ramsay, Connor Barron and Ryan Duncan have all emerged from the academy to become key first team players.

Aberdeen’s Alfie Bavidge (L) and Fraserburgh’s Bryan Hay during a pre-season friendly. Image: SNS

Right-back Ramsay, 19, went on to complete a club record £4.5m transfer to Liverpool that could be worth up to £8m to the Dons with add-ons.

Ramsay featured in the Champions League for Liverpool against Serie A champions Napoli and earned a debut Scotland cap.

However his campaign was derailed by injury and Ramsay was sent on loan to Preston North End for the upcoming season.

Ramsay is set to face Aberdeen on Saturday as Robson’s side play Championship Preston in an away friendly.

Scotland U21 international midfielder Connor Barron was a stand-out performer in the second half of the 2021-22 season after making a breakthrough.

Barron, 20, reportedly attracted interest from Premier League Brentford, Celtic and Belgian club Genk last summer.

Aberdeen’s Alfie Bavidge (centre) celebrates making it 1-0 against Fraserburgh. Image: SNS

However the midfielder, now fully fit, suffered a frustrating 2022-23 campaign due to injury problems.

Midfielder /winger Ryan Duncan also made an impact last season with 31 appearances and two goals.

In the recent pre-season friendles Bavidge and 17-year-old midfielder Findlay Marshall both scored.

Teenage defenders Jamie Mercer and Evan Towler also received game time.

Aberdeen’s Findlay Marshall scores to make it 1-0 during a pre-season friendly at Turriff United. Image: SNS

Bavidge insists the breakthrough of teenagers like himself shows other youngsters there is a clear pathway to the first team.

Bavidge said: “It shows that it is possible and that is thanks to the manager for giving us the opportunity.

“I’m sure all the players coming up will look and see that they can do it and it will give them that extra bit of belief.”

