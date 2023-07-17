Paul Third: Viaplay Cup is a competition fraught with danger for managers

Jim Goodwin bore the mark of man still haunted by the ghosts of the past as he faced the media following Dundee United’s Viaplay Cup defeat at The Spartans on Saturday.

Having presided over the worst defeat in Aberdeen’s history when the Dons were knocked out the Scottish Cup by Darvel in January the Tangerines boss must have felt as if it was déjà vu all over again at Ainslie Park following United’s 1-0 loss.

It was less a clean slate and more a case of retracing your steps as far as the United boss was concerned as he and his players were forced to make the football walk of shame back to the dressing room with the jeers of the furious United support following their every step.

The seethe felt among the United faithful, still bristling following their club’s relegation from the Premiership last season shows how little patience is in supply these days.

Premiership Saints also came unstuck

The mood was not much better among St Johnstone or St Mirren fans either after the two Premiership sides both came unstuck in their opening games.

The Perth Saints lost at Stenhousemuir while the Paisley Saints made the trip back from Montrose having also lost their game.

Cove Rangers defender Mark Reynolds touched on the danger the League Cup presents in the build-up to his side’s final friendly against Dundee on Saturday.

Former Don Reynolds noted how much of a leveller these games are given clubs are at different levels of pre-season preparation.

Some managers like to use the League Cup as part of the preparation process while others aim to have their side up to speed in time for the more competitive nature of the group games.

Either school of thought is acceptable of course but what is abundantly clear following the weekend is how seriously fans take these games.

At least United have a second chance

Goodwin is right to say United’s result was not the end of the world and it is not the start they wanted.

He’s entitled to add there is frustration and disappointment in the dressing room too.

After all, United can still turn their fortunes around. Unlike Aberdeen’s cup loss at Darvel, defeat to The Spartans did not end the Tangerines’ interest in the competition.

United live to fight another day when Partick Thistle visit Tannadice for the second group game tomorrow.

The Jags, for their part, were pushed all the way by League Two side Peterhead at Balmoor Stadium on Saturday, earning a bonus point after winning the penalty shoot-out following the 1-1 draw.

For the Blue Toon co-managers Jordon Brown and Ryan Strachan, their side has already improved on last summer’s campaign where they exited the cup having failed to score a goal or pick up a point.

Fans expect results instantly

Incredibly, after just one game of the new campaign the United manager is under pressure.

Is it fair? Probably not, but it is entirely understandable.

Fans are not interested in excuses or expressions of frustration and disappointment. They want results.

Whatever their managers and players might feel, for supporters the season has started now and they expect a sense of urgency from whatever club they follow.

The Viaplay Cup is a chance for a club to build momentum going into the league campaign – just ask a Ross County fan how they are feeling after watching their side win 5-1 at Stranraer.

But the flip side of this cup coin is that it can threaten to derail an entire season before a minute of league football has been played.

An embarrassing cup defeat followed by a couple of poor league results can be fatal for a manager.

Goodwin, of all people, should know that.