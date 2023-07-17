Paul Third: Viaplay Cup is a competition fraught with danger for managers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Paul Third: Viaplay Cup is a competition fraught with danger for managers

When will club bosses learn to treat the group stages as seriously as the fans do?

Dundee United manager Jim Goodwin had a miserable afternoon at Ainslie Park. Image: SNS
By Paul Third

Jim Goodwin bore the mark of man still haunted by the ghosts of the past as he faced the media following Dundee United’s Viaplay Cup defeat at The Spartans on Saturday.

Having presided over the worst defeat in Aberdeen’s history when the Dons were knocked out the Scottish Cup by Darvel in January the Tangerines boss must have felt as if it was déjà vu all over again at Ainslie Park following United’s 1-0 loss.

It was less a clean slate and more a case of retracing your steps as far as the United boss was concerned as he and his players were forced to make the football walk of shame back to the dressing room with the jeers of the furious United support following their every step.

The seethe felt among the United faithful, still bristling following their club’s relegation from the Premiership last season shows how little patience is in supply these days.

Premiership Saints also came unstuck

St Johnstone manager Steven MacLean looks dejected at full time following his side’s defeat by Stenhousemuir. Image: SNS

The mood was not much better among St Johnstone or St Mirren fans either after the two Premiership sides both came unstuck in their opening games.

The Perth Saints lost at Stenhousemuir while the Paisley Saints made the trip back from Montrose having also lost their game.

Cove Rangers defender Mark Reynolds touched on the danger the League Cup presents in the build-up to his side’s final friendly against Dundee on Saturday.

Former Don Reynolds noted how much of a leveller these games are given clubs are at different levels of pre-season preparation.

Some managers like to use the League Cup as part of the preparation process while others aim to have their side up to speed in time for the more competitive nature of the group games.

Either school of thought is acceptable of course but what is abundantly clear following the weekend is how seriously fans take these games.

At least United have a second chance

Goodwin is right to say United’s result was not the end of the world and it is not the start they wanted.

He’s entitled to add there is frustration and disappointment in the dressing room too.

After all, United can still turn their fortunes around. Unlike Aberdeen’s cup loss at Darvel, defeat to The Spartans did not end the Tangerines’ interest in the competition.

United live to fight another day when Partick Thistle visit Tannadice for the second group game tomorrow.

The Jags, for their part, were pushed all the way by League Two side Peterhead at Balmoor Stadium on Saturday, earning a bonus point after winning the penalty shoot-out following the 1-1 draw.

For the Blue Toon co-managers Jordon Brown and Ryan Strachan, their side has already improved on last summer’s campaign where they exited the cup having failed to score a goal or pick up a point.

Fans expect results instantly

Incredibly, after just one game of the new campaign the United manager is under pressure.

Is it fair? Probably not, but it is entirely understandable.

Fans are not interested in excuses or expressions of frustration and disappointment. They want results.

Whatever their managers and players might feel, for supporters the season has started now and they expect a sense of urgency from whatever club they follow.

The Viaplay Cup is a chance for a club to build momentum going into the league campaign – just ask a Ross County fan how they are feeling after watching their side win 5-1 at Stranraer.

But the flip side of this cup coin is that it can threaten to derail an entire season before a minute of league football has been played.

An embarrassing cup defeat followed by a couple of poor league results can be fatal for a manager.

Goodwin, of all people, should know that.

